Everything you need to know about the Class A girls basketball district finals

Papillion-La Vista South will seek to continue its late-season surge Thursday night against Lincoln East.

At stake, a berth in the girls state basketball tournament.

The Titans’ 6 p.m. road game against the Spartans will be one of seven Class A district finals. Those seven winners and one wild card will advance to next week's state tourney in Lincoln.

Papio South was 4-11 in late January but has won seven in a row. Its most recent victory — 55-47 over sixth-ranked Lincoln High — came Tuesday night in a district A-7 semifinal.

The Titans will be seeking their first trip to state since 2016. East will be trying to nail down its sixth straight state tourney berth.

Class A district final capsules:

A-1

Bellevue West (13-8) at Lincoln Pius X (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

The ninth-ranked Thunderbirds survived a tough district semifinal, slipping past host Omaha Benson 52-51. The top-ranked Thunderbolts, the defending state champions, rolled past Omaha South 79-27 in its semifinal. Pius defeated Bellevue West by 35 earlier this season.

A-2