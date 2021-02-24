 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the Class A girls basketball district finals
BASKETBALL

Everything you need to know about the Class A girls basketball district finals

Papillion-La Vista South will seek to continue its late-season surge Thursday night against Lincoln East.

At stake, a berth in the girls state basketball tournament.

The Titans’ 6 p.m. road game against the Spartans will be one of seven Class A district finals. Those seven winners and one wild card will advance to next week's state tourney in Lincoln.

Papio South was 4-11 in late January but has won seven in a row. Its most recent victory — 55-47 over sixth-ranked Lincoln High — came Tuesday night in a district A-7 semifinal.

The Titans will be seeking their first trip to state since 2016. East will be trying to nail down its sixth straight state tourney berth.

Class A district final capsules:

A-1

Bellevue West (13-8) at Lincoln Pius X (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

The ninth-ranked Thunderbirds survived a tough district semifinal, slipping past host Omaha Benson 52-51. The top-ranked Thunderbolts, the defending state champions, rolled past Omaha South 79-27 in its semifinal. Pius defeated Bellevue West by 35 earlier this season.

A-2

Gretna (13-9) at Millard South (23-1), 7 p.m.

The Dragons posted their second win over Omaha Westside in four days, defeating the Warriors 36-30 in one semifinal. The second-ranked Patriots defeated Lincoln Southeast 70-31 in the other semifinal. The teams have not played this season.

A-3

Norfolk (12-11) at Lincoln Southwest (18-2), 6 p.m.

The Panthers avenged an early-season loss against Kearney by defeating the Bearcats 53-48 in a district semifinal. The fourth-ranked Silver Hawks posted a 69-31 semifinal win over Millard West. Norfolk lost to Southwest by seven points on Dec. 22.

A-4

Lincoln North Star (11-9) at Omaha Central (21-3), 6 p.m.

The Navigators ended Omaha Marian’s season in district semifinal play, posting a 63-56 win. The fifth-ranked Eagles defeated Columbus 63-35 in the other semifinal. Central beat North Star 73-51 two weeks ago.

A-5

Papillion-La Vista (14-8) at Fremont (20-3), 6:30 p.m.

The eighth-ranked Monarchs knocked out Omaha Burke 70-61 in one district semifinal. The third-ranked Tigers defeated Elkhorn South 79-54 in the other semifinal. Fremont and Papio combined for 27 3-pointers in a game earlier this season, won by the Tigers 72-71.

A-6

Bellevue East (13-10) at North Platte (15-6), 6 p.m.

The Chieftains won a defensive battle against seventh-ranked Millard North in the semifinals, posting a 30-24 win. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs were pushed by visiting Omaha Northwest but prevailed 47-41. The teams did not play this season.

A-7

Papillion-La Vista South (11-11) at Lincoln East (12-9), 6 p.m.

The Titans, seeded fourth in the four-team district, knocked off top seed Lincoln High. The Spartans pulled away from Lincoln Northeast late in the other semifinal, netting a 46-34 win. The teams did not play this season.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

