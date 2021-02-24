Everything you need to know about the Class A girls basketball district finals

Papillion-La Vista South will seek to continue its late-season surge Thursday night against Lincoln East.
At stake, a berth in the girls state basketball tournament.
The Titans’ 6 p.m. road game against the Spartans will be one of seven Class A district finals. Those seven winners and one wild card will advance to next week's state tourney in Lincoln.
Papio South was 4-11 in late January but has won seven in a row. Its most recent victory — 55-47 over sixth-ranked Lincoln High — came Tuesday night in a district A-7 semifinal.
The Titans will be seeking their first trip to state since 2016. East will be trying to nail down its sixth straight state tourney berth.
Class A district final capsules:
A-1
Bellevue West (13-8) at Lincoln Pius X (22-0), 6:30 p.m.
The ninth-ranked Thunderbirds survived a tough district semifinal, slipping past host Omaha Benson 52-51. The top-ranked Thunderbolts, the defending state champions, rolled past Omaha South 79-27 in its semifinal. Pius defeated Bellevue West by 35 earlier this season.
A-2
Gretna (13-9) at Millard South (23-1), 7 p.m.
The Dragons posted their second win over Omaha Westside in four days, defeating the Warriors 36-30 in one semifinal. The second-ranked Patriots defeated Lincoln Southeast 70-31 in the other semifinal. The teams have not played this season.
A-3
Norfolk (12-11) at Lincoln Southwest (18-2), 6 p.m.
The Panthers avenged an early-season loss against Kearney by defeating the Bearcats 53-48 in a district semifinal. The fourth-ranked Silver Hawks posted a 69-31 semifinal win over Millard West. Norfolk lost to Southwest by seven points on Dec. 22.
A-4
Lincoln North Star (11-9) at Omaha Central (21-3), 6 p.m.
The Navigators ended Omaha Marian’s season in district semifinal play, posting a 63-56 win. The fifth-ranked Eagles defeated Columbus 63-35 in the other semifinal. Central beat North Star 73-51 two weeks ago.
A-5
Papillion-La Vista (14-8) at Fremont (20-3), 6:30 p.m.
The eighth-ranked Monarchs knocked out Omaha Burke 70-61 in one district semifinal. The third-ranked Tigers defeated Elkhorn South 79-54 in the other semifinal. Fremont and Papio combined for 27 3-pointers in a game earlier this season, won by the Tigers 72-71.
A-6
Bellevue East (13-10) at North Platte (15-6), 6 p.m.
The Chieftains won a defensive battle against seventh-ranked Millard North in the semifinals, posting a 30-24 win. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs were pushed by visiting Omaha Northwest but prevailed 47-41. The teams did not play this season.
A-7
Papillion-La Vista South (11-11) at Lincoln East (12-9), 6 p.m.
The Titans, seeded fourth in the four-team district, knocked off top seed Lincoln High. The Spartans pulled away from Lincoln Northeast late in the other semifinal, netting a 46-34 win. The teams did not play this season.
