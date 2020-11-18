Everything you need to know about the Class C state football championships

Quotable: “Games are won Monday through Thursday — this is one of the biggest things that will happen in Pierce, USA, since 1989.” — Pierce coach Mark Brahmer.

Class C-2

No. 1 Ord (11-0) at No. 2 Fremont Bergan (12-0), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field

When Ord has the ball: Senior Tommy Stevens has 27 touchdowns and 1,528 yards by rushing, but Bergan can’t focus just on him. Chanticleer senior QB Zach Smith is a 63% passer with 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, and he’s 87 yards from 1,000 yards rushing. Husker walk-on pledge Kelen Meyer is 8 of 12 on field goals with a C-2 record 58-yarder. Bergan junior Jarett Boggs has 21 tackles for loss among his team-high 117 tackles, but junior Owen Pruss leads with six sacks. Cal Janke, yet another junior, has a team-best five interceptions.

When Bergan has the ball: The Knights’ Koa McIntyre, a junior who’s a track standout, has rushed for 1,199 yards and thrown for 1,988 while accounting for 47 touchdowns. Junior Gavin Logemann has 32 catches for 564 yards. He’s one of five receivers with more than 200 yards coming from McIntyre’s throws. Ord’s Meyer has a team-high seven picks and has two fumble recoveries. Senior Garret Kluthe has a team-high 82 tackles, followed by junior Trey Warner’s 64.