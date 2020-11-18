Everything you need to know about the Class C state football championships

Class C-1
No. 5 Adams Central (10-2) at No. 1 Pierce (11-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday
When Adams Central has the ball: The Patriots got past Kearney Catholic with their leading rusher, sophomore Hyatt Collins (1,494 yards), much less than full speed because of injury. Senior Macrae Huyser has stepped in with back-to-back solid games. With senior Tyler Slechta hauling in 27 receptions for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns, senior quarterback Cam Foster is averaging 19.2 yards on his 81 completions (1,423 yards). Colton Fritz is Pierce’s top tackler with 139, followed by Derrick Kolterman with 80. Senior Logan Moeller has five interceptions.
When Pierce has the ball: The Jays have a stellar sophomore passing combo of Abram Scholting to Benjamin Brahmer. Scholting has thrown for 1,508 yards and 22 touchdowns against five picks. Brahmer has 38 receptions for 650 yards and nine scores. Pierce still averages 276 yards rushing, but it distributes the load. Tyler Race has 15 touchdowns and a team-high 890 yards. The Bluejay ball carriers will meet senior Slade Smith a lot. He leads the Patriots with 165 tackles. Blaine Pleak is next with 116. Slechta has picked off six passes, the most recent two off NU quarterback pledge Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic.
History lesson: Pierce has ended the Patriots’ season twice, in the 2007 quarterfinals and last year in a 54-14 semifinal victory. The Jays then fell 38-0 to Wahoo in the final. They are 3-6 in finals, winning in 1978, 2007 and 2008. Adams Central’s only finals appearance was a 42-24 home loss to Columbus Scotus for the 1993 Class B title.
Quotable: “Games are won Monday through Thursday — this is one of the biggest things that will happen in Pierce, USA, since 1989.” — Pierce coach Mark Brahmer.
Class C-2
No. 1 Ord (11-0) at No. 2 Fremont Bergan (12-0), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Heedum Field
When Ord has the ball: Senior Tommy Stevens has 27 touchdowns and 1,528 yards by rushing, but Bergan can’t focus just on him. Chanticleer senior QB Zach Smith is a 63% passer with 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, and he’s 87 yards from 1,000 yards rushing. Husker walk-on pledge Kelen Meyer is 8 of 12 on field goals with a C-2 record 58-yarder. Bergan junior Jarett Boggs has 21 tackles for loss among his team-high 117 tackles, but junior Owen Pruss leads with six sacks. Cal Janke, yet another junior, has a team-best five interceptions.
When Bergan has the ball: The Knights’ Koa McIntyre, a junior who’s a track standout, has rushed for 1,199 yards and thrown for 1,988 while accounting for 47 touchdowns. Junior Gavin Logemann has 32 catches for 564 yards. He’s one of five receivers with more than 200 yards coming from McIntyre’s throws. Ord’s Meyer has a team-high seven picks and has two fumble recoveries. Senior Garret Kluthe has a team-high 82 tackles, followed by junior Trey Warner’s 64.
History lesson: The Chanticleers are in the finals for the second time in three years. In 2018, they fell 49-7 to Aurora and passing whiz Baylor Scheierman in C-1. They’re meeting Bergan for the first time. The Knights have been runners-up three times, most recently in 2010, since their only championship in 1979.
