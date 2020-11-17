Everything you need to know about the Eight Man and Six Man state football championships

No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at No. 1 BDS (11-0), 5 p.m. at Shickley

When Sandhills/Thedford has the ball: The Knights call on junior Dane Pokorny first. He’s rushed for 1,975 yards and 36 touchdowns, with junior Reece Zutavern next with 617 yards and 12 scores. Grant Ahlstrom, a senior, is 57 of 107 for 780 yards and 14 touchdowns that have been spread among four receivers. BDS has gotten 10 interceptions between seniors Dominic Philippi and Dalton Kleinschmidt. Senior Kyle Ardissono leads with 146 tackles, followed by sophomore Easton Weber (130) and Kleinschmidt (115).

When Bruning-Davenport/Shickley has the ball: Philippi is the playmaker, throwing for 860 yards and 16 touchdowns and running for 1,201 yards and 20 scores. Kleinschmidt has 856 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns. Weber has 568 yards rushing. Sandhills/Thedford has 32 takeaways, with 10 defenders having two or more. Junior Parker Ballenger has eight sacks. Senior Reed McFadden (87) and junior Drew McIntosh (75) are the tackle leaders.

History lesson: BDS is playing for its third title in four finals dating to 2014. Sandhills/Thedford is in its first final.

Six Man

No. 2 Sterling (10-0) vs. No. 1 McCool Junction (10-0), 7 p.m. at UNK