Everything you need to know about the Eight Man football championships

When Sandhills/Thedford has the ball: Pokorny (1,203 yards) and Trae Hickman (1,209) are the Knights’ thunder and lightning out of the backfield. Zutavern, the quarterback, has 632 on only 64 carries. Kenesaw has 28 takeaways, with Denkert picking off six passes and Kennedy having five fumble recoveries. Nick Kuehn is the Blue Devils’ tackle leader with 121. Sean Duffy has 102 and Eli Jensen 87.

Road to Lincoln: Kenesaw beat Medicine Valley 56-0, No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart 62-56, No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 70-40 and defending champion and No. 7 BDS 36-6. Sandhills/Thedford beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20, Mead 62-6, No. 5 Osceola 46-14 and No. 10 Elgin/Pope John 52-8.

Stu’s pick: Both teams are to Memorial Stadium for the first time. Sandhills/Thedford was in last year’s final against BDS, but that game was in Shickley. Kenesaw was dealt a playoff bracket with a mine field each round. Either that’s worn on them or steeled them for success in the final. I think it’s the latter in a game that could come down to the final possession.

