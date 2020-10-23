Everything you need to know about the first-round matchups of the Class A playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about about the first-round matchups of the Class A playoffs.

* * *

Papillion-La Vista (2-6) at Columbus (5-3), 3 p.m.: The visiting Monarchs are on a four-game losing streak. Columbus gashed No. 2 Bellevue West for 467 yards in a 56-28 loss.

Norfolk (1-7) vs. No. 9 Millard North (3-4), 4 p.m. at Buell Stadium: Norfolk has dropped seven games in a row. Millard North has won three of four.

Lincoln Pius X (2-6) at Grand Island (2-4), 7 p.m.: Only first-round rematch from the regular season. Pius X lost 24-7 at Grand Island on Sept. 4.

Lincoln Southwest (4-4) vs. Lincoln North Star (3-5), 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field: Had the playoffs not changed, these teams would have played Friday anyway. Southwest has won three in a row. North Star has lost four in a row.

Papillion-La Vista South (1-6) at Fremont (5-3), 7 p.m.: Fremont’s offense must bounce back from an anemic performance in last week’s loss to Millard North.

Lincoln High (1-7) at No. 10 North Platte (5-2), 7 p.m.: North Platte is assured of its first winning season since 2008.