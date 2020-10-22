 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the first round of the Eight Man playoffs
FOOTBALL

Everything you need to know about the first round of the Eight Man playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about about the first round of the Eight Man playoffs. 

* * *

Eight Man-1

North Central (4-4) at Burwell (8-0), 7: Burwell won 70-26 Sept. 25.

Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3), 7: ALC won 32-7 Sept. 18.

Hemingford (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 at Central City: Teams’ first meeting.

Hitchcock County (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1), 7: Hitchcock County is 0-4 in playoff games.

Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7: Schools 13 miles apart didn’t meet during the regular season.

Southern Valley (5-3) at Hi-Line (4-3), 7 at Elwood: Southern Valley has two four-point losses.

Cambridge (3-3) at Sutherland (5-3), 7: Cambridge won 36-8 Aug. 28.

Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 4 MT: No. 1 Tigers average 59 points a game.

Tri County def. Southern, COVID forfeit: First playoff game to be canceled.

Nebraska City Lourdes (5-2) at Humphrey/LHF (5-2), 3:30: HLHF played six-man the past two seasons.

Freeman (5-2) at Weeping Water (6-1), 7: Weeping Water won 40-8 Aug. 28.

Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Norfolk Lutheran (7-1), 7: Third first-round meeting in 11 years, series tied 1-1.

EMF (4-3) at Stanton (6-1), 6: Host Mustangs, Class C-2 last season, last won a playoff game in 2008.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at Thayer Central (6-2), 2: Both are coming off losses.

Howells-Dodge (6-2) at West Point GACC (4-4), 7 at Beemer: Visitors won 36-16 two weeks ago.

Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at Cross County (8-0), 7 at Stromsburg: Clarkson/Leigh bit bad by injuries.

Eight Man-2

Blue Hill (2-6) at Central Valley (6-0), 7 at Wolbach: Central Valley just knocked off defending champion Humphrey St. Francis.

Medicine Valley (7-1) at Garden County (6-2), 6 MT: Second first-round meeting in three years.

Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1), 4: First playoff appearance for Leyton since 2015.

Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1), 7: An immediate rematch — Kenesaw won 61-18 last week.

Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0), 4: First winning season for St. Mary’s since 2016.

Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1), 6: Last meeting was 30 years ago (Mullen 28-27).

Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3), 7 at Cedar Rapids: Riverside was idle last week.

Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 5 at Dunning: Hosts blasted Pleasanton 77-24 last week.

Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1), 5: Teams meet for the first time.

Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2), 6: Schools are 24 miles apart and didn’t play during the season.

Niobrara/Verdigre (2-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 7: St. Francis has been in the playoffs every year since 1995.

Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0), 6: First undefeated regular season for Allen since 2007.

Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1), 6: An immediate rematch — Wynot won 46-20 last week.

Pender (5-3) at Osceola (7-0), 6: Osceola is averaging 76 points a game.

Mead (4-4) at Bloomfield (4-3), 6: Mead is on a four-game winning streak.

Elgin/Pope John (3-5) at BDS (7-0), 5 at Bruning: Elgin/Pope John is on a four-game losing streak.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

