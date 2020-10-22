Everything you need to know about the first round of the Eight Man playoffs

Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1), 7: An immediate rematch — Kenesaw won 61-18 last week.

Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0), 4: First winning season for St. Mary’s since 2016.

Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1), 6: Last meeting was 30 years ago (Mullen 28-27).

Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3), 7 at Cedar Rapids: Riverside was idle last week.

Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 5 at Dunning: Hosts blasted Pleasanton 77-24 last week.

Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1), 5: Teams meet for the first time.

Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2), 6: Schools are 24 miles apart and didn’t play during the season.

Niobrara/Verdigre (2-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 7: St. Francis has been in the playoffs every year since 1995.

Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0), 6: First undefeated regular season for Allen since 2007.

Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1), 6: An immediate rematch — Wynot won 46-20 last week.