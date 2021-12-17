Everything you need to know about the matchups at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic

Two preseason No. 1 teams and two Class B top-five teams are involved in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College. Games begin at 11:15 a.m.

Capsules of the six games (records do not include Friday games):

Class D-1 No. 4 Loomis (3-2) vs. Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (3-0), 11:15 a.m.: The defending champion Irish hope to give coach Doug Goltz his 700th career win Tuesday at Tr County. Loomis’ opponents have a combined record of 18-6.

D-2 No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary's (3-1) vs. D-1 NR Blue Hill (2-3), 1 p.m.: St. Mary’s has lost only to C-2 No. 7 Fremont Bergan. Blue Hill’s three losses are to teams that are a combined 12-2.

C-1 NR Central City (4-1) vs. C-2 No. 9 Amherst (4-0), 2:45: Amherst’s averaging winning margin is 21.8 points. Only a 59-57 loss to 3-1 Boone Central mars Central City’s record.

C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic (5-0) vs. Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (3-0), 4:30: No one has scored more than 33 points on Kearney Catholic. Skutt has held two of its three opponents under 25 points and Class A North Platte got to only 39.