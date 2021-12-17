Everything you need to know about the matchups at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic

Two preseason No. 1 teams and two Class B top-five teams are involved in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Hastings College. Games begin at 11:15 a.m.
Capsules of the six games (records do not include Friday games):
Class D-1 No. 4 Loomis (3-2) vs. Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (3-0), 11:15 a.m.: The defending champion Irish hope to give coach Doug Goltz his 700th career win Tuesday at Tr County. Loomis’ opponents have a combined record of 18-6.
D-2 No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary's (3-1) vs. D-1 NR Blue Hill (2-3), 1 p.m.: St. Mary’s has lost only to C-2 No. 7 Fremont Bergan. Blue Hill’s three losses are to teams that are a combined 12-2.
C-1 NR Central City (4-1) vs. C-2 No. 9 Amherst (4-0), 2:45: Amherst’s averaging winning margin is 21.8 points. Only a 59-57 loss to 3-1 Boone Central mars Central City’s record.
C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic (5-0) vs. Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (3-0), 4:30: No one has scored more than 33 points on Kearney Catholic. Skutt has held two of its three opponents under 25 points and Class A North Platte got to only 39.
C-1 No. 10 Adams Central (1-4) vs. Class B No. 3 Waverly (4-1), 6:15: It’s been a slower than usual start for the Patriots. Waverly’s loss was 56-41 at home to Elkhorn (2-3).
C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (4-0) vs. Class B NR Hastings (2-1), 8: The Tigers are the third of eight Class B games on GICC’s schedule, which by far is the strongest in its class. Hastings is coming off a Friday home game against Kearney Catholic.
New foe for Bellevue West
After Wednesday's story on Bellevue West playing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, it was learned that organizers of the Hoophall Classic switched opponents on the Thunderbirds earlier in the week. The new opponent is no gift, either.
Nebraska’s No. 1 team, ranked 46th national by MaxPreps, is playing national No. 6 Corona (California) Centennial at 1 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon instead of previously announced No. 36 Chicago Simeon.
Centennial junior guard Jared McCain is ranked 29th by ESPN in the 2023 class. Another junior is 6-9 Devin Williams.