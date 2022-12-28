Everything you need to know about the Metro Conference's holiday tournament

Bellevue West’s boys are taking a national ranking into the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament.

Nebraska’s top ranked team is No. 25 in the MaxPreps high school rankings (which exclude independent schools) that were updated Tuesday.

West (6-0) last played Dec. 20 in the Twelve Courts of Christmas showcase at Kansas City’s HyVee Arena, beating K.C.’s Park Hill 77-53. Its average winning margin is 31.7 points.

The Thunderbirds’ first game at Metro is against rival Bellevue East (3-5) at 10:15 a.m. in their Thunderdome gym, where all boys games in the championship bracket will be played.

Girls games Thursday are at Omaha Creighton Prep, then the girls join the boys at Bellevue West for their quarterfinals Friday, semifinals Saturday and finals Monday evening.

BOYS

THURSDAY AT BELLEVUE WEST

No. 9 seed Millard West (2-5) vs. Elkhorn South (6-1), 8:30 a.m.: Alec Noonan is averaging a Class A-best 18.3 points for the Top 10 No. 9 Storm. Zac Grandgenett averages 12.0 for West.

No. 16 Bellevue East (3-5) vs. No. 1 Bellevue West (6-0), 10:15: East tackles the 1-2 combo of Jaden Jackson (15.7 ppg., with 17 3s) and Creighton signee Josiah Dotzler (15.5). Eli Robinson and Ryan Lenear combine for 25 points a game for the Chieftains.

No. 12 Omaha North (3-4) vs. No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South (4-2), noon: Rematch of a Dec. 9 game at North that Papio South won 48-45. Bryson Bahl averages 13.3 for South, Daleron Thomas 13.0 for North.

No. 13 Omaha Burke (3-6) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (5-1), 1:45: Kevin Stubblefield’s 18.1-point average for No. 4-ranked Westside is third in Class A. Burke broke a six-game losing streak by winning its play-in game.

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista (2-5) vs. No. 3 Millard North (6-0), 3:30: Mustangs sophomore Derek Rollins leads the two-time defending Class A champion, ranked No. 3, with a 15.3-point average. Papio got 20 points from Eric Ingwerson in its first-round win.

No. 11 Omaha Bryan (3-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Central (6-1), 5:15: Awit Mamer is averaging 17.3 for the No. 10-ranked Eagles, who beat Bryan 62-54 in the OPS Invitational semifinals. A’mare Bynum paces Bryan with a 14.3 average.

No. 10 Millard South (1-5) at No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep (3-3), 7 p.m.: Prep’s losses are to ranked teams. Lance Rucker tops Millard South scorers with a 16.7 average.

No. 15 Omaha Westview (3-4) at No. 2 Gretna (6-0), 8:45 p.m.: Alex Wilcoxson’s 13.0-average tops a balanced scoring chart for the No. 2-ranked Dragons. Sophomore Tayvin Murphy is averaging 14.4 for Westview, which beat Omaha Northwest 79-39 in the play-in round.

GIRLS

THURSDAY AT OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP

No. 9 seed Papillion-La Vista (2-4) vs. No. 8 Gretna (3-3), 8:30 a.m.: Rease Murtaugh is averaging 12.5 points for the Monarchs, who have lost three of their past four. Gretna’s wins include a victory over once-beaten and eighth-ranked Bellevue East.

No. 16 Omaha Westview (2-5) vs. No. 1 Millard South (6-1), 10:15: The Wolverines rallied to defeat Omaha South 41-38 in a play-in game. No. 3-ranked Millard South relies on the high-scoring senior trio of Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon.

No. 12 Omaha North (5-3) vs. No. 5 Bellevue East (5-1), noon: The Vikings can score points, with freshmen Ayanna Hill (17.6 ppg) and Akazja Foster (11.9) leading the way. No. 6-ranked East is paced by Mya Skoff and her 16.2-point average.

No. 13 Omaha Benson (3-2) vs. No. 4 Millard West (5-1), 1:45 p.m.: The Bunnies are led by 5-foot-6 junior Ahmani Klabunde, averaging 21 points. No. 4-ranked Millard West suffered its only loss against Millard North on Dec. 13.

No. 14 Omaha Burke (2-5) vs. No. 3 Omaha Central (5-2), 3:30: The Bulldogs moved on in the tourney with a 68-26 win over Omaha Buena Vista in a play-in game. The No. 10-ranked Eagles are led by junior guard Inia Jones (22.1 ppg. to lead Class A), who poured in a school-record 43 points Dec. 17 against Millard South.

No. 11 Omaha Marian (1-5) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (5-1), 5:15: The lone win for the Crusaders came Dec. 10 in a 44-43 victory over Gretna. Taylor Mauch is averaging 14 points for No. 5-ranked Papio South, which suffered its only loss against Millard South.

No. 10 Omaha Westside (2-5) vs. No. 7 Bellevue West (6-1), 7: Kimora Jenkins is averaging 15.2 points for the Warriors, who are coming off an eight-point road loss against Liberty (Missouri). Naomi White averages 19.3 points for No. 8-ranked Bellevue West, which suffered its only loss against Papio South.

No. 18 Omaha Northwest (2-5) vs. No. 2 Millard North (6-0), 8:45: Jessica Houston scored 25 points and Abriya Watkins had 19 as the Huskies defeated Elkhorn South 53-51 in overtime in a play-in game. Kayla Preston (9.7 ppg) leads a balanced attack for unbeaten Millard North, the overall No. 1 team in the state.