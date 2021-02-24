 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school boys basketball district games
BASKETBALL

Denim Johnson

Denim Johnson and the Eagles are trying to snap a three-game losing streak in the District A-5 semifinal against Omaha Burke.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school boys basketball district games.

* * *

CLASS A

District A-1

Columbus (1-19) at Fremont (4-17), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Columbus lost back-to-back games to the Tigers on either side of New Year’s Day.

North Platte (9-11) at Lincoln North Star (11-9), 3 p.m. Saturday: North Platte is 1-4 against Class A. North Star’s brightest spot was a Feb. 13 win at Omaha Central. (No. 1 Bellevue West (21-2) hosts the Friday winner at 6 p.m. Saturday).

District A-2

Lincoln High (1-17) at Norfolk (7-15), 5 p.m. Friday: The Panthers have eked out wins of 76-71 in overtime and 66-64 over Lincoln High.

Grand Island (12-10) at No. 10 Gretna (11-9), 2 p.m. Saturday: Gretna will hound the Islanders’ young perimeter players to make it difficult to get the ball to stellar junior Isaac Traudt (No. 3 Millard North hosts the Friday winner at 3 p.m. Saturday).

District A-3

Omaha Northwest (1-21) at Omaha Bryan (3-16), 7 p.m. Friday: Bryan had one of the season’s upsets with a 67-64 win over Grand Island.

Elkhorn South (10-11) at Kearney (13-8), 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Elkhorn South is coming off its best win of the season, 62-49 at Lincoln Southeast. Kearney won six straight before a 73-43 at Millard North (No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep hosts the Friday winner at 2 p.m. Saturday).

District A-4

Omaha South (4-15) at No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (17-2), 3 p.m. Saturday: A rebuilding year for the young Packers included a 54-34 home loss to Pius X last Thursday.

Lincoln East (8-12) at Lincoln Southeast (13-7), 3 p.m. Saturday: East beat the Knights 66-53 on Jan. 28 and the next week beat Pius 66-59 before a four-game losing streak.

District A-5

Lincoln Southwest (9-11) at No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (13-9), 3 p.m. Saturday: Papio South has won five in a row. It coincides with the season-ending team suspension of 6-foot-6 senior Danair Dempsey.

Omaha Burke (6-16) at No. 5 Omaha Central (19-5), 4 p.m. Saturday: Central won 76-39 at Burke on Jan. 8. The Eagles are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

District A-6

Bellevue East (6-16) at No. 7 Papillion-La Vista (15-6), 5 p.m. Saturday: East gave Papio a game, losing 51-45 on Jan. 8.

Millard South (9-11) at Lincoln Northeast (14-6), 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Northeast needed overtime to defeat the Patriots 73-60 on Feb. 13. Last Saturday Millard South upset Westside 52-48.

District A-7

Omaha North (9-12) at No. 8 Millard West (15-5), 4 p.m. Saturday: Millard West lost 64-58 at North on Jan. 9.

Omaha Benson (9-14) at No. 6 Omaha Westside (16-6), 5 p.m. Saturday: Until beating Northwest, Benson had dropped five straight without leading scorer Marcus Shakeer playing. Westside beat the Bunnies 71-47 on Dec. 18.

CLASS B

All games Saturday

No. 16 seed Blair (10-11) at No. 1 Alliance (19-5), 1 MT: Neither team is ranked. Blair had lost six of seven before beating Schuyler and Bennington in subdistricts.

No. 15 Elkhorn North (8-13) at No. 2 Norris (17-2), 2: Second-ranked Norris beat the first-year Wolves 76-51 on Feb. 12.

No. 14 Bennington (11-10) at No. 3 Omaha Skutt (17-4), 3: The ninth-ranked Badgers lost at Skutt 65-41 on Feb. 2. That started a seven-game winning streak for No. 1 Skutt.

No. 13 Sidney (12-11) at No. 4 Elkhorn Mount Michael (19-3), 1: A 48-44 win over 10th-ranked Scottsbluff helped the Red Raiders get to Saturday and a first visit to Mount Michael’s tiny Palace gym.

No. 12 Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at No. 5 Platteview (19-4), 3: Eighth-ranked Roncalli owns a 66-62 overtime win over No. 5 Platteview from December.

No. 11 Aurora (16-9) at No. 6 Beatrice (15-6): Sixth-ranked Beatrice, which Nebraska City upset in subdistricts, beat Aurora 57-35 on Dec. 12.

No. 10 Grand Island Northwest (15-6) at No. 7 Elkhorn (16-7), 3: Northwest takes a seven-game winning streak, albeit none of the wins were against a Class B team with a winning record, against the No. 4 Antlers.

No. 9 Scottsbluff (13-9) at No. 8 Waverly (14-6), 1: Seventh-ranked Waverly has lost four of seven. Scottsbluff had won seven in a row before losing to Sidney.

KEY SUBDISTRICT FINALS THURSDAY

C1-5: No. 8-ranked North Bend (18-4) at No. 5 Wahoo (17-6), 6. Wahoo is undefeated against C-1 opposition. North Bend is on a six-game winning streak.

C2-4: No. 10 Wakefield (20-4) vs. No. 3 BRLD (16-4) , 7 at Lyons. Wakefield beat the two-time defending champion Wolverines 59-55 on Jan. 19.

C2-8: No. 6 Centennial (17-5) at No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (20-4), 7. Centennial has won 11 of 12. Central Catholic’s losses are to ranked teams in larger classes.

D1-1: No. 10 Johnson Brock (16-9) at No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes (14-8), 7. Lourdes won 48-29 at Johnson on Jan. 5.

D1-3: No. 5 Howells-Dodge (16-8) at No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (19-4), 6:30. The Bulldogs beat Howells-Dodge 46-32 on Dec. 10.

D1-10: No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (19-3) at No. 2 Burwell (22-0), 7. Only the fourth game against a ranked opponent for the undefeated Longhorns.

D2-3: No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (23-1) at No. 8 Osceola (19-5), 7. Parkview’s only win over a ranked team during its current 11-game run was over No. 10 Diller-Odell. Osceola has won seven of nine.

D2-6: No. 7 Wynot (17-7) at No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (21-1), 6:30. St. Mary’s winning streak is 20 games. Only one of Wynot’s losses is to a Nebraska D-2 team.

D2-10: No. 9 Paxton (15-8) at No. 3 Mullen (21-3), 6 MT. Mullen is undefeated against D-2 competition.

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

