Everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school boys basketball district games

No. 12 Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at No. 5 Platteview (19-4), 3: Eighth-ranked Roncalli owns a 66-62 overtime win over No. 5 Platteview from December.

No. 11 Aurora (16-9) at No. 6 Beatrice (15-6): Sixth-ranked Beatrice, which Nebraska City upset in subdistricts, beat Aurora 57-35 on Dec. 12.

No. 10 Grand Island Northwest (15-6) at No. 7 Elkhorn (16-7), 3: Northwest takes a seven-game winning streak, albeit none of the wins were against a Class B team with a winning record, against the No. 4 Antlers.

No. 9 Scottsbluff (13-9) at No. 8 Waverly (14-6), 1: Seventh-ranked Waverly has lost four of seven. Scottsbluff had won seven in a row before losing to Sidney.

KEY SUBDISTRICT FINALS THURSDAY

C1-5: No. 8-ranked North Bend (18-4) at No. 5 Wahoo (17-6), 6. Wahoo is undefeated against C-1 opposition. North Bend is on a six-game winning streak.

C2-4: No. 10 Wakefield (20-4) vs. No. 3 BRLD (16-4) , 7 at Lyons. Wakefield beat the two-time defending champion Wolverines 59-55 on Jan. 19.

C2-8: No. 6 Centennial (17-5) at No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (20-4), 7. Centennial has won 11 of 12. Central Catholic’s losses are to ranked teams in larger classes.