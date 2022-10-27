Everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football playoff matchups

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football playoff teams .

* * *

Class A

Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3-ranked Omaha Westside (8-1), 7

The Monarchs were ahead of Creighton Prep until the final 10 minutes and tied with North Platte in the late going. Win those, and they wouldn’t be pitted against the top-seeded Warriors. Payton Prestito leads Papio with 1,069 yards rushing. Westside junior Anthony Rezac is his team’s leading rusher with 761 yards while throwing for 1,460 yards. National long jump champion Jaylen Lloyd has 38 catches for 714 yards.

Stu’s pick: Westside

Millard West (6-3) at Lincoln Southwest (7-2), 7 at Seacrest Field

A rematch of Millard West’s 27-23 win over Southwest two weeks ago. Southwest hasn’t made it to the quarterfinals since 2011. The Silver Hawks have 1,000-yarders with QB Colin Fritton and running back Cal Newell. Jackson Williams of Millard West and Jack Baptista of Southwest are their team’s leading receivers.

Radio: 1240, 103.3, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Millard West.

No. 9 Millard South (5-4) at No. 7 Kearney (7-2)

When Millard South has had Cam Kozeal at quarterback, the Patriots are 5-1 with an overtime loss at Westside. Tough draw for the Bearcats. But they beat Bellevue West on the road and Treyven Beckman leads a lethal vertical passing game for them.

Radio: 1340, 1460, 92.1, Kearney.

Stu’s pick: Millard South.

No. 10 Omaha North (6-3) at No. 5 Grand Island (7-2) 7

The Islanders exposed North when they won 31-21 in Omaha two weeks ago. Now the Vikings are coming off a second loss, going on the road for the rematch and with a young team. How will coach Larry Martin and his staff pick up the team’s dobbers? Jace Chrisman had his season-high yards against them and the running back has 890 on the season. Te’Shawn Porter has 1,356 for North, but had only one breakaway against the Islanders.

TV: NCN South.

Radio: 99.7, Grand Island.

Stu’s pick: Grand Island

Lincoln East (5-4) vs. No. 2 Elkhorn South (9-0), 8 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium:

The South Express is rolling, but the Spartans will try to throw darts at its secondary with Jeter Worthley (1,569 yards). New NU pledge Malachi Coleman has team highs of 30 catches and 442 yards, but against Gretna last week didn’t have a grab until the fourth quarter against double coverage.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn South

No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 8 North Platte (6-3), 7

First time the Junior Jays hit the road in a playoff game with the Bulldogs. Leading rusher Marty Brown (1,154 yards) sat out last week’s win over Omaha Benson after getting hurt the week before, but is said to be healthy. Brock Roblee (1,143 yards) and Kolton Tilford power North Platte. Neither team will throw much

Radio: 1410, 98.1, North Platte.

Stu’s pick: Prep

Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at No. 6 Bellevue West (6-3), 7

Same teams, the other stadium. West won 42-20 in Papillion last week. Danny Kaelin leads Class A passers with 2,755 yards, with 31 touchdowns. Twelve have been to Isaiah McMorris, who has 1,087 yards receiving, Dae’Vonn Hall is at 840, and a playoff run could give the T-Birds their second pair of 1,000-yard receivers. Sam Schuler has 1,306 yards passing for the Titans.

Stu’s pick: Bellevue West

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 1 Gretna (9-0), 7

Isaiah Weber at running back is week-to-week for the Dragons coming off an injury. Without him, Gretna’s 18 carries against Lincoln East netted 30 yards and the load fell back to Oklahoma State pledge Zane Flores, who threw for 381. He’s a little more than 200 away from the Class A career record. Caleb Schnell leads in catches and yards. Southeast has 1,000-yarders in quarterback Owen Baxter (1,229 passing) and Max Buettenback (1,088, 16 TDs rushing).

Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Gretna

Class B

Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0), 7

Beatrice has had three one-score losses, but has only two on-field wins. Deegan Nelson has pounded away for 1,223 yards on 242 carries. Bennington and senior quarterback Trey Bird are on a 22-game winning streak. He’s thrown for 1,649 yards, with Nick Colvert at 1,044 yards rushing.

Radio: 1450, 94.7, Beatrice.

Stu’s pick: Bennington

No. 9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at Lincoln Pius X (5-4), 7

Josh Baslievac is the hub of Elkhorn North’s offense, throwing for 1,523 yards and rushing for 666. Matt Bohy is a 1,000-yard rusher for Pius, which last won a playoff game in 2015. Elkhorn North is a first-time qualifier.

Radio: 102.7, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn North

Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2), 7

Waverly beat the Titans 42-0 on Sept. 16. The Vikings’ Trey Jackson has thrown for 1,130 yards.

Stu’s pick: Waverly

No. 8 Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at No. 3 Elkhorn (7-2), 4

It’s Northwest through the air against Elkhorn on the ground. Austin Payne has thrown for 2,335 yards and has three receivers among the yardage leaders. KJ Schenck has powered Elkhorn with 1,402 yards and 17 touchdowns running behind a good line.

Radio: 103.1, Ravenna.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn

Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 4 Scottsbluff (8-1), 6 MT

First visit to the Panhandle for the Blue Devils, who beat Ralston in a must-win game for the playoffs. Scottsbluff’s Sebastian Boyle is second in Class B rushing with 1,428 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Radio: 106.9, Minatare.

Stu’s pick: Scottsbluff

Blair (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7

Skutt’s losses are to the three highest-ranked teams, but none was closer than three touchdowns. Blair must mentally rebound from last week’s stunning comeback by Elkhorn North from 20 down with 11:45 to play. The Bears’ Bode Soukup has thrown for 1,350 yards.

Stu’s pick: Skutt

No. 10 Seward (6-3) at No. 7 York (6-3), 7

The Dukes beat Seward 28-14 two weeks ago. They will miss tight end/outside linebacker Dalton Snodgrass, who’s out for the season with an injury. Ryan Seevers has 1,203 yards passing, with Kalen Knott close behind for Seward with 1,167.

Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.

Stu’s pick: York

Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0), 7 at Bryan Stadium

Could be tough sledding for the Knights, who have dropped six of their past seven but two of those were three-pointers to Plattsmouth and Elkhorn North. Colby Duncan has gotten into rhythm with his passing for Gross, which can open it up for Jake Garcia. Class B’s rushing leader has 1,287 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Stu’s pick: Gross

Class C-1

Columbus Scotus (6-3) at No. 1 Aurora (9-0), 7

If all-state running back Carlos Collazo is out for the Huskies, senior quarterback Drew Knust can pick up his yards. He ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns last week against Central City, with Maddex Egger getting three touchdowns. Sophomore Henry Ramaekers leads Scotus with 621 yards and 10 scores.

Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 97.3, Aurora.

Stu’s pick: Aurora

Lincoln Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 7

Christian will come with the run, Roncalli with Brady McGill with the pass. He’s thrown for 190 yards a game with 23 touchdowns. Brent Heller heads the receiving corps, with Wyatt Yetter improving his yardage at running back.

Stu’s pick: Roncalli

Minden (6-3) at No. 5 Boone Central (7-2), 7 at Albion

Minden is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Alex Christo leads Boone with 1,243 yards passing and Parker Borer has 911 rushing.

Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 100.3, Central City.

Stu’s pick: Boone

Auburn (6-3) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (8-1), 7

The host Jays have four shutouts, including a 40-0 win at Auburn on Sept. 16. Auburn came back with four wins, including 28-20 over Lincoln Christian, but lost 10-0 last week at then-one win Nebraska City. Ashland’s Dane Jacobsen has thrown for 1,194 yards.

Stu’s pick: Ashland-Greenwood

Broken Bow (5-4) at No. 4 McCook (9-0), 7

McCook’s first ever playoff game in Class C-1 is again the Indians, which lost 34-20 at McCook on Sept. 9. They’ve dropped their past two games. The Bison remain a running team. Bow’s Connor Wells, meanwhile, has rushed for 936 yards.

Radio: 1280, 96.3, Broken Bow; 96.1, 93.9, McCook.

Stu’s pick: McCook

Platteview (6-3) at No. 9 Adams Central (7-2), 7

Jared Kuhl of Platteview, his school’s career passing leader, and Sam Dierks of Adams Central each is a 1,000-yard thrower.

Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: Adams Central

No. 8 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2), 7

Defending champion Lakeview lost two of its first three, as it did last year before not losing again, and among its six straight wins is a 14-10 win over the Warriors. Both teams are run-first, with Landon Ternus gaining 836 yards for Lakeview and Trevor Ehrlich 751 for Wahoo.

Radio: 93.5, Columbus.

Stu’s pick: Lakeview

No. 10 Central City (5-4) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 6:30

A rarity is having two 1,000-yard receivers in the same game. Central City’s Ashton Gragg needs four yards for the milestone. NU pledge Ben Brahmer is already there for the Jays with 54 catches for 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns. Either Derek Pfeifer or sophomore Carter Simonson with be throwing to Gragg. Brahmer has his three-year buddy, Abram Scholting, who’s thrown for 30 touchdowns this season. Pierce beat the Bison 56-35 three weeks ago.

TV: NCN North.

Stu’s pick: Pierce

Class C-2

Valentine (5-4) at No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0), 6

Carson Kudlacek of St. Cecilia is C-2’s passing leader with 2,186 yards. Ashton Lurz has rushed for 1,140 yards for Valentine.

Radio: 940, Valentine; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: St. Cecilia

No. 5 Battle Creek (7-2) at No. 10 Gordon-Rushville (6-3), 4 MT

The hosts are coming off a 55-16 win over then-undefeated Mitchell that extended their winning streak to five. Because of a forfeit, Battle Creek has been idle since Oct. 14.

Stu’s pick: Battle Creek.

No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at Mitchell (8-1), 2 MT

How wounded are the Tigers, at home, after losing their undefeated season? Cedar Catholic has a two- and an eight-point loss and last week gave Norfolk Catholic its best game before bowing 14-0. Mitchell is 0-9 in playoff games.

Stu’s pick: Cedar

Fremont Bergan (6-3) at No. 4 Malcolm (9-0), 7

Defending champion Bergan hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record. Oklahoma pledge Kade McIntyre has 540 yards rushing, 413 receiving. Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank has rushed for 1,069 and thrown for 1,387.

Radio: 105.5, Fremont.

Stu’s pick: Malcolm.

Yutan (6-3) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-0), 6

Yutan has four shutouts, none against a team with more than three wins. Catholic’s win last week over Cedar was its first shutout but its first team hasn’t given up many points.

Radio: 94.7, Norfolk.

Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic

No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at No. 6 Wahoo Neumann (8-1), 7

Neumann won at Lutheran 42-21 on Sept. 2. Its only loss was 44-34 to St. Cecilia. Lutheran’s Garret Hoefs is a 2,000-yard passer.

Stu’s pick: Neumann

Fillmore Central (7-2) at No. 7 Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7

Fillmore is in its best season since seven wins in 2014. Its pass defense will get tested by Knights sophomore Braylon Anderson, who’s thrown for 1,698 yards.

Stu’s pick: Oakland-Craig

Chase County (5-4) at No. 2 Ord (8-1), 7

Ord has rattled off seven straight wins since losing 35-14 at home to Norfolk Catholic. Chase’s last playoff win, a decade ago, was 21-7 over the Chanticleers.

Radio: 93.9, 1060, Ord.

Stu’s pick: Ord

Eight Man-1

Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6

Both teams were in 11-man a year ago. Sandy Creek passer Ethan Shaw and running back Drake Lally have 1,000-yard seasons. Irish junior running back Jackson Roberts has been out with a leg injury.

Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte.

Stu's pick: St. Patrick's.

Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5

The host Knights have racked up big numbers with quarterback Reid Fletcher (1,340 pass, 887 rush) and Cade Hosier (1,704 rush, 203 receiving). Ryker Evans, with 1,188 yards rushing, leads Hi-Line.

Radio: 880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington.

Stu's pick: Elmwood-Murdock

Heartland (7-2) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7

State career offensive leader Aiden Kuester averages 390 yards a game. Heartland’s quarterback, Trev Peters, has rushed for 1,348 yards and passed for 544.

Stu's pick: Neligh-Oakdale.

Summerland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside (8-1), 6

Riverside edged Summerland 27-26 in the heat of Aug. 19 and was missing three starters, including speedster Carson Bloom. Summerland rallied from an 0-2 start.

Radio: 102.9, O’Neill.

Stu's pick: Riverside.

Ravenna (7-2) at No. 2 Stanton (9-0), 7

It’s been a nice turnaround season for the visiting Jays after a 1-7 record in 2021. Stanton was knocked out in this round last year. Becker Pohlman has rushed for 1,149 yards for Stanton.

Stu's pick: Stanton.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 9 Thayer Central (8-1), 7

Jordan Mariska’s 1,430 yards rushing leads Thayer Central. Christian’s two losses were one-score games. Thayer’s was a two-point game.

Stu's pick: Thayer Central.

Crofton (6-3) at No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7 at Clarkson

Crofton made the playoffs in its first year in eight-man. It plays the Patriots, which has thrived behind the running of Kyle Kasik (1,375 yards).

Radio: 94.3, Hartington; 107.9, West Point.

Stu's pick: Clarkson/Leigh.

No. 10 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 5 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6

After pulling off the upset of the first round, winning at then-No. 2 Cross County by 20, Weeping Water takes on another undefeated team on the road. Keegan McDonald needs 61 yards for 1,000 yards rushing for the Indians. Riggs Wilson has thrown for 807. Laurel’s dual-threat quarterback, Dylan Taylor, averages 202 yards a game.

Stu's pick: Laurel.

Eight Man-2

South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4

With Lance Brester (1,557 yards in 8 games) for Howells-Dodge and Trey Connell (1,114 in 9) for South Loup, this game won’t take long.

Radio: 95.3, Broken Bow; 107.9, West Point.

Stu's pick: Howells-Dodge.

No. 10 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 3:30

Sloan Pelican of Johnson-Brock has thrown for 1,163 yards and rushed for 550. His DCS counterpart, Corbin Horner, has similar numbers in reverse with 1,153 yards rushing and 443 passing.

Radio: 105.3, McCook.

Stu's pick: Johnson-Brock.

Central Valley (8-1) at No.9 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30

Kyle Cox has thrown for 1,283 yards and rushed for 459 for Sandhills/Thedford. Central Valley’s Zandar Wolf has rushed for 1,641 yards. His Cougars’ loss was by four to Elm Creek in midseason.

Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord.

Stu's pick: Sandhills/Thedford.

No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), 7

Lawrence-Nelson’s loss was 52-44 to Falls City acred Heart, which BDS beat later in September 52-26. The visiting Raiders are coming off rare back-to-back losing seasons.

Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 104.9, York.

Stu's pick: BDS.

Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 5 Wynot (8-1), 5

Twin Loup’s offensive leaders are quarterback Rusty Oxford, a 1,000-yard passing, and the running back duo of Slate Micheel (868 yards) and Quincey Ryker (665). Wynot’s Dylan Heine has thrown for 1,696 yards and rushed for 330.

Stu's pick: Wynot.

No. 8 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6

Osceola, which lost by two to Humphrey St. Francis, is back to full strength with the return of Isaiah Zelasney. He’s averaging 209 yards rushing in the four games he’s played. Kale Gustafson kept the Bulldogs barking while rushing for 1,454 yards. Bloomfield’s Wiley Ziegler has 1,357 yards rushing.

Stu's pick: Osceola.

Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 4 Ainsworth (9-0), 5

The visiting Buffaloes will be trained on triple-threat junio Carter Nelson, who’s rushed for 761 yards, passed for 663 and caught passes for 525. It’s been drastic turnarounds for both teams. Elm Creek was 0-8 in 2021, Ainsworth 1-7.

Radio: 92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad; 92.7, Ainsworth.

Stu's pick: Ainsworth.

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 3 Hitchcock County (9-0), 4 at Trenton

For a 3-14 matchup, this is plenty interesting. Hitchcock, because of forfeits, has played only two since Sept. 23. The Falcons have three shutouts and only South Loup has put up more than a touchdown. St. Francis started 0-2, but has gotten its footing.

Radio: 102.1, Cambridge.

Stu's pick: Hitchcock County.

Six Man

Wallace (4-4) at No. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0), 6

It’s the first undefeated regular season since at least 1975 for SEM. Noah Eggleston has thrown for 1,391 yards. Carson Glunz leads Wallace with 1,329 yards rushing.

Stu's pick: SEM.

Sterling (6-2) at No. 8 Shelton (6-2), 6

Shelton was with Wood River in 11-man the past two years, then broke off and is in its first six-man season since the 1950s. Sterling has three one-score wins.

Stu's pick: Shelton.

Southwest (5-3) at No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (7-1), 3:30

Southwest’s three losses are by a total of 16 points. Parkview’s loss was a four-pointer to SEM.

Radio: 93.9, McCook.

Stu's pick: Parkview.

Hampton (5-3) at No. 5 Red Cloud (7-1), 6

Ben Ely of Red Cloud has rushed for 1,413 yards and passed for 659. Hampton’s Jack Bullis has rushed for 1,004 yards.

Stu's pick: Red Cloud.

Brady (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (8-0), 6

The undefeated Coyotes’ average margin of victory is 67 points, just under the 74 they’ve given up. Brady, which dropped down from eight-man, qualified with a win last week. Both teams have 1,000-yard rushers (Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix; Dillon Miller, Brady).

Radio: 98.7, Sidney.

Stu's pick: Potter-Dix.

Stuart (5-3) at No. 6 Pawnee City (6-2), 5:30

Stuart is on a five-game winning streak. Kayde Ramm has thrown for 933 yards. Pawnee City’s Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,090.

Stu's pick: Pawnee City.

No. 9 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 10 Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2

Hay Springs lost three in a row in September, then has fashioned a four-game winning streak that includes last week’s 34-28 comeback win at Cody.

Stu's pick: Cody-Kilgore.

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 2 Arthur County (8-0), 2

Another set of dueling running games, with Lance Vasa at 1,296 yards for Arthur and Gaige Ritner 1,169 for Wil-Hil.

Stu's pick: ​Arthur County.

Selections by The World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil in bold (Last week: 96 right, 15 wrong, .865; season: 972-211, .822):​