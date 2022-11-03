World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football playoff matchups.

* * *

Class A

N0. 10 Lincoln Southwest (8-2) at No. 3-ranked Omaha Westside (9-1), 7:

Southwest hasn’t gotten this far since 2011 and a main reason for this year’s success is third-year starting quarterback Collin Fritton. His QB rating has improved to 111.8 from 76 his first two seasons and he’s rushed for 502 yards in support of Cal Newill, who’s rushed for 1,428 yards and 18 TDs. Westside junior Anthony Rezac is up to 1,692 yards passing and 857 rushing. Tristan Alvano, after his 57-yarder last week, has 10 field goals on the season. Four of Westside’s opponents are still in the playoffs, Southwest zero.

Stu’s pick: Westside

No. 7 Millard South (6-4) at No. 5 Grand Island (8-2), 7:

The Islanders must find ways to slow down Millard South’s offense, which is 6-1 with Cam Kozeal at the helm, and outdo the Patriots on special teams. G.I. hopes leading rusher Jace Chrisman is ready to go after sitting out the first-round tussle with Omaha North. Teams haven’t met since the 2019 quarterfinals, when Millard South won after losing to the Islanders in the same round the year before.

TV: NCN South.

Radio: 99.7, Grand Island.

Stu’s pick: Millard South.

No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3) vs. No. 2 Elkhorn South (10-0), 7 at Elkhorn Stadium:

Elkhorn South leads the short series 2-0, winning in 2018 and 2019. Prep’s 24-0 first-round win over North Platte was its third shutout. It was happy to have back North Dakota State pledge Marty Brown, who had 107 yards and a TD after sitting out a game with an injury. The Junior Jays’ D-line might be the best test of the season for a Storm offense that has seen junior Carson Rauner throw for 1,412 yards and Cole Ballard average 10 yards a carry while scoring 38 times.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn South.

No. 6 Bellevue West (7-3) at No. 1 Gretna (10-0), 7:

The Rematch. Bellevue West led 37-14 with seven minutes left but lost 40-37. How will West’s defense hold together this time? Neither team may start the running back they did in September. Zane Flores, with 2,396 yards, needs 10 more to be Class A’s career passing leader.

Stu’s pick: Bellevue West.

Class B

No. 9 Elkhorn North (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 7:

After giving Bennington its closest game in the Badgers’ now 23-game winning streak, the Wolves have confidence from a historic comeback at Blair and a solid playoff win at storied Lincoln Pius X. Can they do better than 21-7 this time? What did Bennington learn from playing them? QBs Trey Bird of Bennington and Josh Basilevac of North are 1-2 in Class B in passing touchdowns.

Stu’s pick: Bennington.

No. 7 Grand Island Northwest (5-5) at No. 4 Waverly (8-2), 7:

Waverly won the battle of the Vikings 59-13 in last year’s first round. Northwest made it to its third quarterfinal in four years by turning back then-No. 3 Elkhorn 24-21. Trey Jackson’s passing has balanced out Waverly’s offense. Northwest remains pass-first with Austin Payne (2,528 yards).

Radio: 103.1, Ravenna.

Stu’s pick: Waverly.

No. 5 Omaha Skutt (7-3) at No. 4 Scottsbluff (9-1), 6 MT:

Skutt, 3-0 all-time against the Bearcats, is making the trip west for the first time since beating them 28-7 in the 2014 semifinals. The teams staged memorable finals in 2018 and 2019, both SkyHawk wins. Skutt must dam up the Scottsbluff duo of Sebastien Boyle and quarterback Brayden Stull.

Radio: 106.9, Minatare.

Stu’s pick: Scottsbluff.

No. 6 York (7-3) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (10-0), 7 at Bryan Stadium:

Not sure the schools, the two smallest in Class B this cycle, have met before in football. York had the tougher first-round matchup, beating Seward 21-7 for the second win of the month over its rival. Gross has Colby Duncan at quarterback and Jake Garcia at running back for the Dukes to contend with.

Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.

Stu’s pick: Gross.

Class C-1

No. 8 Lincoln Christian (8-2) at No. 1 Aurora (10-0), 7:

Christian, which hadn’t beaten a ranked C-1 team until toppling then-No. 5 Omaha Roncalli 43-42, is trying to be in its first semifinal since 2013. If Carlos Collazo can’t go for Aurora, junior Maddex Egger picked up 151 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries against Columbus Scotus.

Radio: 97.3, Aurora.

Stu’s pick: Aurora.

No. 5 Boone Central (8-2) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), 7:

First meeting since Boone won 54-14 in the 2014 final. The Cardinals’ losses have been to Aurora, which gave Ashland its loss, and Pierce. Both games against Aurora were of similar margins. Tough game to pick.

Radio: 100.3, Central City.

Stu’s pick: Ashland.

No. 7 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 4 McCook (10-0), 7:

McCook beat the Patriots 28-14 on the road on Oct. 14. But that was with senior QB Adam Dugger, who suffered a severe leg injury while making a tackle last week against Broken Bow. Canyon Hosick will likely fill in.

Radio: 1550, 92.7, Hastings; 96.1, 93.9, McCook.

Stu’s pick: Adams Central, because of the McCook quarterback situation.

No. 6 Columbus Lakeview (8-2) at No. 2 Pierce (10-0), 7:

It’s a rematch of last year’s final that Lakeview won 37-25. The Vikings’ reloading season has been impressive. NU pledge Ben Brahmer and quarterback Abram Scholting have collaborated for more than 1,000 yards in aerials.

TV: NCN North.

Radio: 101.1, Columbus.

Stu’s pick: Pierce.

Class C-2

No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0) at No. 5 Battle Creek (8-2), 7:

Battle Creek’s offense has picked up with Trent Uhlir’s return from a preseason injury. He’s averaging 128 yards rushing. Carson Kudlacek-to-Jensen Anderson has been a prolific combo for St. Cecilia.

Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 102.7, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: St. Cecilia.

No. 4 Malcolm (10-0) at No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3), 7:

Hayden Frank has C-2’s first 1,000-yard double, rushing and passing, this season. Cedar Catholic is working with a patched-together lineup because of injuries.

Stu’s pick: Malcolm.

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (10-0) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (7-3), 6 at Seacrest:

The Warriors’ offense, led by 2,303-yard passer Garret Hoefs, will be the most prolific Catholic has faced. But none of Lutheran’s wins have been against a defense like the Knights.

Radio: 94.7, Norfolk. Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic.

No. 6 Oakland-Craig (8-2) at No. 2 Ord (9-1), 7:

Trent McCain has run for 1,732 yards for Ord, which beat the Knights 38-28 in the 2020 semifinals in the teams’ last meeting, Oakland has switched to a RPO attack with sophomore quarterback Braylon Anderson, son of Knights coach Joe Anderson.

Radio: 107.9, West Point; 93.9, 1060, Ord.

Stu’s pick: Ord.

Eight Man-1

No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock (9-1) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (10-0), 6:

The host Irish, without injured junior Jackson Roberts, must gird for the two-headed Knights’ attack of run-pass quarterback Reid Fletcher and 1,852-yard rusher Cade Hosier.

Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte.

Stu’s pick: Elmwood-Murdock.

No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 7 Riverside (9-1), 6 at Spalding:

National record-setting quarterback Aiden Kuester has Neligh on a nine-game winning streak. Bryson Gadeken is a 1,000-yard receiver for his brother. Sophomore QV Drew Carraher leads the host Chargers.

Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 93.5, Columbus.

Stu’s pick: Neligh.

No. 2 Stanton (10-0) at No. 10 Nebraska Christian (8-2), 7:

Stanton’s 58-point-a-game offense is powered by Becker Pohlman (1,353 yards rushing) and Joe Butterfield (938 passing). Christian has played seven one-score games, winning five.

Stu’s pick: Stanton.

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) at No. 8 Weeping Water (6-4), 7:

The Indians host the game that could get them to their first semifinal. They’re to this point after ending the season for two undefeated teams. Kyle Kasik has rushed for 1,375 yards for the Patriots, Keegan McDonald 973 for Weeping Water.

Stu’s pick: Clarkson/Leigh.

Eight Man-2

No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0), 6:

When both were in Eight Man-1 last year, Howells-Dodge beat the Tigers 44-18 in the quarterfinals and went onto to the title. Corbin Horner leads DCS with 1,418 yards rushing. Lance Brester is the Jags’ workhorse with 1,781 yards.

Radio: 105.3, McCook.

Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge.

No. 2 BDS (10-0) at No. 7 Central Valley (9-1), 6:30:

BDS, as always, is run-first and its legs this year belong to Easton Weber. Dierks Nekoliczak at quarterback and 1,676-yard rusher Zander Wolf lead Central Valley.

Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 104.9, York; 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord.

Stu’s pick: BDS.

No. 5 Bloomfield (9-1) at No. 4 Wynot (9-1), 7:

Wynot beat the Bees 44-30 on Oct. 14 for the district title and gets the rematch at home. Braeden Guenther of Bloomfield and Dylan Heine of Wynot try to guide their teams to a semifinal.

Stu’s pick: Wynot.

No. 3 Hitchcock County (10-0) at No. 6 Elm Creek (9-1), 7:

After going winless last year, Elm Creek is back. It beat Hitchcock 32-14 to open the 2020 playoffs. The Buffaloes had three 100-yard rushers in its win at then-undefeated Ainsworth. Hitchcock has won 20 of 21 games over two years.

Radio: 880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington.

Stu’s pick: Hitchcock.

Six Man

No. 8 Shelton (7-2) at No. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (9-0), 6:30:

SEM beat the Bulldogs 54-27 in the regular-season wrapup.

Stu’s pick: SEM.

No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (8-1) at No. 5 Red Cloud (8-1), 5:

Neither has made it past the quarterfinals.

Radio: 103.9, Superior.

Stu’s pick: Red Cloud.

No. 6 Pawnee City (7-2) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (9-0), 2 MT:

Potter-Dix hiked its scoring average to 80 points a game by putting up 109 on Brady.

Radio: 98.7, Sidney.

Stu’s pick: Potter-Dix

No. 2 Arthur County (9-0) at No. 9 Hay Springs (6-3), 5 MT:

The Wolves return to Hay Springs, where they escaped Sept. 15 with a 44-42 win. Hay Springs’s past two wins were against 2021 champion Cody-Kilgore.

Stu’s pick: Arthur.