World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football semifinal matchups.

* * *

Class A

No. 5-ranked Grand Island (9-2), at No. 3 Omaha Westside (10-1), 7

Don’t make mistakes against the Islanders, as Millard South was the latest to learn. Grand Island beat the Patriots 28-10 to make its first semifinal since 2018, when it went all the way to the finals. That was the last year Westside wasn’t in the finals. The Warriors won 37-14 at Grand Island on Sept. 2.

TV: NCN South.

Radio: 99.7, Grand Island.

Stu’s pick: Westside.

No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (8-3) at No. 1 Gretna (11-0), 7

The third of Cameron Bothwell field goals lifted Gretna to a 16-13 win over the visiting Junior Jays on Sept. 9. Prep will want to keep this a low-scoring game as it did in last round’s 10-3 win at Elkhorn South, when John Pargo’s three picks were half of his team’s six takeaways and NU pledge Sam Sledge was the team’s defensive MVP. Isaiah Weber’s return at running back aids Gretna’s prospects of returning to the finals.

Radio: 102.7, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: Gretna.

Class B

No. 4 Waverly (9-2) at No. 1 Bennington (11-0), 7

Defending champion Bennington hasn’t faced its Eastern Midlands Conference rival this season while running its winning streak to 24 games. Trey Bird has thrown for 2,122 yards for the Badgers, Trey Jackson 1,474 for Waverly. The Vikings haven’t played in a final since winning in 1980.

Radio: 103.3, 1240, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Bennington.

No. 3 Scottsbluff (10-1) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (10-0), 7 at Bryan Stadium

After hosting two eastern teams, Scottsbluff meets Gross for the first time. Sebastien Boyle and Braeden Stull are 1,000-yard rushers for the Bearcats. Jake Garcia has 1,585 yards in his third 1,000-yard rushing season for Gross.

Radio: 106.9, Minatare.

Stu’s pick: Gross.

Class C-1

No. 5 Boone Central (9-2) at No. 1 Aurora (11-0), 7

Boone used turnovers to defeat Ashland-Greenwood and gain a rematch with Aurora, where the Cardinals lost 34-13 on Sept. 2. Hurt Aurora running back Carlos Collazo dressed for last week’s game, but has missed the past three games. Quarterback Drew Knust has picked up the rushing load. Boone’s Alex Christo has thrown for 1,541 yards.

Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 97.3, Aurora.

Stu’s pick: Aurora.

No. 7 Adams Central (9-2) at No. 2 Pierce (11-0), 7

A rematch of the 2020 state final that Pierce won 28-19 on its field. The Patriots ended McCook’s undefeated season last week and now try to take down a team bidding for its fourth consecutive final. Much is made of the Abram Scholting-Ben Brahmer combo, but Pierce has gotten nearly 1,500 yards from running back Keenan Valverde. Hyatt Collins has 1,066 yards and Nick Conant 792 for Adams Central.

TV: NCN North.

Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: Pierce.

Class C-2

No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3) at No. 5 Battle Creek (9-2), 7

Cedar’s hope for its first finals appearance since 2014 and fourth overall requires a payback for Battle Creek’s 20-12 win late in the regular season. Both teams beat undefeated teams to advance.

Radio: 105.9, Norfolk.

Stu’s pick: Battle Creek.

No. 2 Ord (10-1) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (11-0), 7

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic won 35-14 at Ord on Sept. 14. Karter Kerkman has been banged up and got only five carries early in Catholic’s 62-42 win over Lincoln Lutheran. Kanyon Talton had 200 yards in his absence. Ord’s Blake Hinrichs ran for two scores and passed for one in a 35-28 win over Oakland-Craig that required a goal-line stop in the final seconds.

Radio: 93.9, 1060, Ord; 94.7, Norfolk.

Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic.

Eight Man-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (11-0) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (10-1), 7

The Irish are carrying on quite well without three-time 1,000-yard rusher Jackson Roberts, smoking Elmwood-Murdock last week with four touchdowns on returns and a 57-0 first half. Record-setting Neligh quarterback Aiden Kuester needs 160 yards rushing – he had 272 on 41 carries against Riverside -- to be the state’s first double-2,000 yard player.

Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte; 102.9, O’Neill.

Stu’s pick: Neligh.

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (10-1) at No. 2 Stanton (11-0), 7: Pound-and-ground will be the game here. Becker Pohlman has 1,421 yards and quarterback Barrett Wilke 898 for Stanton, Kyle Kasik 1,667 for the Patriots. They haven’t been this far since their co-op arrangement began in 2012. Stanton was the 2004 Class C-2 runner-up.

Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk; 107.9, West Point.

Stu’s pick: Stanton.

Eight Man-2

No. 7 Central Valley (10-1) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (11-0), 7

Central Valley is only a Hail Mary touchdown from joining powerful Howells-Dodge in the undefeated ranks. Both have prolific rushing games with Lance Brester at 1,935 for the Jaguars and Zander Wolf at 1,882 for Central Valley. The latter has a change-of-pace with 1,000-yard passer Dierks Nekoliczak.

Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord; 100.3, Central City; 106.7, Norfolk.

Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge.

No. 5 Bloomfield (10-1) at No. 3 Hitchcock County (11-0), 4 at Trenton

Hitchcock is allowing an average of a touchdown a game, and South Loup had 24 of the 52 points. Bloomfield seems to be in perennial contention but hasn’t been to the finals since 2001. Wiley Ziegler leads the Bees with 1,609 yards rushing and Braeden Guenther has thrown for 948. The Gaston boys, Keynan and Kolyn, power Hitchcock’s running attack.

Radio: 103.9, McCook.

Stu’s pick: Hitchcock.

Six Man

No. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (10-0) at No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (9-1), 2

Superlative seasons for both, with the winner playing next Friday at UNK in the finals. SEM was in the 1992 Eight Man-2 final. Its seniors have come far since absorbing a 100-0 playoff loss three years ago. SEM won at Parkview 20-16 on Sept. 9. Chandler Page has rushed for more than 1,650 yards for Parkview. Noah Eggleston has thrown for 1,668 yards and zero interceptions in 143 attempts.

Stu’s pick: SEM.

No. 6 Pawnee City (8-2) at No. 2 Arthur County (10-0), 1 MT

The reward for Pawnee City ousting No. 1 Potter-Dix is another long road trip to play the No. 2 Wolves in the Sand Hills. The Indians’ defense will have to contend with Arthur’s 1-2 combo of rusher Lance Vasa and passer Talan Storer.

Stu’s pick: Arthur.​

Selections by The World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil in bold (Last week: 17 right, 11 wrong, .607; season: 1,034-233, .816)