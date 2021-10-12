 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Everything you need to know about the Nebraska softball state tournament teams
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Everything you need to know about the Nebraska softball state tournament teams

Check out our Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck.

More information on every team from all three classes in the 2021 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.

* * *

Class A

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mark Watt

Record and W-H rating: 36-6, 1st

Leading hitters: Ashley Smetter, .487; Taylor Coleman, .415; Madison Divis, .388; Taylor Fritz, .395; Taylor Korecky, .373; Mackenzie Mlnarik, .372.

Leading pitchers: Alexis Bradley, 15-2, 2.40 ERA; Bailey Selvage, 14-4, 2.67.

State appearance: 15th (champion, 2008, 2009, 2018; runner-up, 2007, 2011, 2017).

Gretna

Coach: Bill Heard

Record and W-H rating: 27-5, 2nd

Leading hitters: Ensley Frame, .460; Jenna Marshall, .446; Faith Mills, .440; Alexis Jensen, .389; Emma Schweigart, .375; Kalee Higdon, .371.

Leading pitchers: Morgan Secora, 8-0, 1.56; Allison McGee, 7-0, 2.35; Alexis Jensen, 9-4, 3.91.

State appearance: 10th (champion, B-2015; runner-up, B-2016).

Lincoln East

Coach: Lance Kingery

Record and W-H rating: 31-8, 3rd

Leading hitters: Morgan Adams, .523; Sydney McReynolds, .398; Amelia Kehn, .393; Kyndal Colon, .393; Berkley Hatten, .388.

Leading pitchers: Jordan Bussey, 12-1, 1.30; Campbell Petrick, 13-3, 3.10.

State appearance: 7th (runner-up, 2006).

Millard South

Coach: Steve Kerkman

Record and W-H rating: 22-10, 8th

Leading hitters: Amari Laing, .459; Baylie Owen, .433; Breeann Urban, .411; Catelyn Rodenbiker, .379.

Leading pitcher: Jessie Bestenlehner, 16-9, 3.99.

State appearance: 21st (champion, 2005, 2011-14, 2016; runner-up, 1994, 1996, 2010).

Millard North

Coach: Travis Unzicker

Record and W-H rating: 22-9, 7th

Leading hitters: Lynn Davis, .476; Desaree Cuevas, .427; Katherine Johnson, .392.

Leading pitcher: Desaree Cuevas, 18-8, 3.65.

State appearance: 18th (champion, 1993; runner-up, 1998, 2003).

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: Todd Petersen

Record and W-H rating: 20-10, 4th

Leading hitters: Morgan Byrd, .441; Madeline Delos Reyes, .441; Kamira Botos, .439; Haley Wilwerding, .438; Alexandria Stoner, .425.

Leading pitchers: Carly Bertolini, 12-5, 3.34; Grace Anderson, 8-5, 3.62.

State appearance: 29th (champion, 1995-2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2019, 2020; runner-up, 2005, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018).

Norfolk

Coach: Derek Siedschlag

Record and W-H rating: 28-14, 6th

Leading hitters: Emerson Waldow, .440; Payton Schnoor, .421; Ava Borgman, .418; Miley Wichman, .386; Taylor Schmidt, .383; Jessica Schmidt, .381.

Leading pitcher: Jessica Schmidt, 20-9, 2.35.

State appearance: 4th

Papillion-La Vista South

Coach: Tom Horton

Record and W-H rating: 14-16, NR

Leading hitters: Mariah Unverzagt, .463; Bailey Gregory, .444; Grace Maguire, .429; Clare Ullery, .400; Laila Fiscus, .400; Abigail Dworak, .385.

Leading pitcher: Abigail Dworak, 7-4, 6.12.

State appearance: 12th (runner-up, 2012).

Class B

Omaha Skutt

Coach: Keith Engelkamp

Record and W-H rating: 29-0, 1st

Leading hitters: Hannah Camenzind, .658; Ruby Meylan, .527; Lauren Camenzind, .468; Kaitlin Foral, .462; Riece Kahler, .400; Ashley Fritton, .388.

Leading pitchers: Meylan, 15-0, 0.37; 2.15; Hannah Camenzind, 14-0, 1.23.

State appearance: 12th (champion, 2011, 2013, 2020; runner-up, 2008).

Hastings

Coach: Ashley Speak

Record and W-H rating: 32-4, 2nd

Leading hitters: Kaelan Schultz, .598; Faith Molina, .547; Samantha Schmidt, .526; Delaney Mullen, .455; McKinsey Long, .386; Emma Landgren, .394; Sydni Johnson, .375.

Leading pitchers: Faith Molina, 17-4, 2.81; Peytin Hudson, 13-0, 2.67.

State appearance: 11th (runner-up 2020).

Wahoo

Coach: Katrina Christen

Record and W-H rating: 27-3, 4th

Leading hitters: Autumn Iversen, .495; Katelyn Urban, .374.

Leading pitchers: Autumn Iversen, 14-3, 1.51; Jaiden Swanson, 12-0, 2.27.

State appearance: 11th (champion C-2010, C-2011, C-2013

Bennington

Coach: Landon Blanchard

Record and W-H rating: 25-4, 3rd

Leading hitters: Daisy Lowther, .543; Taylor Sedlacek, .450.

Leading pitcher: Daisy Lowther, 22-4, 2.50.

State appearance: 8th (runner-up, C-2008, B-2010).

Grand Island Northwest

Coach: Mitch Saad

Record and W-H rating: 27-7, 4th

Leading hitters: Grace Baasch, .409; Avyn Urbanski, .409; Reyse Zobel, .388.

Leading pitchers: Ava Laurent, 19-6, 1.64; Kylie Caspersen, 8-1, 1.74.

State appearance: 6th

Scottsbluff

Coach: Dan Fox

Record and W-H rating: 29-7, 7th

Leading hitters: Zoey Paez, .456; Alexandra Jones, .455; Tatum Heimerman, .427; Taryn Spady, .415.

Leading pitchers: Elizabeth Fuss, 12-1, 3.17; Aubrey Barrett, 13-5, 5.21.

State appearance: 2nd

Elkhorn

Coach: Allen Schutte

Record and W-H rating: 17-14, 6th

Leading hitters: Ella Dalton, .495; Mya Larsen, .434; Isabelle Pagan, .409; Emma Hauge, .405; Claire Nuismer, .398.

Leading pitcher: Claire Nuismer, 11-5, 4.83.

State appearance: 18th (B champion 2004-07, 2014, 2018; B runner-up, 2000, 2001, 2012, 2019).

Norris

Coach: Kyle McMurray

Record and W-H rating: 17-14, 8th

Leading hitters: Delaney White, .414; McKenna Becher, 410; Alexis Bishoff, .407.

Leading pitcher: Jacee Carlow, 14-10, 4.48.

State appearance: 9th

Class C

Wahoo Neumann

Coach: Dave Brabec

Record and W-H rating: 30-2, 1st

Leading hitters: Aubrey Sylliaasen, .500; Hattie Bohac, .500; Mary Chvatal, .484; Macy Sabatka, .434; Emma Kavan, .433; Grace Schulz, .433; Avery Mayberry, .432; Logan Sylliaasen, .407.

Leading pitcher: Macy Sabatka, 25-2, 2.97.

State appearance: 8th, (champion, 2017; runner-up, 2015, 2018).

Hastings St. Cecilia

Coach: Ryan Ohnoutka

Record and W-H rating: 28-7, 2nd

Leading hitters: Bailey Kissinger, .600; Jordan Head, .500; Shaye Butler, .495; Allison Stritt, .429; Tatum Krikac, .407; Tayelor Butler, .406; Olivia Kvols, .406.

Leading pitchers: Jordan Head, 11-1, 3.48; Allison Stritt, 17-5, 5.40.

State appearance: 3rd

West Point GACC

Coach: Allan Kreikemeier

Record and W-H rating: 22-7, 4th

Leading hitters: Livia Hunke, .394; Aubrey Kreikemeier, .394.

Leading pitcher: Kayla Fischer, 21-6, 2.86.

State appearance: 11th (champion, 2014, 2020; runner-up, 2012, 2019).

Yutan/Mead

Coach: Ryan Glatter

Record and W-H rating: 27-5, 3rd

Leading hitters: Shaylynn Campbell, .500; Kaitlin Hansen, .459; Sophia Brennan, .446; Ella Watts, .437; Emily Hebenstreit, .407.

Leading pitchers: Shaylynn Campbell, 16-4, 2.09; Ella Watts, 7-1, 1.91.

State appearance: 5th (champion, 2008; runner-up, 2006).

Malcolm

Coach: Andrew Edwards

Record and W-H rating: 23-9, 7th

Leading hitters: Alyssa Fortik, .402; Alanea Babb, .395; Jaiden Helms, .386.

Leading pitchers: Emma Brown, 12-4, 2.48; Abbi Arroyo, 11-5, 3.51.

State appearance: 5th (champion, 2016; runner-up, 2017).

Freeman

Coach: Gene Busboom

Record and W-H rating: 22-7, 6th

Leading hitters: Madison Gee, .424; Dakota Haner, .412.

Leading pitcher: Paige Mahler, 18-6, 2.43.

State appearance: 1st

Kearney Catholic

Coach: Russ Hiemstra

Record and W-H rating: 29-6, 5th

Leading hitters: Bralen Biddlecome, .495; Krista Lee, .440; Carleigh Eurek, .421; Olivia Nore, .433; Lauren Marker, .426; Alexis Keim, .424.

Leading pitcher: Bralen Biddlecome, 28-6, 3.29.

State appearance: 3rd (runner-up, 2020).

Cozad

Coach: Ashley Ford

Record and W-H rating: 24-11, 8th

Leading hitter: Katie Wilson, .440; Shaundra Wiederholt, .429; Reagan Armagost, .373.

Leading pitcher: Reagan Armagost, 20-7, 4.16.

State appearance: 15th (champion, 2001, 2002; runner-up, B-1999, 2016).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert