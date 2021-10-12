Everything you need to know about the Nebraska softball state tournament teams

More information on every team from all three classes in the 2021 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.
* * *
Class A
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Mark Watt
Record and W-H rating: 36-6, 1st
Leading hitters: Ashley Smetter, .487; Taylor Coleman, .415; Madison Divis, .388; Taylor Fritz, .395; Taylor Korecky, .373; Mackenzie Mlnarik, .372.
Leading pitchers: Alexis Bradley, 15-2, 2.40 ERA; Bailey Selvage, 14-4, 2.67.
State appearance: 15th (champion, 2008, 2009, 2018; runner-up, 2007, 2011, 2017).
Gretna
Coach: Bill Heard
Record and W-H rating: 27-5, 2nd
Leading hitters: Ensley Frame, .460; Jenna Marshall, .446; Faith Mills, .440; Alexis Jensen, .389; Emma Schweigart, .375; Kalee Higdon, .371.
Leading pitchers: Morgan Secora, 8-0, 1.56; Allison McGee, 7-0, 2.35; Alexis Jensen, 9-4, 3.91.
State appearance: 10th (champion, B-2015; runner-up, B-2016).
Lincoln East
Coach: Lance Kingery
Record and W-H rating: 31-8, 3rd
Leading hitters: Morgan Adams, .523; Sydney McReynolds, .398; Amelia Kehn, .393; Kyndal Colon, .393; Berkley Hatten, .388.
Leading pitchers: Jordan Bussey, 12-1, 1.30; Campbell Petrick, 13-3, 3.10.
State appearance: 7th (runner-up, 2006).
Millard South
Coach: Steve Kerkman
Record and W-H rating: 22-10, 8th
Leading hitters: Amari Laing, .459; Baylie Owen, .433; Breeann Urban, .411; Catelyn Rodenbiker, .379.
Leading pitcher: Jessie Bestenlehner, 16-9, 3.99.
State appearance: 21st (champion, 2005, 2011-14, 2016; runner-up, 1994, 1996, 2010).
Millard North
Coach: Travis Unzicker
Record and W-H rating: 22-9, 7th
Leading hitters: Lynn Davis, .476; Desaree Cuevas, .427; Katherine Johnson, .392.
Leading pitcher: Desaree Cuevas, 18-8, 3.65.
State appearance: 18th (champion, 1993; runner-up, 1998, 2003).
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Todd Petersen
Record and W-H rating: 20-10, 4th
Leading hitters: Morgan Byrd, .441; Madeline Delos Reyes, .441; Kamira Botos, .439; Haley Wilwerding, .438; Alexandria Stoner, .425.
Leading pitchers: Carly Bertolini, 12-5, 3.34; Grace Anderson, 8-5, 3.62.
State appearance: 29th (champion, 1995-2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2019, 2020; runner-up, 2005, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018).
Norfolk
Coach: Derek Siedschlag
Record and W-H rating: 28-14, 6th
Leading hitters: Emerson Waldow, .440; Payton Schnoor, .421; Ava Borgman, .418; Miley Wichman, .386; Taylor Schmidt, .383; Jessica Schmidt, .381.
Leading pitcher: Jessica Schmidt, 20-9, 2.35.
State appearance: 4th
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Tom Horton
Record and W-H rating: 14-16, NR
Leading hitters: Mariah Unverzagt, .463; Bailey Gregory, .444; Grace Maguire, .429; Clare Ullery, .400; Laila Fiscus, .400; Abigail Dworak, .385.
Leading pitcher: Abigail Dworak, 7-4, 6.12.
State appearance: 12th (runner-up, 2012).
Class B
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Keith Engelkamp
Record and W-H rating: 29-0, 1st
Leading hitters: Hannah Camenzind, .658; Ruby Meylan, .527; Lauren Camenzind, .468; Kaitlin Foral, .462; Riece Kahler, .400; Ashley Fritton, .388.
Leading pitchers: Meylan, 15-0, 0.37; 2.15; Hannah Camenzind, 14-0, 1.23.
State appearance: 12th (champion, 2011, 2013, 2020; runner-up, 2008).
Hastings
Coach: Ashley Speak
Record and W-H rating: 32-4, 2nd
Leading hitters: Kaelan Schultz, .598; Faith Molina, .547; Samantha Schmidt, .526; Delaney Mullen, .455; McKinsey Long, .386; Emma Landgren, .394; Sydni Johnson, .375.
Leading pitchers: Faith Molina, 17-4, 2.81; Peytin Hudson, 13-0, 2.67.
State appearance: 11th (runner-up 2020).
Wahoo
Coach: Katrina Christen
Record and W-H rating: 27-3, 4th
Leading hitters: Autumn Iversen, .495; Katelyn Urban, .374.
Leading pitchers: Autumn Iversen, 14-3, 1.51; Jaiden Swanson, 12-0, 2.27.
State appearance: 11th (champion C-2010, C-2011, C-2013
Bennington
Coach: Landon Blanchard
Record and W-H rating: 25-4, 3rd
Leading hitters: Daisy Lowther, .543; Taylor Sedlacek, .450.
Leading pitcher: Daisy Lowther, 22-4, 2.50.
State appearance: 8th (runner-up, C-2008, B-2010).
Grand Island Northwest
Coach: Mitch Saad
Record and W-H rating: 27-7, 4th
Leading hitters: Grace Baasch, .409; Avyn Urbanski, .409; Reyse Zobel, .388.
Leading pitchers: Ava Laurent, 19-6, 1.64; Kylie Caspersen, 8-1, 1.74.
State appearance: 6th
Scottsbluff
Coach: Dan Fox
Record and W-H rating: 29-7, 7th
Leading hitters: Zoey Paez, .456; Alexandra Jones, .455; Tatum Heimerman, .427; Taryn Spady, .415.
Leading pitchers: Elizabeth Fuss, 12-1, 3.17; Aubrey Barrett, 13-5, 5.21.
State appearance: 2nd
Elkhorn
Coach: Allen Schutte
Record and W-H rating: 17-14, 6th
Leading hitters: Ella Dalton, .495; Mya Larsen, .434; Isabelle Pagan, .409; Emma Hauge, .405; Claire Nuismer, .398.
Leading pitcher: Claire Nuismer, 11-5, 4.83.
State appearance: 18th (B champion 2004-07, 2014, 2018; B runner-up, 2000, 2001, 2012, 2019).
Norris
Coach: Kyle McMurray
Record and W-H rating: 17-14, 8th
Leading hitters: Delaney White, .414; McKenna Becher, 410; Alexis Bishoff, .407.
Leading pitcher: Jacee Carlow, 14-10, 4.48.
State appearance: 9th
Class C
Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Dave Brabec
Record and W-H rating: 30-2, 1st
Leading hitters: Aubrey Sylliaasen, .500; Hattie Bohac, .500; Mary Chvatal, .484; Macy Sabatka, .434; Emma Kavan, .433; Grace Schulz, .433; Avery Mayberry, .432; Logan Sylliaasen, .407.
Leading pitcher: Macy Sabatka, 25-2, 2.97.
State appearance: 8th, (champion, 2017; runner-up, 2015, 2018).
Hastings St. Cecilia
Coach: Ryan Ohnoutka
Record and W-H rating: 28-7, 2nd
Leading hitters: Bailey Kissinger, .600; Jordan Head, .500; Shaye Butler, .495; Allison Stritt, .429; Tatum Krikac, .407; Tayelor Butler, .406; Olivia Kvols, .406.
Leading pitchers: Jordan Head, 11-1, 3.48; Allison Stritt, 17-5, 5.40.
State appearance: 3rd
West Point GACC
Coach: Allan Kreikemeier
Record and W-H rating: 22-7, 4th
Leading hitters: Livia Hunke, .394; Aubrey Kreikemeier, .394.
Leading pitcher: Kayla Fischer, 21-6, 2.86.
State appearance: 11th (champion, 2014, 2020; runner-up, 2012, 2019).
Yutan/Mead
Coach: Ryan Glatter
Record and W-H rating: 27-5, 3rd
Leading hitters: Shaylynn Campbell, .500; Kaitlin Hansen, .459; Sophia Brennan, .446; Ella Watts, .437; Emily Hebenstreit, .407.
Leading pitchers: Shaylynn Campbell, 16-4, 2.09; Ella Watts, 7-1, 1.91.
State appearance: 5th (champion, 2008; runner-up, 2006).
Malcolm
Coach: Andrew Edwards
Record and W-H rating: 23-9, 7th
Leading hitters: Alyssa Fortik, .402; Alanea Babb, .395; Jaiden Helms, .386.
Leading pitchers: Emma Brown, 12-4, 2.48; Abbi Arroyo, 11-5, 3.51.
State appearance: 5th (champion, 2016; runner-up, 2017).
Freeman
Coach: Gene Busboom
Record and W-H rating: 22-7, 6th
Leading hitters: Madison Gee, .424; Dakota Haner, .412.
Leading pitcher: Paige Mahler, 18-6, 2.43.
State appearance: 1st
Kearney Catholic
Coach: Russ Hiemstra
Record and W-H rating: 29-6, 5th
Leading hitters: Bralen Biddlecome, .495; Krista Lee, .440; Carleigh Eurek, .421; Olivia Nore, .433; Lauren Marker, .426; Alexis Keim, .424.
Leading pitcher: Bralen Biddlecome, 28-6, 3.29.
State appearance: 3rd (runner-up, 2020).
Cozad
Coach: Ashley Ford
Record and W-H rating: 24-11, 8th
Leading hitter: Katie Wilson, .440; Shaundra Wiederholt, .429; Reagan Armagost, .373.
Leading pitcher: Reagan Armagost, 20-7, 4.16.
State appearance: 15th (champion, 2001, 2002; runner-up, B-1999, 2016).