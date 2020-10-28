Everything you need to know about the second round of the Eight Man playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about about the second rounds of the Eight Man and Six Man playoffs.
* * *
Eight Man-1
No. 4 Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.: After getting out of the first round for the first time as LCC, the Bears meet a rested opponent. Tri County received a first-round forfeit from Southern because of COVID-19 reasons. Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: Tri County.
Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 10 Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-1), 3 p.m. at Memorial Field: The host Eagles seek their second quarterfinal berth in three years. Weeping Water’s only playoff win in its first 12 appearances was in 2012. The Indians are enjoying their best season since they were 8-1 in 1998. Radio: KNEN (94.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Lutheran.
No. 7 Stanton (7-1) at No. 8 Arcadia-Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m. at Loup City: Stanton hopes to break a five-game playoff losing streak, all in 11-man, since reaching the 2008 C-2 quarterfinals. Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Stanton.
No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Nebraska City Lourdes (6-2), 5 p.m.: First meeting. Lourdes is playing for its first quarterfinal since 2016. DCS made the semifinals last year. Serbando Myers (1,270 yards rushing) and Quade Myers (892) power the DCS attack. Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook), KBIE (103.1, Auburn). Stu’s pick: DCS.
No. 2 Burwell (9-0) at No. 9 Howells-Dodge (7-2), 5:30 p.m. at Howells: First meeting. Longhorns are after their third consecutive finals berth. Host Jaguars have been to the quarterfinals two of the past three years. H-D’s Levi Belina has rushed for 1,330 yards. Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point). Stu’s pick: Burwell.
Hi-Line (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 5 p.m.: Hi-Line is a first-year coop team combining players from Elwood and Eustis-Farnam. Neligh last made it to the quarterfinals in 2006. Warriors sophomore Aiden Kuester has thrown for 2,115 yards and 26 TDs. Stu’s pick: Neligh.
Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.: First meeting. Elm Creek is in the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year, Christian its third straight. Radio: KRVN (93.1, Lexington). Stu’s pick: Elm Creek.
No. 3 Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.: The visitors have won 13 of their past 14 games. Carter Seim is averaging 16.6 yards a carry, Isaac Noyd 14.2. Each has rushed for 21 touchdowns. Radio: KOOL (103.5, York), KZMC (102.1, McCook). Stu’s pick: Cross County
Eight Man-2
No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.: With Creighton dropping to Eight Man-2, it’s the first time the Bulldogs have seen Sacred Heart. Irish are making their 34th consecutive playoff appearance and have been to the quarterfinals the past eight years. TV: NCN (Cox 116). Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart.
No. 2 Osceola (8-0) at No. 7 Humphrey St. Francis (8-1), 6 p.m.: Only other playoff meeting was a 52-14 St. Francis win in the second round of their 2015 title season. Osceola was with High Plains last year to win the Eight Man-1 title. Bryce Reed has rushed for 1,492 yards and 28 TDs for Osceola. Radio: KZEN (100.3, Central City), KQKX (106.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Osceola.
No. 9 Loomis (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m. at Thedford: Coach Denis Reese’s retirement tour continues with the Wolves. He’s 194-180 in 39 years at the school. Sandhills/Thedford is after its fourth quarterfinal in eight consecutive playoff appearances. Radio: KUVR (1380, 96.9, Holdrege), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent). Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford.
Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1), 5 p.m.: First meeting. Pleasanton finals in 2019. Wynot has qualified for the 13th consecutive year and is after its second quarterfinal in four years. Radio: KVHT (106.3, Yankton, S.D.), KXPN (1460, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Pleasanton.
No. 6 Central Valley (7-0) at No. 10 Medicine Valley (8-1), 5 p.m.: Central Valley beat the Raiders 36-12 in last year’s first round. Hudson Stout is a dual-threat QB for Medicine Valley. Central Valley’s Ty Nekoliczak is a 67% passer. Stu’s pick: Central Valley.
Bloomfield (5-3) at No. 8 O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0), 6 p.m.: First playoff meeting. Bloomfield lost 36-30 at St. Mary’s on Oct. 9. The Bees have won their first two playoff games each of the previous four years. Cody Bruegman (1,123 yards) averages nearly 30 carries a game for Bloomfield. Radio: KVHT (106.3, Yankton, S.D.), KBRX (102.9, O’Neill). Stu’s pick: St. Mary’s.
No. 4 Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0), 4:30 p.m.: Allen last was in the quarterfinals in 2008. Kenesaw was there two years ago. Kenesaw junior Tyson Denkert is averaging 200.4 yards rushing a game. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Kenesaw.
No. 1 BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3): First meeting. BDS is 11-for-11 in playoff appearances and is 6-4 in second-round games. Radio: KAWL (104.9, York), KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KCNI (1280, Broken Bow). Stu’s pick: BDS.
Six Man
Pawnee City (3-5) at No. 8 Arthur County (6-2), 1:30 MT: Pawnee City squeezed into the playoff field in its first year of six-man and drew a trip to the heart of the Sandhills. Arthur’s Bryce Hanna has thrown for 1,266 yards, Pawnee City’s Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,037. Stu’s pick: Arthur County.
No. 9 Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2), 5 p.m. MT: Both teams have been to the playoffs all three years since sanctioning resumed for the six-man postseason. The Academy’s Jacob Diessner has seen 22 of his 48 completions result in touchdowns and he’s rushed for 35 touchdowns and 1,741 yards. Creek Valley’s Eli Schmid has 21 TD passes. Radio: KSID (98.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Spalding Academy.
Dorchester (6-2) at No. 3 Red Cloud (7-0), 7 p.m.: A drought must end. Dorchester’s only playoff win was in 1978. Red Cloud got its only win in 1993. Its undefeated season is its best start since the 1955 team finished 9-0. Stu’s pick: Red Cloud.
Southwest (4-2) at No. 2 Sterling (7-0), 4 p.m.: It’s been awhile since either team advanced in the playoffs, 2006 for Southwest (0-6) and 2013 for Sterling (0-4). Sterling had its first undefeated regular season since 2001. Stu’s pick: Sterling.
Lincoln Parkview (5-3) at No. 1 McCool Junction (7-0), 5 p.m.: Parkview lost 78-12 at McCool on Oct. 2. The hosts begin their bid to return to the state final in Kearney. Stu’s pick: McCool.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-2) at No. 6 Paxton (6-2), 6 p.m. MT: An immediate rematch of last week’s 30-24 Paxton win at SEM. Paxton’s first playoff game, in 1993, was a 44-22 loss to SEM. Radio: KXNP (103.5, North Platte). Stu’s pick: Paxton.
No. 10 Stuart (5-1) at No. 5 Cody-Kilgore (4-2), 1 p.m. MT: Stuart beat the Cowboys 20-18 on Sept. 18. The Broncos were undefeated in their first six-man season before being routed by Spalding Academy last week. Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine). Stu’s pick: Cody.
Wallace (2-4) at No. 4 Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT: Wallace lost 36-31 at Potter-Dix on Aug. 28 in its first six-man game. Potter-Dix’s last playoff win was in 2007. Wallace cancelled its final two games because of virus issues and is playing for the first time since Oct. 1. Potter-Dix sophomore Luke Kasten has thrown for 1,301 yards. Radio: KHAQ (98.5, Maxwell), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Potter-Dix.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports