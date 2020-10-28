Everything you need to know about the second round of the Eight Man playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about about the second rounds of the Eight Man and Six Man playoffs.

Eight Man-1

No. 4 Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.: After getting out of the first round for the first time as LCC, the Bears meet a rested opponent. Tri County received a first-round forfeit from Southern because of COVID-19 reasons. Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: Tri County.

Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 10 Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-1), 3 p.m. at Memorial Field: The host Eagles seek their second quarterfinal berth in three years. Weeping Water’s only playoff win in its first 12 appearances was in 2012. The Indians are enjoying their best season since they were 8-1 in 1998. Radio: KNEN (94.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Lutheran.

No. 7 Stanton (7-1) at No. 8 Arcadia-Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m. at Loup City: Stanton hopes to break a five-game playoff losing streak, all in 11-man, since reaching the 2008 C-2 quarterfinals. Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Stanton.