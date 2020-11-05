Everything you need to know about the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the semifinal matchups in the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
* * *
CLASS A
Elkhorn South (28-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista (22-9), 7 p.m. (North court)
The match: The top-ranked Storm took care of business in the first round with a sweep of North Platte. The Monarchs were even more impressive, dispatching Lincoln Southwest in three sets.
The pick: This one could go either way but a slight edge to Elkhorn South to advance to the final in quest of their first state title.
Papillion-La Vista South (22-9) vs. Millard West (23-8), match to follow, (North court)
The match: The Titans struggled at the start but found their groove in a first-round sweep of Bellevue West. The Wildcats had it much tougher, outlasting Lincoln Pius X in the only five-set first-round match on Wednesday.
The pick: Credit to Millard West for showing grit in that first win but Papio South appears too tough … defending-champion Titans move on to the final.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt (33-1) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (24-6), 7 p.m. (South court)
The match: The top-ranked SkyHawks had little trouble with Grand Island Northwest in the first round, rolling to a three-set sweep. The Bluejays won the first two sets against Waverly and captured the match in four, avenging a subdistrict loss against the Vikings.
The pick: Kudos to Ashland-Greenwood for reaching the semis but the SkyHawks are on a mission to capture their sixth straight title.
Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), match to follow (South court)
The match: The Titans defeated first-round foe Aurora in the first match of the season and ended the Huskies' year with a three-set sweep. The Antlers survived a long first set before going on to sweep York in the first round.
The pick: Norris is 2-1 against Elkhorn this season and we'll stay with the Titans to advance to the final.
CLASS C-1
Wahoo (33-0) vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2 p.m. (North court)
The match: The unbeaten Warriors were challenged in the first set of their first-round match against Adams Central but pulled out the win en route to a sweep. The fifth-seeded Vikings pulled a mild upset, sweeping fourth-seeded Syracuse on Wednesday.
The pick: The Warriors need to avoid a slow start against Lakeview, which looked pretty solid against the Rockets; still, we'll stay with Wahoo to remain unbeaten and advance to the final.
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran, match to follow (North court)
The match: The Wildcats looked strong in their opener, rolling past Broken Bow. The Warriors, the defending state champs, dropped the first set against Kearney Catholic but rallied for the four-set win in the first round.
The pick: Lutheran got 22 kills from sophomore Abby Wachal in the first round and could use another huge effort from her Friday but the unbeaten Wildcats still appear too tough; on to the final for undefeated St. Paul.
CLASS C-2
Norfolk Lutheran NE (34-1) vs. Clarkson/Leigh (22-7), 2 p.m. (South court)
The match: The Eagles were pushed by No. 8 seed Centennial on Thursday but still managed to post a sweep, though the first two sets could have gone either way. The Patriots won the second set 30-28 vs. Howells-Dodge on Thursday night before finishing off the sweep.
The pick: The Eagles are the choice though they'll need to step it up against a Clarkson/Leigh team that looked pretty solid in their second state tourney appearance.
Overton (27-2) vs. Norfolk Catholic (24-7), match to follow (South court)
The match: The Eagles were impressive in their first rounder, sweeping past West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Knights were just as strong, knocking out always-tough Superior in three sets.
The pick: Not sure what to do on this one but we'll go with the Knights to create an all-Norfolk final.
CLASS D-1
Pleasanton (31-0) vs. Mead (24-6), 9 a.m. (South court)
The match: The Bulldogs moved to 31-0 with a victory over Johnson-Brock in the first round. The Raiders were even more impressive, sweeping South Platte behind the strong hitting of junior Brianna Lemke.
The pick: Pleasanton got to this point last year but lost in the semis to Fremont Bergan. We'll give the Bulldogs a slight edge to move on to the final while keeping their perfect record intact.
BDS (29-3) vs. Fremont Bergan (25-10), match to follow (South court)
The match: The always-dangerous Eagles won Class D-2 the past two years before moving up to D-1 in 2020. The Knights used a balanced effort to sweep Amherst on Thursday.
The pick: A tough call here but a slight advantage to the battle-tested Knights to move on to the D-1 final for the second straight year.
CLASS D-2
Diller-Odell (31-1) vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (26-6), 9 a.m. (North court)
The match: The Griffins stumbled in their first set Thursday against Nebraska Christian but 31 kills from Karli Heidemann helped them right the ship. The Irish also lost their opening set against Humphrey St. Francis but fought back behind big hitter Erison Vonderschmidt.
The pick: This will be the fifth time the teams have played, with Diller-Odell winning three of the previous four; slight edge to the Griffins to move on in quest of their second straight title.
CWC (32-1) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-0), match to follow (North court)
The match: Once-beaten Chambers/Wheeler Central got a big match from top hitter Morgan Ramsey in a four-set first-round win over Wynot. The Wolves remained unbeaten, using a balanced effort to sweep Mullen on Thursday.
The pick: The teams have a combined record of 61-1, with CWC's only loss coming against Class C-1 Wayne; the Renegades get the edge to advance in quest of their first state title.
Wednesday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports