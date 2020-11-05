Everything you need to know about the semifinals of the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

The match: The top-ranked SkyHawks had little trouble with Grand Island Northwest in the first round, rolling to a three-set sweep. The Bluejays won the first two sets against Waverly and captured the match in four, avenging a subdistrict loss against the Vikings.

The pick: Kudos to Ashland-Greenwood for reaching the semis but the SkyHawks are on a mission to capture their sixth straight title.

Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), match to follow (South court)

The match: The Titans defeated first-round foe Aurora in the first match of the season and ended the Huskies' year with a three-set sweep. The Antlers survived a long first set before going on to sweep York in the first round.

The pick: Norris is 2-1 against Elkhorn this season and we'll stay with the Titans to advance to the final.

CLASS C-1

Wahoo (33-0) vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2 p.m. (North court)

The match: The unbeaten Warriors were challenged in the first set of their first-round match against Adams Central but pulled out the win en route to a sweep. The fifth-seeded Vikings pulled a mild upset, sweeping fourth-seeded Syracuse on Wednesday.