Everything you need to know about Thursday's Class B boys state soccer matchups

First round Thursday, Class B boys Noon: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (14-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North (10-7)
Welcome to your first ever state tournament, Elkhorn North! Now here are the two-time defending champs to get you acquainted. After a 1-3 start (which included one-score losses to the top two teams in Class A and a 2-0 setback to Lexington), Skutt has played as well as any team in the state – in either class. The SkyHawks have won 13 straight, with nearly half of those victories against state tournament qualifiers. They outscored opponents 71-4 in the stretch. Elkhorn North shouldn’t be intimidated, though. The Wolves have played seven matches against other teams in the field, with a mid-season win over Bennington. Skutt won 5-0 when the teams met in late-April.
2 p.m.: No. 5 Scottsbluff (12-4) vs No. 4 Waverly (14-2)
A true toss-up between a pair of teams making their first state tournament appearance since 2010. And both have hopes of ending long postseason droughts. Waverly hasn’t won at the state tournament since 2001. Scottsbluff is 0-3 at state in program history. But each has a reason to be optimistic. Both won 10 straight matches at one point - Waverly to start the season, Scottsbluff down the stretch. Goals may be at a premium in this one. Waverly has conceded more than once in only two matches this season, the most recent coming in a shootout victory over Crete in the District Final. Scottsbluff has given up more than one to only a single Class B opponent – Lexington – all year.
5:30 p.m.: No. 2 Lexington (17-2) vs No. 7 Grand Island Northwest (14-3)
Lexington took the next step a season ago, reaching the championship match for the first time in program history. They’ve followed it up with a regular season that saw them knock off Skutt opening weekend, the first of 17 straight victories entering the state tournament for the Minutemen. Northwest’s attack is led by junior Peyton Atwood - fourth in Class B with 18 goals - and Najib Ortiz (12 goals, 11 assists). Can the Vikings produce enough offense to keep up with Lexington? In its three losses, Northwest has scored two combined goals, including a 4-1 loss to Lexington on April 18 as part of the Central Conference tournament. In 14 wins the Vikings have averaged over four goals per contest.
7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Bennington (16-2) vs No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael (10-7)
The two get together for a third time this season after splitting their previous meetings. They saw each other eight days ago in the subdistrict final, a match Mount Michael won in shocking fashion. A ball played back to Bennington keeper Brian Mattingly was deflected by Ethan Moline as Mattingly attempted to clear it, ending up in the back of the net in the final minute of overtime. It was part of eight wins in nine matches against Class B competition for the Knights, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Skutt. Bennington started the season 11-0. The Badger attack features two of the top scorers in the state in senior Oliver Benson (25 goals) and junior Kai Olbrich (21 goals, 13 assists). Both teams reached the semifinals a year ago.
