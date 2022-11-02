Everything you need to know about Thursday's matches at Nebraska state volleyball

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Thursday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament. All matches will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

* * *

CLASS C-2

NORTH COURT

No. 1-ranked Lincoln Lutheran (37-0), vs. No. 8 Bayard (31-1), 5 p.m.

The top-ranked Warriors won Class C-1 last year and are the state’s only remaining unbeaten team. Bayard's only loss came Sept. 24 against Gordon-Rushville and the Tigers are at state for the first time in 30 years. Radio: 93.3, Gering.

No. 4 Oakland-Craig (27-9) vs. No. 5 Southwest (27-6), 7

The Knights, who won C-2 last year, return after reaching state in 2021 for the first time since 1992. The Roughriders posted a four-set win over Fullerton in a district final to qualify for the first time in 12 years. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 103.9, 105.3, McCook.

SOUTH COURT

No. 2 Fremont Bergan (31-4) vs. No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh (26-6), 5 p.m.

The Knights of coach Sue Wewel won the title in 2018 and have finished as the runner-up the past three years. Clarkson/Leigh returns for the third straight year. It lost a five-set, first-round heartbreaker last year against eventual state runner-up Sutton. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus.

No. 7 Cross County (29-4) vs. No. 6 Amherst (26-6), 7

The Cougars are making their third trip to state and first since 2013 after sweeping Wakefield in the district final. Amherst swept Palmyra to earn its third straight trip to state. Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York; 98.9, Kearney.

CLASS D-1

NORTH COURT

No. 1-ranked Norfolk Catholic (23-4) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (27-7), 1 p.m.

The Knights, the Class C-2 runner-up in 2020, were ousted in the first round of last year’s C-2 tourney. Christian made a strong run last year, losing to eventual D-1 state champion Howells-Dodge in a five-set semifinal. Radio: 100.3, Central City.

No. 5 BDS (26-5) vs. No. 6 SEM (27-5), 3

The Eagles of BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) won the D-2 titles in 2018 and 2019 but were ousted in the first round last year. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, which won its only title in 1981, will be making its first state-tourney appearance in 16 years. Radio: 103.9, Superior; 104.9, York; 99.5, 1350, Fairbury; 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings; 92.3, Sargent

SOUTH COURT

No. 1 Cambridge (29-2) vs. No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (24-10), 1 p.m.: Cambridge was the Class C-1 champion in 1993 and the C-2 runner-up in 2007 and 2008. The two-time champion Trojans posted a subdistrict win over Norfolk Catholic and defeated Axtell in the district final. Radio: 102.1, Cambridge; 103.9, McCook.

No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 7 Meridian (27-4), 3: MHC finished third at state last year, losing to Humphrey St. Francis in a D-2 semifinal. The three-time runner-up Mustangs are back at state for the first time since 2017. Radio: 105.3, 103.9, McCook; 99.5, 1350, Fairbury.

CLASS D-2

NORTH COURT

No. 1-ranked Howells-Dodge (26-4) vs. No. 8 Stuart (22-10), 9 a.m.

The top-ranked Jaguars are seeking to make it two titles in a row after capturing Class D-1 last year. The Broncos are making their second straight trip to Lincoln after defeating Wallace in a district final. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus; 103.9, Ord; 102.9, O'Neill; 92.7, Ainsworth.

No. 2 Shelton (30-2) vs. No. 5 Diller-Odell (29-5), 11

Shelton, enjoying perhaps its best season ever, return to state for the first time since 2007. The Griffins, who captured state titles in 2019 and 2020, boast the state’s kill leader in Karli Heidemann. Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings; 99.5, 1350, Fairbury.​

SOUTH COURT

No. 3 Overton (28-4) vs. No. 6 O’Neill St. Mary (28-4), 9 a.m.

Overton, making its fourth straight trip to state, swept Leyton in the D2-2 district final. The two-time champion Cardinals outlasted Wynot in four sets to earn their first trip to state since 2016. Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings; 100.7, 92.7, 1580, Cozad; 102.9, O'Neill.

No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (25-4) vs. No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-8), 11

The three-time champion Flyers are one of the state tournament regulars, earning their 26th trip to Lincoln. Sacred Heart, also with three times, also isn't a stranger to state, netting its 14th trip and fifth in a row. Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 101.3, Falls City.