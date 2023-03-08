Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Thursday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.

* * *

Class B

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt (22-3) vs. No. 5 Bennington (17-8), 1:30 p.m.: Skutt won 70-49 at home on Jan. 31. It shook off a subdistrict loss to Elkhorn to qualify for the sixth consecutive year. Bennington also lost in subdistricts, in overtime to Blair, before a bounce-back district final win over Beatrice. Radio: 105.5, Fremont.

No. 3 Elkhorn (18-7) vs. No. 7 Crete (18-6), 3:15 p.m.: Elkhorn won at home 48-41 on Jan. 21. Crete last was at state in 2018 and its last win in Lincoln was against Elkhorn in 2007. The Antlers were state runners-up in 2021.

No. 2 Platteview (22-4) vs. No. 4 Norris (17-9), 6 p.m.: These former Eastern Midlands Conference rivals — Platteview is now in the Trailblazer — meet for the first time. Platteview’s Connor Millikan averages a double-double and his 2,554 points are second-most in state history. Norris’ three postseason wins are by a total of six points.

No. 8 Scottsbluff (17-8) vs. No. 9 York (16-6), 7:45 p.m.: The school’s girls teams also met in the first round last week. Scottsbluff lost in the first round last year. York is making its first appearance since 2019. Radio: 107.3, Minatare; 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.

Class C-2

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 3 Freeman (26-1) vs. No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (17-4), 9 a.m.: First time at state for Gordon-Rushville, with Rushville (1960) owning the last trip to state. Leading scorers are Carter Ruse for Freeman and Jace Nelson for the Mustangs. TV: NCN.

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn Valley (23-2), 10:45 a.m.: Cedar beat Elkhorn Valley 65-60 late in the season. Brendyn Ollendick averages 22 points a game for Elkhorn Valley, qualifying for the first time. Cedar spreads its scoring around. TV: NCN. Radio: 94.3, Yankton (South Dakota); 102.9, O’Neill.

No. 2 Amherst (24-1) vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (18-7), 1:30 p.m.: Amherst’s only loss was to Class B qualifier York. The Broncos have won 16 in a row. Norfolk Catholic will want a slower-paced game than Amherst. TV: NCN. Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) vs. No. 5 Tri County (23-4), 3:15 p.m.: Third trip to state in four years for Doniphan. Last year’s was ended by Grand Island Central Catholic, which ended Tri County’s last trip in 2021. Carter Siems averages 18.4 points for Tri County. Both teams lost subdistrict finals. TV: NCN. Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

Class D-2

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 4 Wynot (22-4) vs. No. 9 Paxton (17-5), 9 a.m.: Third consecutive appearance for Wynot, which hasn’t lost to a Class D team. Paxton, back for the first time since 2020, has a new coach in Justin Hardin after Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer Jody Rhodes retired.

No. 3 Osceola (23-3) vs. No. 7 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (20-5), 10:45 a.m.: Osceola, at state the past two years and a first-round winner in 2022, sports a pair of 20-point scorers in Kale Gustafson and Isaiah Zelasney. SEM is ending a 16-year absence. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 95.3, Broken Bow; 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 2 Shelton (22-1) vs. No. 8 Santee (15-5), 6 p.m.: First time at state for Santee. Austyn Saul averages a state-best 28 points a game for the Warriors. Riley Bombeck is a 20-point scorer for Shelton, which ended a 27-year absence last year. TV: NCN. Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 102.9, O’Neill.

No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (23-3) vs. No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (18-8) 7:45 p.m.: Fourth consecutive year these teams meet at state, but it’s the earliest collision. Mauirice Reide and Viktar Kachalouski are 19-point scorers for the Patriots. TV: NCN. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 101.3, Falls City; 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

