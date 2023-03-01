Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Thursday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.

* * *

Class B

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 2-ranked Elkhorn North (22-1) vs. No. 8 Norris (16-9), 1:30 p.m.: Elkhorn North, seeking its third straight title, has not lost since a Dec. 2 setback at Omaha Skutt. The Titans return to the tourney for the fourth year in a row but first under coach Wally Johnson.

No. 5 York (20-3) vs. No. 3 Scottsbluff (21-5), 3:15 p.m.: York returns for the third straight year after defeating Blair in the B-4 district final. The Bearcats, also making their third consecutive trip to state, have won 17 of their last 18. Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York; 107.3, Minatare.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (26-1) vs. No. 6 Waverly (17-7), 6 p.m.: The SkyHawks, whose only loss came at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, are making their ninth trip to state in quest of their first title. Waverly, also seeking title No. 1, qualified with a district-final win over Seward. Radio: 102.7, Omaha.

No. 4 Sidney (24-2) vs. No. 7 Beatrice (17-4), 7:45 p.m.: This will be Sidney’s 17th trip to state though the Lady Raiders are still chasing that first championship. Beatrice, a four-time runner-up, lost in last year’s first round to Adams Central — now competing in Class C-1. Radio: 98.7, Sidney; 1450, Beatrice.

Class C-2

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 3 Crofton (23-2) vs. No. 8 Cross County (22-4), 9 a.m.: Crofton returns to state for the 21st time but the first under new coach Maggie Moon. Cross County, making its first trip to state since 2006, qualified after defeating Amherst 43-40 in a district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 94.3, Yankton, South Dakota; 104.9, York; 93.5, Columbus.

No. 4 Oakland-Craig (22-4) vs. No. 2 Ponca (23-1), 10:45 a.m.: Oakland-Craig has been to state four of the past five years, finishing third in 2019 and 2022. The once-beaten Indians are back for the fifth straight year in quest of their first title. TV: NCN. Radio: 107.9, West Point.

No. 1 Pender (24-3) vs. No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (20-6), 1:30 p.m.: Pender, the 2013 Class D-1 champion, has split a pair of games against Clarkson/Leigh. The Patriots qualified after defeating Gordon-Rushville in a district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 101.1, Columbus.

No. 5 West Point GACC (20-4) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (21-3), 3:15 p.m.: The Bluejays return to state for the 25th time but have been knocked out in the first round the past two years. Southern Valley, making its first appearance since 2010, qualified with a district-final win over Fremont Bergan. TV: NCN. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 93.1, Lexington.

Class D-2

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) vs. No. 8 Leyton (16-5), 9 a.m.: The Irish are making their 27th trip to state, tying them with Lincoln Southeast for the most ever. Leyton is at the other end of the tourney experience spectrum, qualifying for the first time in 40 years. TV: NCN. Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 98.7, Sidney.

No. 7 McCool Junction (24-2) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (19-6), 10:45 a.m.: McCool Junction is making its first trip to state in 20 years. The Flyers are a tourney regular, making their 15th trip in quest of title No. 5. TV: NCN. Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York; 101.1, Columbus.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 2 Shelton (22-1) vs. No. 6 Wilcox-Hildreth (18-7), 6 p.m.: Shelton is making its second state tourney appearance ever and second in a row. The Falcons are making their state tourney debut as a co-op, having defeated Hay Springs in a district final. Radio: 98.9, Kearney.

No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 4 Wynot (16-9), 7:45 p.m.: The Cardinals return to state for the ninth time after finishing fourth last year. Wynot has closed the state tourney deal more often than not, winning eight state titles in 14 appearances. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill.