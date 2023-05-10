Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Thursday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

* * *

Class B girls first round

Noon: No. 1 Omaha Duchesne (14-3) vs No. 8 Omaha Gross (8-6): The conference rivals had their regular-season meeting cancelled due to weather. Duchesne has won the last four meetings, including 8-0 to open the 2022 season. They haven’t run into each other at the state tournament since 1990, when both were playing Class A competition. Duchesne spent time at No. 1 in the rankings this season, so their inclusion in the field — a third straight appearance — doesn’t come as a surprise. Gross, however, could be categorized as a shocker. The Cougars became the first 16 seed to beat No. 1 when they upset Grand Island Northwest in the District Final round on Saturday. It’ll be just the second trip to state for the Cougars since 2000. When Gross has gotten there, though, it’s made the most of it, winning three straight tourney openers.

2 p.m.: No. 4 Norris (16-1) vs No. 5 Bennington (13-5): A second conference clash with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Since the start of the 2021 season, Norris has gone 54-2 against Class B competition, with both losses coming to Skutt in the last two state finals. But one of only three one-score matches on the season for the Titans — a count that includes a loss to Class A qualifier Lincoln Pius X — was a 1-0 overtime win over Bennington in March. The Badgers got to the state tournament for the second time in program history a year ago, winning an opener against Duchesne before being bounced by Norris. Another step forward for the Badgers would start by taking down the top-ranked team in Class B.

5:30 p.m.: No. 2 Omaha Skutt (12-4) vs No. 7 Elkhorn North (11-6): Not many programs in the state can boast three straight state titles. Skutt is trying to do it for a second time. Three of the four SkyHawk losses came to Class A competition and without the services of perhaps their top two offensive weapons. In its last eight matches against Class B competition — five of which were against fellow state qualifiers — Skutt has outscored opponents 23-1. Included in that is a 1-0 win over Elkhorn North in the subdistrict final. All six Elkhorn North losses have come to teams in the Class B field. Norris is the only team to beat the Wolves by more than one score. Skutt won 7-1 when the two met in the opening round a year ago, Elkhorn North’s first appearance in program history.

7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Columbus Scotus (14-2) vs No. 6 Omaha Mercy (13-7): Something has to give in this one. Mercy hasn’t conceded more than two goals against a Class B opponent all season. Scotus, meanwhile, has scored fewer than three in only four matches. They’ve met at the state tournament on three previous occasions, the last coming in 2007. Mercy has won tourney openers in two of its last three appearances. Scotus reached last year’s semifinal before losing to eventual champion Skutt. Mercy scored five goals — something it had done on only two other occasions all season — in a District Final victory over Omaha Concordia. Three came from junior Rylee Rempe, her second hat trick in less than three weeks.

