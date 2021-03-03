Everything you need to know about Thursday's semifinals at girls state basketball

World-Herald staff writers Mike Patterson and Stu Pospisil have everything you need to know about Thursday's semifinals at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament. All games are at Pinnacle Bank Arena and are televised on News Channel Nebraska.

* * *

CLASS C-2

No. 1 Crofton (24-3) vs. No. 5 Bridgeport (24-3), 6:15 p.m.

Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.; 106.9, Minatare; 98.7/1340, Sidney.

The game: Both teams have their offenses clicking in Lincoln, with Crofton scoring 62 and Bridgeport 66 on Wednesday. Alexis Folkers nearly doubled her average for Crofton with 15 points against Centennial. The Loomis-Goltl sisters, Olivia and Ruthie, combined for 28 against Nebraska City Lourdes as Bridgeport won for the first time at state since 1989.

Mike’s pick: Crofton.

No. 4 BRLD (21-4) vs. No. 7 Ponca (20-4), 8:30 p.m.

Radio: 107.9, West Point; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 104.9, Wayne