Everything you need to know about Thursday's semifinals at girls state basketball

All games are at Pinnacle Bank Arena and are televised on News Channel Nebraska.
CLASS C-2
No. 1 Crofton (24-3) vs. No. 5 Bridgeport (24-3), 6:15 p.m.
Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.; 106.9, Minatare; 98.7/1340, Sidney.
The game: Both teams have their offenses clicking in Lincoln, with Crofton scoring 62 and Bridgeport 66 on Wednesday. Alexis Folkers nearly doubled her average for Crofton with 15 points against Centennial. The Loomis-Goltl sisters, Olivia and Ruthie, combined for 28 against Nebraska City Lourdes as Bridgeport won for the first time at state since 1989.
Mike’s pick: Crofton.
No. 4 BRLD (21-4) vs. No. 7 Ponca (20-4), 8:30 p.m.
Radio: 107.9, West Point; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 104.9, Wayne
The game: In their midseason meeting, BRLD beat Ponca 63-53. Ponca shocked No. 2 West Point Guardian Angels on Wednesday, winning 59-45 after enjoying a 20-point lead.
Mike’s pick: Ponca
CLASS D-1
No. 1 Pleasanton (26-1) vs. No. 5 Fremont Bergan (16-9), 1:30 p.m.
Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 98.9, Kearney; 1340/98.9, Fremont
The game: It’s a rematch of last year’s state final that Pleasanton won 47-38. The Bulldogs have four players who average 10 points or more per game. Bergan’s top scorer is Lauren Baker, who had 21 in the first round.
Mike’s pick: Pleasanton.
No. 3 Weeping Water (22-5) vs. No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-7), 4 p.m.
Radio: 1600/105.5, Nebraska City; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.
The game: On its fourth try in school history, Weeping Water has gotten past the first round. UNO-bound Grace Cave led the way as usual with 26 points in a 55-45 win over BDS. Cedar defeated tourney newcomer South Platte 46-37.
Mike’s pick: Weeping Water
CLASS D-2
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (23-0) vs. No. 5 Mullen (25-2), 9 a.m.
Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk; 92.3, Sargent; 95.3, Broken Bow
The game: It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinals, and it’s a bad memory for Mullen. It lost to the Flyers 68-38. The Broncos thus are well aware what Nebraska-bound Allison Weidner can do.
Mike’s pick: St. Francis
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-2) vs. No. 4 Wynot (19-6), 11:15 a.m.
Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn
The game: A game between these two powerhouses is almost an every-year certainty at state. Wynot is at state for the 13th time (12-1 in openers) and this is its eighth game against the Irish (Wynot leads 5-2, including last year’s 37-27 semifinal win.”
Mike’s pick: Sacred Heart
