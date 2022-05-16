Everything you need to know about Tuesday's boys state soccer finals

World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek has compiled everything you need to know about the championship matches of the Nebraska high school boys state soccer tournaments on Tuesday.

CLASS B BOYS

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (16-3) vs No. 2 Lexington (19-2):, 5:30 p.m.

The last two standing for the second straight season, this has quickly become one of the state’s top rivalries. Lexington finally got over the semifinal hump in the program’s fifth try to advance to last year’s title match. But one of the more dominant Class B teams in quite some time was there waiting. Skutt won the 2021 title match 3-1. Lexington returned the favor on opening weekend this season, handing the SkyHawks a 2-0 loss on their home field. That was part of a 1-3 start for Skutt, which has run off 15 wins in a row since. The most recent in that streak – a 4-0 win over Waverly in Saturday’s semifinals – was one of the more impressive outings for the SkyHawks. Four different players scored and Skutt recorded its 12th shutout of the season. A win on Tuesday would give the program a third straight state title, becoming only the second boys team in Nebraska history to accomplish that feat. Lexington will certainly have something to say about that, though. The Minutemen have won 19 straight after an opening-weekend loss to Class A finalist Omaha Westside. They’ve outscored opponents 95-0 in that stretch. After falling behind to a strong Bennington team in the semifinals, Lexington responded with three goals and held off a late charge in a 3-2 victory. The Minutemen certainly have the quality to win the program’s first state title. Now they just have to go out and do it. Easier said than done.

THE PICK: Skutt 2, Lexington 1

No. 1 Gretna (19-2) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (15-4), 8 p.m.

The cherry on top of the 2022 soccer season, this one should a delight. No one was consistently better than Gretna this season. The Dragons are a matchup nightmare, hurting teams from so many different places on the pitch. The sophomore scoring duo of Mikey Stukenholtz and Maguire Perkins have combined for five of the team’s eight goals in the tournament. Both, along with junior Brett Perkins, have tallied scores in both matches at state. Gretna was thorough in a 4-2 win over Lincoln East in the semifinal round, reaching the Class A championship for the first time in program history. A familiar foe now stands in the way of gold. Westside has found another level in its late-season run, knocking off second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep and a game Omaha Bryan side in the semifinals. The Warriors have the kind of talent to match Gretna at positions all over the field. They will, however, be missing the services of second-leading scorer Isiah Valenzuela, who was hit with a red card in the closing minutes of the win over Bryan. The senior had a hand in both scores in the semifinal win, assisting on the first and scoring the winner. Gretna won both regular-season meetings – 4-1 on opening weekend, 3-1 in mid-April. You know what they about beating a good team three times, right? This one will be a challenge, but the Dragons have been up for those all season.

THE PICK: Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 2, OT

