Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Class A boys state soccer matchups

First Round Tuesday, Class A boys

Noon: No. 1 Gretna (17-2) vs No. 7 Millard South (11-6)

The day gets started with the only non-rematch of the opening round. The numbers appear to be a little one-sided. Gretna has three double-digit goal scorers in Class A leader Maguire Perkins (22), Michael Stukenholtz (15) and Brett Perkins (10). The Dragons were 6-2 against state tournament qualifiers this season. Millard South, meanwhile, was 1-5. The Patriots have been counted out before, though. Last year, in fact. And all they did then was push Prep to the brink in an opening-round shootout loss. Don’t be surprised if Millard South scraps their way into another close one late. Of their six losses, four came by a single score.

2 p.m.: No. 5 Lincoln East (12-3) vs No. 6 Lincoln Southwest (12-3)

The past and present of Lincoln soccer meet with a spot in the semifinals on the line. East hasn’t won a state tournament match since 2011, a year after taking home the program’s sixth title in 15 years. Southwest, meanwhile, reached last year’s championship and have won opening round matches three times since 2014. The teams met in the first week of the season, with East winning 2-1. That victory in the head-to-head, along with the Spartans’ result over Millard South in the district final, are the only two matches that either won against tournament qualifiers.

5:30 p.m.: No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (16-2) vs No. 4 Omaha Westside (13-4)

It was just 2 ½ weeks ago that these two met at Morrison Stadium, a match that Prep won 2-1. It’s a scoreline that hardly told the story, though, as the Junior Jays got up by two early and then held on late behind a penalty stop from a backup keeper. The teams have split their six matches at the state tournament, with the last coming in the 2017 final, an overtime win for Prep. After dropping two straight at the midway point of the season, Prep has run off seven consecutive wins. All four of Westside’s losses have come to tournament qualifiers - Prep, Omaha Bryan and Gretna twice.

7:30 p.m.: No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South (15-4) vs No. 9 Omaha Bryan (13-5)

A Sarpy County showdown with some historic implications. Papio South has reached the semifinals just once (2012) in its history. Bryan is making just its second state tournament appearance, and is looking for its first win. The teams met in late April, a 2-0 Bryan victory. It was part of seven straight wins down the stretch for the Bears, who were 6-5 before the late surge. Papio South has been in the mix all season, winning 10 of its first 11 and reaching the Metro tournament final. The Titans are led offensively by senior forward Andre Santamaria, who set the school record with 15 goals this season.

