Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Tuesday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

Class A girls first round

Gretna (18-0) vs. Papillion-La Vista (11-5), noon: The numbers for Gretna are astounding. Since the start of 2021, the Dragon record is 61-1. They’ve outscored opponents 351-18 in that stretch. Even more impressive may be the 18-5 goal differential at the state tournament the last two years, both of which Gretna won. They’re 6-0 against other teams in the Class A field this season, outscoring opponents 18-2 in those matches. Papio can lean on the fact that it played Gretna as close as anyone this season, losing 1-0 in the opening week. The rest of the regular season was a bit more up-and-down for the Monarchs, but a shootout victory in the district final has them on the up again. A Papio win would be the program’s first at state since 1994 — and undoubtedly the biggest upset in the history of the tournament.

Omaha Marian (15-3) vs. Omaha (12-5), 2 p.m.: No scouting report needed in this one, as these two have already met twice this season. Marian won both — 2-1 in overtime in the Metro Conference tournament semifinals, and 2-0 just ten days later. It’s part of seven straight wins — and 13 in the last 14 matches — for the Crusaders entering state. Westside has also found its footing down the stretch, bringing a winning streak of five in a row that includes two over fellow Class A qualifiers and one over previous Class B No. 1 Omaha Duchesne in that stretch. The Warriors have lost eight straight state tournament openers dating back to 2012, but has the kind of talent on the roster to put a halt to that this season. Four of their five losses have come to other teams in the Class A field, by a combined six goals.

Lincoln Southwest (14-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (11-5), 5:30 p.m.: Another pair of teams well acquainted with one another. Southwest won both regular season match-ups — 3-0 and 2-0 in the span of less than two weeks. The Silver Hawks are having as good of a season as anyone not named Gretna, and are getting right at the right time. Southwest has won five of six tournament openers since 2015. Pius is looking to end a match in the Class A state tournament since 2013. The Thunderbolts are in on the wild card after falling in a shootout to Papillion-La Vista in the district championship round. All five of Pius’ losses this season have come to fellow qualifiers, with three of those coming by a single score.

Lincoln East (14-2) vs. Millard West (11-4), 7:30 p.m.: Two teams will plenty of history at the state tournament, and yet they haven’t met there since 2006. East won its first 11 matches of the season before back-to-back losses to Southwest and Gretna in the span of four days. The Spartans have the kind of roster that could make a run at Morrison. A tricky opener awaits, though. Millard West can match almost any team in the field in terms of talent. All four of the Wildcats’ losses came to teams ranked in the top five, two in one-score affairs. Experience, though? That’s a different factor. Millard West hasn’t been back to the state tournament since 2019, when it won its third title in seven seasons.

