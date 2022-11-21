World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Tuesday's Nebraska high school football final matchups.
Class B No. 1 Bennington vs. No. 2 Omaha Gross, 7:15 p.m. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 105.5, Fremont; 93.7, Lincoln. When Bennington (12-0) has the ball: The Badgers have a well-balanced offense. Trey Bird has thrown for 2,207 yards and 31 touchdowns, 13 of the scores to Isaac Conner and nine to Jonathan Williams. Nick Colvert has scored 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,626 yards. John Nosbisch and Owen Brennan lead Gross in tackles.
When Gross (12-0) has the ball: While Jake Garcia has his best of his three 1,000-yard seasons, picking up 1,850 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Cougars, Colby Duncan have given them solid quarterbacking with 1,574 yards and 18 touchdowns. Kyler Lauridsen and Gunnar Lym are 1-2 in tackles for the Badgers. They’ve allowed 93 points in 12 games. Stu’s pick: Bennington, in what could be a low-scoring game. Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora vs. No. 2 Pierce, 2:45 p.m. Radio: 97.3, Aurora; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 93.7, Lincoln. When Aurora (12-0) has the ball: Carlos Collazo is the Huskies’ main man, averaging more than 210 yards a game rushing with 33 touchdowns. But Maddex Egger ran well while Collazo was hurt for three games and quarterback Drew Knust is a run-pass threat. When Aurora wants a change of pace, it can bring in sophomore passer Booker Scheierman to spell Knust. Carson Staehr has 872 yards receiving. Luke Endorf has eight sacks for Pierce, which has had Korvin Fritz make 132 tackles. Colby Anderson has six picks. When Pierce (12-0) has the ball: Aurora has a lot to defend. If it trains its sights on Keenan Valverde, with 1,805 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing, does that open it up for the three-year record-setting passing duo of Abram Scholting to NU pledge Ben Brahmer. Knust has four interceptions for the Huskies. Wade Ohlson leads them with 92 tackles. Stu’s pick: Aurora, for its defense. Pierce’s defense has improved in the postseason, but needs its best showing here. Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10:15 a.m. Radio: 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 102.7, Omaha; 94.3, Yankton, S.D. When Norfolk Catholic (12-0) has the ball: How healthy will be Karter Kerkman, whose carries have been limited in the postseason because of injury? He’s rushed for 1,444 yards and 26 touchdowns. When the Knights must pass, junior Carter Janssen is a 68% passer on only 88 attempts. Carson Arens has seven takeaways for Cedar. Jaelen Lammers and Spencer Albers each have made 80 tackles to share the team lead. When Cedar (9-3) has the ball: Since the Trojans will be on their sixth starter at running back, they must piece together an attack. Andrew Jones, who had thrown for 869 yards, is now taking handoffs from Braeden Reifenrath. Brandon Kollars has 126 tackles for Catholic, which has gotten five picks from Mason Timmerman and four from Clayton Carney. Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic, if the Knights avoid getting into a slog with Cedar, which made the finals despite scoring a field goal and a touchdown in regulation its past two games.
Photos: Nebraska state football championship games on Monday
Clarkson-Leigh's Grant HanelÊ(3) and Jase IndraÊ(10) inspect their medals following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) celebrates as the clock runs out during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) holds back tears on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
Clarkson-Leigh's celebrates winning the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) walks off the field following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
Clarkson-Leigh waits to be handed their trophy following their win at the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle Kasik(4) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) is helped over the goal line by Korbin LemburgÊ(88) for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) escapes a tackle by Isaac BaumertÊ(22) during the first quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while tackled by Neligh-Oakdale's Levi DruekeÊ(5) during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) looks to pass the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs through a tackle by Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Neligh-Oakdale's Colson KrebsÊ(3) celebrates during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
Clarkson-Leigh celebrates a touchdown by Kyle KasikÊ(4) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) carries the trophy and celebrates with his team following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) eyes the defense he's up against in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer (28) runs with the ball around Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) chases after him in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Howells-Dodge's Aiden Meyer (4) celebrates a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball around Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez (93) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County fans celebrate a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) leaps over the Hitchcock County defense in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County fans cheer during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs watches his team in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) comes up after a touchdown as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) walks away in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Fans watch the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball as teammate Brittin Sindelar (6) runs ahead of him to protect him from Hitchcock County's Kolyn Gaston (20) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball past Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath calls out to the officials during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge fans celebrate a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath talks to his team during a break in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge fans watch the final minutes of the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
The Hitchcock County bench runs onto the field as clock hits zero during the in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Caleb Perrin (21) walks off the field following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) hugs teammate Oscar Dominguez (24) following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
The championship trophy for the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
Halsie Kisker, of Omaha, hugs her brother, Hitchcock County's Adam Kisker, following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
