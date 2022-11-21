World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Tuesday's Nebraska high school football final matchups.

* * *

Class B

No. 1 Bennington vs. No. 2 Omaha Gross, 7:15 p.m.

TV: NPM.

Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 105.5, Fremont; 93.7, Lincoln.

When Bennington (12-0) has the ball: The Badgers have a well-balanced offense. Trey Bird has thrown for 2,207 yards and 31 touchdowns, 13 of the scores to Isaac Conner and nine to Jonathan Williams. Nick Colvert has scored 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,626 yards. John Nosbisch and Owen Brennan lead Gross in tackles.

When Gross (12-0) has the ball: While Jake Garcia has his best of his three 1,000-yard seasons, picking up 1,850 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Cougars, Colby Duncan have given them solid quarterbacking with 1,574 yards and 18 touchdowns. Kyler Lauridsen and Gunnar Lym are 1-2 in tackles for the Badgers. They’ve allowed 93 points in 12 games.

Stu’s pick: Bennington, in what could be a low-scoring game.

Class C-1

No. 1 Aurora vs. No. 2 Pierce, 2:45 p.m.

TV: NPM.

Radio: 97.3, Aurora; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 93.7, Lincoln.

When Aurora (12-0) has the ball: Carlos Collazo is the Huskies’ main man, averaging more than 210 yards a game rushing with 33 touchdowns. But Maddex Egger ran well while Collazo was hurt for three games and quarterback Drew Knust is a run-pass threat. When Aurora wants a change of pace, it can bring in sophomore passer Booker Scheierman to spell Knust. Carson Staehr has 872 yards receiving. Luke Endorf has eight sacks for Pierce, which has had Korvin Fritz make 132 tackles. Colby Anderson has six picks.

When Pierce (12-0) has the ball: Aurora has a lot to defend. If it trains its sights on Keenan Valverde, with 1,805 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing, does that open it up for the three-year record-setting passing duo of Abram Scholting to NU pledge Ben Brahmer. Knust has four interceptions for the Huskies. Wade Ohlson leads them with 92 tackles.

Stu’s pick: Aurora, for its defense. Pierce’s defense has improved in the postseason, but needs its best showing here.

Class C-2

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10:15 a.m.

TV: NPM.

Radio: 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 102.7, Omaha; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.

When Norfolk Catholic (12-0) has the ball: How healthy will be Karter Kerkman, whose carries have been limited in the postseason because of injury? He’s rushed for 1,444 yards and 26 touchdowns. When the Knights must pass, junior Carter Janssen is a 68% passer on only 88 attempts. Carson Arens has seven takeaways for Cedar. Jaelen Lammers and Spencer Albers each have made 80 tackles to share the team lead.

When Cedar (9-3) has the ball: Since the Trojans will be on their sixth starter at running back, they must piece together an attack. Andrew Jones, who had thrown for 869 yards, is now taking handoffs from Braeden Reifenrath. Brandon Kollars has 126 tackles for Catholic, which has gotten five picks from Mason Timmerman and four from Clayton Carney.

Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic, if the Knights avoid getting into a slog with Cedar, which made the finals despite scoring a field goal and a touchdown in regulation its past two games.​