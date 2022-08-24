 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Everything you need to know about volleyball teams in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school volleyball teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Courtney Smeby, 10th year. 2021: 9-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Rylee Craig, S; Mackenzie Reimer, RS/S; Lilly Gulley, OH; Nadia Karim, OH/DS; Erica Nickisch, L. Sophomores: Lyric Scott, OH/RS.

Outlook: The Chieftains return five starters so improvement is expected.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Christina Krajicek, 9th year. 2021: 23-13.

Returning starters: Juniors: Kayla Eggiman, 5-9, OH.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds, who lost to Gretna in a district final last year, will rely heavily on younger players.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Jeri Otten, 7th year. 2021: 14-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ellie Thompson, 5-11, M. Juniors: Addison Johnson, 5-10, OH; Carly Gaedeke, 5-4, L.

Outlook: Discoverers have a nice blend of experience and youth.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Chelsea Potter, 4th year. 2021: 28-8, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Annie Millard, 5-6, OH; Maddie Henry, 5-8, OH; Delaney Burge, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Storm move on following the graduation of six key players; younger players will have an opportunity to shine.

FREMONT

Coach: Andrew Wehrli, 1st year. 2021: 22-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emmalee Sheppard, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Matthea Dalton, 5-9, OH; Kate Denker, 5-8, S.

Outlook: The Tigers, who reached state last season for the first time in 38 years, move on under former Omaha Duchesne coach Wehrli.

GRETNA

Coach: Mike Brandon, 22nd year. 2021: 25-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Maddie Johnson, 5-10, OH; Brena Mackling, 5-9, S; Malia Struve, 6-0, M; Hanna Loseke, 5-10, RS. Juniors: Faith Frame, 5-6, L. Sophomores: Elle Heckenlively, 5-9, OH.

Outlook: The always-tough Dragons, who had another super season last year, move on following the graduation of all-stater Skylar McCune; Frame (571 digs in 2021) is a Cincinnati pledge.

KEARNEY

Coach: Theison Anderson, 2nd year. 2021: 14-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Elli Mehlin, 5-7, S; Tatum Rusher, 5-8, OH; Karsyn Worley, 5-7, L; Emma Talbert, 5-10, RS. Juniors: Avery Franzen, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: The Bearcats seek to show continued improvement for second-year coach Anderson.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Stephanie Wilcox, 5th year. 2021: 18-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Khami Itzen, M; Ivy Fox-Hays; Nicole Haywood; Holly Stoebner; Faith Van Eck.

Outlook: The Links hope to build on last year’s respectable 18-win season.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz, 15th year. 2021: 14-20.

Returning starters: Juniors: Ava Densmerger, 6-1, OH/M; Ali Jacobs, 5-10, OH; Abby Lottman, 5-6, S; Macy Roth, 5-11, OH. Sophomores: Hailey Boltz, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: The Navigators will feature a more dynamic offense while returning five starters.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Craig Songster, 14th year. 2021: 12-21.

Returning starters: Juniors: Doneelah Washington, 6-1, M; Laney Songster, 5-9, OH; Tasia Sadler, 5-10, OH; Genna LeMay, 5-7, S/RS.

Outlook: The Rockets return much of their offense from a year ago and hope to keep improving for longtime coach Songster.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Katie Wenz, 8th year. 2021: 22-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Claire Gokie, 5-9, S; Mikenna Humm, 5-6, DS; Lanie Brott, 6-0, OH; Gia Miller, 5-10, OH; Adison Markowski, 5-8, S; Madelyn Navrkal, RS.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated just one player from last year’s squad that fell one win short of state, losing to Papillion-La Vista in the district final.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Rob Huebner, 1st year. 2021: 4-30.

Returning starters: Seniors: Chloe Fitzgibbons, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Lucy Cogan, 5-6, L/DS; Kya Branch, 5-8, OH/L; Catrice Olds, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Natalie Eardlow, 6-4, M; Kacey Porter, 5-8, RS.

Outlook: Knights hope for better things under longtime coach Huebner, who takes over the program.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Joe Wessel, 6th year. 2021: 28-7, state finalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Alanna Bankston, 6-1, OH; Skylar Walters, 5-9, S; Evan Glade, 5-11, OH. Juniors: Lauren Jones, 5-9, RS.

Outlook: Wildcats graduated six from last year’s 28-win squad; Bankston (Louisville pledge) will help lead the way.

NORFOLK

Coach: Dave Hepner, 2nd year. 2021: 18-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tessa Gall, 5-9, OH; Carlie Streich, 5-5, S; Cameryn Skiff, 5-9, M; Jayda Christensen, 5-10, M. Juniors: Carly Ries, 6-2, OH; Tasha Eisenhauer, 5-9, S/RS.

Outlook: The Panthers went .500 last year and should be even better this season; Ries (South Dakota commit) led the team in kills in 2021.

OMAHA BRYAN

Coach: Nate Novotny, 6th year. 2021: 2-25.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jessica Conway, 5-4, OH. Juniors: Kaydence Jones, 5-4, S.

Outlook: Bears will be led by four-year starter Conway.

OMAHA MARIAN

Coach: Jake Moore, 1st year. 2021: 15-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Amanda Loschen, 6-2, M; Amelia Roth, 6-0, M; Amanda Draper, 5-9, OH; Ashley Wilwerding, 5-11, OH. Sophomores: Izzy Camie, 5-8, S.

Outlook: Experienced Crusaders, who came up one win short of state last year, move on under longtime Lincoln Pius X coach Moore (705-232 career mark).

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Shannon Walker, 14th year. 2021: 14-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cayla Waite, 5-5, L. Juniors: Analicia LaFrance, 6-1, M. Sophomores: Grace Lewis, 5-7, S/OH.

Outlook: Huskies will rely heavily on their returning starters; Lewis had 315 assists as a freshman.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Ali Parks, 1st year. 2021: 7-22.

Returning starters: Seniors: Karina Calderon, 5-1, DS; Nina Casal, 5-3, S; Allison Kieth, 5-6, OH. Juniors: Brea Thomas, 5-9, RS/OH.

Outlook: First-year coach Parks welcomes back four starters, including three seniors.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Korrine Bowers, 5th year. 2021: 26-12, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Daniella Gologan, 5-6, DS; Jocelyn Healy, 5-8, L; Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-2, OH; Kensington TeKrony, 6-1, M; Samantha Laird, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Isabella Lamb, 5-11, M.

Outlook: Three Division I players on the roster, led by Creighton pledge and All-Nebraska hitter Ndam-Simpson; Warriors definitely have a shot at a first state title.

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Ashlee Clements, 1st year. 2021: New program.

Outlook: The Wolverines will build around a strong freshman class.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Priscilla Petersen, 1st year. 2021: 24-13, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Anna Sis, 6-0, OH; Regan Beckenhauer, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Reagan Hickey, 5-8, S; Morgan Glaser, 6-0, OH; Mia Tvrdy, 6-1, M.

Outlook: Another team with high hopes under new coach Petersen, a former Monarch and Midland College player as Priscilla O’Dowd; Sis and Glaser combined for 703 kills in 2021, Hickey had 1,115 assists.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Katie Tarman, 4th year. 2021: 40-0, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Stella Adeyemi, 5-10, OH; Kenzie Dyrstad, 5-7, DS; Ava Greene, 5-11, M. Juniors Lauren Medeck, 6-0, OH; Morgan Bode, 6-0, M.

Outlook: The Titans appear strong again though replacing All-Nebraska setter Ava LeGrand won’t be easy; top hitters Adeyemi and Medeck are back to lead the way.

CLASS B

BEATRICE

Coach: Melissa Carper, 14th year. 2021: 11-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emily Allen, M. Juniors: Kiera Busboom, RS/S; Ellie Jurgens, OH; Addie Hatcliff, L. Sophomores: Annie Gleason, M.

Outlook: The return of several starters has the Lady Orange feeling positive about this season.

BENNINGTON

Coach: Lindsay Grant, 2nd year. 2021: 15-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lauren Buzbee, 6-0, M; Evie Howard, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Olivia Mauch, 5-6, L; Maddie Uhlir, 5-8, S; Taylor Olsen, 5-9, M/RS.

Outlook: The Badgers return a strong core from the squad that fell to Waverly in a district final last year; Mauch – 626 digs last season -- is a Nebraska pledge.

BLAIR

Coach: Becca Mellema, 2nd year. 2021: 11-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Schuyler Roewert, 5-6, OH/DS. Juniors: Peyton Ogle, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Taylor Mostek, 5-8, OH/DS.

Outlook: The Bears graduated several players and will look upon their younger talent to step up.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Jenny Gragert, 3rd year. 2021: 22-12, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Heaney, 6-2, RS; Hannah Nadgwick, 5-10, OH; Kailey Hrbek, 6-1, M. Juniors: Reese Booth, 5-8, S; Haylee Wolf, 5-5, L; Ava Spies, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Shay Heaney, 6-2, OH.

Outlook: The Wolves return all their starters from last year’s 22-win squad and will battle Skutt for Class B supremacy; Grace Heaney (438 kills) is a Purdue commit.

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Coach: Lindsey Harders, 5th year. 2021: 24-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Chloe Mader, 5-9, M; Whitney Loman, 5-7, OH; Taylor Jakubowski, 5-9, MH/RS; Macie Middleton, 5-8, S.

Outlook: Vikings have been to state 21 straight years, a state record … Bellevue West and Lincoln Pius X had qualified 20 years in a row; the return of four starters could help keep that string alive.

LINCOLN NORTHWEST

Coach: Whitney Roth, 1st year. 2021: New program.

Outlook: The Falcons had a strong summer and hope to make some noise in their first year.

NORRIS

Coach: Christina Boesiger, 23rd year. 2021: 35-3, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, OH; Anistyn Rice, 5-10, M. Juniors: Celia Spilker, 6-4, RS. Sophomores: Anna Jelinek, 5-8, L.

Outlook: Always-tough Titans graduated three solid starters – Maisie Boesiger, Sydney Jelinek and Ella Waters -- but plenty of talent remains; a 24th trip to state is a definite possibility.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Todd Swantek, 1st year. 2021: 20-17, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lily Snodgrass, 5-11, M. Juniors: Emily Love, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Elizabeth Layson, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: A young team will seek continued success as Swantek takes over the program from Andrew Wehrli, who moved on to Fremont.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Renee Saunders, 12th year. 2021: 34-7, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Morgan Burke, 6-0, OH; Ivy Leuck, 5-9, S/RS; Hailey Kiscoan, 5-8, M; Anna Weberg, 5-6, DS/L. Juniors: Paisley Douglas, 5-6, DS/L.

Outlook: The SkyHawks will go after their eighth straight title and the return of top hitters Burke and Leuck definitely helps; replacing graduated All-Nebraska setter Abby Schomers won’t be easy.

PLATTSMOUTH

Coach: Ashley Classen, 4th year. 2021: 9-18.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Riley Pletka, 5-10, OH; Josie Freel, 5-10, M/RS.

Outlook: The Blue Devils will rely heavily on young players following the graduation of five senior starters.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Coach: Leslie Foral, 4th year. 2021: 17-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Payton Burda, 5-7, M; Tierra West, 5-7, S. Juniors: Ella Foote, 5-10, M; Paige Horne, 5-11, RS.

Outlook: The Bearcats are feeling good with the return of four starters.

SEWARD

Coach: Tom Pallas, 21st year. 2021: 22-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Madison Dominy, 5-7, DS; Sophia Turek, 5-8, OH; Keira Lliteras, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Gabi Cepek, 6-2, M. Sophomores: Abby Covalt, 5-3, L; Amara Siebert, 5-10, RS; Kelsey Miller, 6-0, M.

Outlook: The Bluejays, who were one win from state last year, return several key players; Turek (407 kills) leads the way.

SIDNEY

Coach: Julie Smith, 3rd year. 2021: 21-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reese Riddle, 5-6, S; Rheagan Stanley, 5-4, L. Sophomores: Kayla Westby, OH/RS.

Outlook: The Lady Raiders had a solid summer and are hoping for another strong season.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Braden Hall, 3rd year. 2021: 4-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jordan Kriens, 5-5, L; Addie Wendte, 5-7, S; Nyaluet Diew, 5-10, M. Juniors: Ali Groves, 5-6, OH; Abbi Aitken, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Bella Moret, 5-9, OH.

Outlook: The Cardinals, a longtime girls basketball power, feel they have an opportunity to secure the school’s first state volleyball tourney berth.

WAVERLY

Coach: Terri Neujahr, 16th year. 2021: 24-12, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jaelyn Dicke, OH; Kara Kassebaum, OH. Juniors: Eden Moore, RS; Joslyn Rice, DS/L.

Outlook: The Vikings graduated four from the squad that pushed eventual state champion Omaha Skutt to five sets in last year’s state semifinal; Dicke had 244 kills in 2021.

OMAHA AREA

CONESTOGA

Coach: Kyleigh Lewis, 4th year. 2021: 6-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sophia Ackerman, 6-0, RS; Sophia Tegels, 5-6, L; Amelia Gocke, 5-5, S. Sophomores: Alyssa Batt, 5-10, M; Raquel Hild, 5-10, M; Ava Tegels, 5-6, S.

Outlook: The Cougars will rely on the leadership of three four-year starters.

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

Coach: Bob Wald, 30th year. 2021: 21-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Keira Murdock, 5-7, S/RS. Juniors: Nora Wurtz, 6-4, M; Anna Borner, 5-3, L; Aubree Liss, 5-10, OH/M; Courtney Poloncic, 5-6, OH; Raya Sattem, 5-6, S. Sophomores: Jamison Badje, 5-6, OH.

Outlook: The return of several starters, including Creighton pledge Wurtz (371 kills), is reason for optimism.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Coach: Nichole Justesen, 6th year. 2021: 22-9, Class D-1 semifinalist.

Returning starters: Juniors: Delaney Frahm, 5-7, S; Tatum Backemeyer, 5-4, L; Jordan Vogler, 5-7, OH; Madison Justesen, 5-7, S/DS.

Outlook: The Knights graduated five key seniors, including D-1 kills leader Brenna Schmidt (540); young players will be asked to step up and fill front-row spots.

LOUISVILLE

Coach: Amanda Zwiener, 1st year. 2021: 9-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sagan Leach, L; Lizzie Podrazo, M.

Outlook: Young Lions seek to make some noise for new coach Zwiener.

MEAD

Coach: Keshia Havelka, 12th year. 2021: 27-5, Class D-1 state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Janie Munter, 5-7, M; Lillian Flynn, 5-6, L. Juniors: Haylie Muhlbach, 5-5, OH.

Outlook: The Raiders graduated seven from last year’s strong squad, including big hitter Bri Lemke; a shift to Class D-2 could be a positive.

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Coach: Kiley Mischnick, 16th year. 2021: 11-23.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kylee Comer, OH; Eva Hansen, RS; Jenna Reelfs, M; Molly Bales, S. Juniors: Kiley Wilkinson, S; Abby Distefano, L; Brooklyn Snyder, OH.

Outlook: The Mustangs had a rough second half of the season last year, going 1-12; renewed optimism this year under coach Mischnick, who led the team to a state title in 2016.

PLATTEVIEW

Coach: Shae Speth, 5th year. 2021: 12-14.

Returning starters: Juniors: Lexi Hans, 5-11, OH; Kate Roseland, 5-11, M; Ainsley Vanosdall, 5-9, S/RS; Hannah Tagel, 5-5, L.

Outlook: The Trojans are looking to improve on last year’s 12-win campaign; all-conference hitter Hans had 272 kills and 226 digs in 2021.

WAHOO

Coach: Katie Reeves, 2nd year. 2021: 22-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tianna Coffey, 5-11, M. Sophomores: Hayden Osmera, 5-11, OH; Audrey Waido, 5-8, RS; Alyssa Havlovic, 5-8, L; Chloe Khasiske, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Warriors look to make amends, missing the state tourney in 2021 after capturing the C-1 championship three of the previous four years.

WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Brandi Sladky, 6th year. 2021: 28-7, Class C-1 state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kinslee Bosak, 5-9, M; Julia Ingwersen, 5-9, OH/M; Erin Raabe, 5-5, L. Juniors: Caitlin McGuigan, 5-7, OH; Lily Bolden, 5-7, S.

Outlook: The Cavaliers will seek to replace graduated Kali Jurgensmeier, second in the state last year with 620 kills; versatility of returning players is a plus.

YUTAN

Coach: Jodi Bierman, 4th year. 2021: 23-7.

Returning starters: Juniors: Ellie Lloyd, 5-7, OH/L; Maura Tichota, 5-9, M.

Outlook: The Chieftains will have several new faces after just missing state last year, losing to Norfolk Catholic in a five-set district final.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

