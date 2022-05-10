Everything you need to know about Wednesday's Class B girls state soccer matchups

First Round Wednesday, Class B girls

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (13-2) vs No. 5 Elkhorn North (10-7), noon

A historical mismatch – Skutt is in the state tournament for the 25th straight season, has the most Class B titles of any program (eight), and is the defending champion. Elkhorn North is making its first tournament appearance in just its second season of competition. Things are a bit more even on the field, though. Skutt won 3-1 when the teams played in late April. The SkyHawks are unbeaten against Class B opponents this season, and have outscored teams 18-0 in three postseason matches thus far. While the stage might be new to Elkhorn North, the level of play certainly won't come as a surprise. The Wolves had a combined four matches against the top three teams in the state this season.

No. 4 Columbus Scotus (15-2) vs Grand Island Northwest (15-2), 2 p.m.

Another tourney regular against a first-timer in a rematch of a regular season match-up. Scotus has been absent from the state tournament just twice since 1996. The Shamrocks have outscored opponents 72-2 since the beginning of April. They’ve tallied seven or more in all three postseason matches. Northwest is making its first state tournament appearance in program history. The Vikings beat only two teams that finished the season with a winning record, one of which was Platteview in last weekend’s District Final round. Scotus won 4-0 when the teams met in mid-April. Both teams feature high-scoring freshmen – Emma Brezenski with 38 goals for Scotus, Northwest’s Lupe Sanchez has 27.

No. 2 Norris (17-1) vs No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (11-4), 5:30 p.m.

An opener that should have the full attention of Norris, last year’s runner-up. The Titans own a pair of wins in a stretch of 11 days over LL/RC late in the season. But the first, a 1-0 victory on April 23, was the closest match Norris played after the opening two weeks of the season. The Titans are two shutouts away from tying the Class B record for clean sheets in a single season. None of that should bother the Warriors, whose only losses since an opening-night setback have come to Norris and Columbus Scotus. They reached last year’s semifinal round before being bounced by eventual champion Skutt.

No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs No. 6 Bennington (13-5), 7:30 p.m.

The fourth rematch in the opening round is the most even quarterfinal. It comes one week after Duchesne’s 2-1 win when the two met in the subdistrict tournament. Since a 2-0 loss to Skutt in late March, the Cardinals’ only setbacks have come in overtime (one to Skutt, one to Class A qualifier Omaha Westside). They’ll be trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. Bennington’s only state tournament appearance was in 2019. Of the Badgers’ five losses this season, four have been by one score to other teams in the state field. Bennington has outscored all other opponents 61-4, a total that includes six matches against ranked teams.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.