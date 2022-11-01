Everything you need to know about Wednesday's matches at Nebraska state volleyball

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament. All matches will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

* * *

CLASS A

NORTH COURT

No. 1-ranked Papillion-La Vista South (31-5) vs. No. 5 Omaha Marian (24-13), 5 p.m.

The Titans, seeking their third title in four years, have been ranked atop the overall Top 10 most of the season. The Crusaders head back to state for the first time since 2018 under the direction of first-year coach — and former longtime Lincoln Pius X coach — Jake Moore.

No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (27-9) vs. No. 6 Lincoln East (23-10), 7

The Monarchs of first-year coach Priscilla Petersen have been to state more often — 37th trip — than any other team. The Spartans, qualifying for state for the first time since 2008, punched their ticket by outlasting Fremont in a four-set district final.

SOUTH COURT

No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (30-3) vs. No. 8 Millard West (23-10), 5 p.m.

The Silver Hawks, making their third straight trip to state but first under coach Jessica Baker, are seeking their first state title. The Wildcats are making their 12th consecutive trip to state after finishing as last year’s runner-up.

No. 3 Omaha Westside (28-8) vs. No. 7 Gretna (27-9), 7

The Warriors, who went to state last year for the first time since 2002, boast big hitters Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Creighton pledge) and Samantha Laird (South Dakota). The three-time runner-up Dragons lost to Marian in the district final but grabbed the lone Class A wild card.

CLASS B

NORTH COURT

No. 1-ranked Elkhorn North (30-4) vs. No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (21-14) vs. 9 a.m.

The Wolves reached state for the first time last year, losing to Norris in a five-set semifinal. The Vikings qualified for the state-record 22nd year in a row by defeating host York in a district final.

No. 3 Bennington (27-7) vs. No. 7 Seward (28-7), 11

The Badgers, with the help of libero Olivia Mauch — a Nebraska commit — were one of the top teams in the rugged Eastern Midlands Conference. The Bluejays are making their 10th trip to state but have survived the first round only once.

SOUTH COURT

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (27-10) vs. No. 5 Waverly (19-15), 9 a.m.

The SkyHawks, who have lost only twice to in-state foes, are out to extend their state record for consecutive championships to eight. The always-tough Vikings are making their fifth straight trip to state.

No. 4 Norris (28-7) vs. No. 8 Sidney (28-6), 11

The Titans have bounced back after the graduation of setter Maisie Boesiger and big hitter Ella Waters to secure their 24th trip to state. The Lady Raiders, who won four state titles in the 1980s, were last at state in 2019.

CLASS C-1

NORTH COURT

No. 2-ranked North Bend (30-1) vs. No. 8 Adams Central (29-3), 1 p.m.

The Tigers, seeking their first title, suffered their only loss Oct. 15 against C-2 state tourney team Clarkson/Leigh. The scrappy Patriots knocked out 29-3 Pierce in a five-set district final.

No. 3 Malcolm (31-2) vs. No. 5 Gothenburg (31-3), 3

The Clippers, making their first appearance since 2017, have lost only to C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and C-1 No. 2 North Bend. The Swedes are making their second tourney appearance and second in a row after being ousted in last year’s first round.

SOUTH COURT

No. 4 Minden (32-3) vs. No. 6 Douglas County West (29-3), 1 p.m.

The Whippets, who return for the first time since 2017, qualified for state after sweeping Ord in the district final. The Falcons, led by Creighton pledge Nora Wurtz, are the only first-timer at state this year.

No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (29-2) vs. No. 7 Kearney Catholic (25-8), 3

The Crusaders have more state titles than anyone at the tourney this season with 10, thanks in large part to longtime coach Sharon Zavala. The Stars, another tournament regular, are seeking their fifth title after winning four straight from 2012 to 2015.