Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.

* * *

Class A

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 1-ranked Bellevue West (26-0) vs. No. 9 Lincoln North Star (17-8), 1:30 p.m.: Bellevue West’s six-year streak of appearances is the longest active string. It’s North Star’s first year since 2019 and fourth overall. Josiah Dotzler and Jaden Jackson lead the T-Birds’ backcourt against the pair of 6-8 Gators, Brennan Clemons and Antallah Sandlin'el. Radio: 101.5, 1240, 93.7, Lincoln.

No. 4 Lincoln East (19-6) vs. No. 5 Omaha Westside (18-7), 3:15 p.m.: East owns a 66-50 win over the Warriors. The Spartans qualified for the third time in five years, Westside for the fourth time in five. Westside will send out Kevin Stubblefield and Tate Odvody against the Carters – Tempelmeyer and Mick. Radio: 101.5, 1240, 93.7, Lincoln.

No. 2 Millard North (21-4) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (17-6), 6 p.m.: The two-time defending champion Mustangs own a 53-47 win over Elkhorn South and defeated the Storm 62-50 to start last year’s title run. Each has three double-digit scorers, with the leaders Alec Noonan of South and sophomore Derek Rollins of Millard North.

No. 3 Gretna (19-4) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southeast (16-9), 7:45 p.m.: Gretna is the lone wild card at state, losing to North Star in districts, but is a repeat qualifier. Southeast qualified for the first time in nine years. Gretna’s junior guard tandem of Landon Pokorski and Alex Wilcoxson and Southeast’s front line of Bangot Dak, Wade Voss and Jake Hilkemann are matchup issues for the other side. Radio: 101.5, 1240, 93.7, Lincoln.

Class C-1

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 1 Wahoo (24-1) vs. No. 4 Auburn (19-6), 9 a.m.: First meeting at state since Auburn beat the Warriors 59-46 in the 2019 semifinals. Auburn is trying to be in its fifth consecutive state final. Wahoo is one of the top-scoring teams in the state, Auburn one of the best in holding opponents down. TV: NCN. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 103.1, Auburn.

No. 7 Pierce (23-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Concordia (23-3), 10:45 a.m.: Second time for Pierce at state in three years. Its only title was 101 years ago. Concordia is at state for the third consecutive year. TV: NCN. Radio: 97.5, Norfolk.

No. 2 Ogallala (26-0) vs. No. 5 Central City (24-3), 1:30 p.m.: Central City’s first appearance since 1947 comes against a repeat qualifier that’s undefeated and high-scoring. A good duel is in the offing between Ayden Zikmund of Central City and Jeron Gager of the Indians. TV: NCN. Radio, 106.5, Ogallala; 93.5, Paxton; 100.3, Central City.

No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (24-2) vs. No. 8 Sidney (20-6), 3:15 p.m.: First time at state for Sidney since 2016 and first time in C-1. The Red Raiders lost to Ashland in the 1926 first round. Radio: 98.7, Sidney.

Class D-1

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. No. 6 Mead (18-8), 9 a.m.: The defending champion Irish are at state for the third consecutive year and playing their 10th game against the Raiders, a repeat qualifier. Radio:1240, 106.1, North Platte; 98.9, 1340, Fremont.

No. 7 Elm Creek (19-5) vs. No. 3 Dundy County Stratton (22-4), 10:45 a.m.: Elm Creek is in Lincoln for the first time since 2019. DCS was a first-round winner last year. Radio: 100.1, 92.7, 1580, Cozad; 105.3, McCook; 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 8 Ansley-Litchfield (19-5), 6 p.m.: Second appearance in three years for Ansley-Litchfield. First time for Maywood-Hayes Center as a combined team. Radio: 105.3, McCook; 95.3, Broken Bow.

No. 4 Johnson-Brock (22-4) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge (20-6), 7:45 p.m.: First meeting at state since Howells-Dodge won 59-40 in the 2013 first round en route to its only title. Johnson-Brock is at state for the first time since 2020 and in search of its fourth title and first since 2019. TV: NCN. Radio, 103.1, Auburn; 107.9, West Point; 106.7, Norfolk; 93.5, Columbus.

