Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.

* * *

Class A

AT PINNACLE BANK

No. 1 Millard South (24-2) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (14-10), 1:30 p.m.: The Patriots, who are riding a 15-game win streak, won 69-42 at Southwest on Feb. 11. The Silver Hawks, last year’s Class A runners-up, have been rejuvenated the past two weeks with the return of junior guard Kennadi Williams — sidelined much of the season by injury. Radio: 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

No. 7 Bellevue West (21-5) vs. No. 4 Bellevue East (21-4), 3:15 p.m.: Bellevue West lost at home to Lincoln Southwest in the district final but snagged the lone wild-card berth. Bellevue East posted a 65-51 home win over the Thunderbirds on Feb. 10.

No. 2 Millard North (22-2) vs. No. 6 Lincoln North Star (17-7), 6 p.m.: The Mustangs return to state following a one-year absence after defeating Omaha Central in the district final. North Star, which lost 57-40 at Millard North early in the season, is making its state tourney debut after defeating Lincoln Pius X in districts. Radio: 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

No. 3 Lincoln High (23-1) vs. No. 7 Millard West (17-7), 7:45 p.m.: Lincoln High, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 3, returns to state for the second straight year. The Wildcats, last at state in 2017, earned their state tourney ticket with a district final win over host Lincoln East. Radio: 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

Class C-1

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 1 North Bend (25-1) vs. No. 5 Yutan (22-4), 9 a.m.: The top-ranked and top-seeded Tigers have not lost since their season opener and are going after their fourth straight title. Yutan lost to North Bend in subdistricts but bounced back to defeat Milford to qualify for state. TV: NCN. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 107.9, West Point.

No. 7 Wahoo (19-5) vs. No. 4 Malcolm (21-5), 10:45 a.m.: The Warriors lost to Yutan in subdistricts but defeated Battle Creek 51-47 in a district final. Malcolm, which has lost twice to Wahoo, survived a tough subdistrict and then defeated Platteview to reach state. TV: NCN. Radio: 105.5, Fremont.

No. 1 Bridgeport (24-0) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Christian (22-3), 1:30 p.m.: Top-ranked Bridgeport, the only unbeaten team left in the state, finished as the Class C-2 runner-up last year. Lincoln Christian punched its ticket to state with an overtime victory over Wayne in the C1-5 district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 93.3, Bridgeport.

No. 3 Adams Central (24-1) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (20-4), 3:15 p.m.: Once-beaten Adams Central posted a 54-37 road win over the Swedes on Dec. 9. Gothenburg, which finished fourth at state last year, defeated Columbus Scotus in the district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 100.1, 92.7, 1580, Cozad.

Class D-1

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

No. 2 Ravenna (24-2) vs. No. 8 SEM (18-4), 9 a.m.: Two-time champion Ravenna returns to state for the first time since 2018 when the Bluejays finished as the runners-up. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, last at state in 2010, defeated host Alma in a district final. Radio: 95.3, Broken Bow; 92.1, 1460, Kearney; 92.7, 1550, Hastings.

No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock (21-5), 10:45 a.m.: Last year’s Class C-2 champion, St. Cecilia is making its 23rd trip to state and 11th in a row — the second-longest current streak behind Falls City Sacred Heart (12). The Knights seek redemption after a one-point loss in last year’s first round. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

No. 1 Centura (23-3) vs. No. 6 Elgin/Pope John (22-4), 6 p.m.: Last at state in 2011, Centura defeated Nebraska Christian in the D1-2 district final to earn its return trip. Elgin/Pope John is making its second appearance at state after defeating Maywood-Hayes Center in a neutral court district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 102.9, O’Neill.

No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-6) vs. No. 7 Johnson-Brock (21-5), 7:45 p.m.: Tourney regular Cedar Catholic returns for the fifth time in six years after rolling past Niobrara/Verdigre in a district final. Last at state in 1994, the Eagles beat Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the D1-7 district final. TV: NCN. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 94.3, Yankton (South Dakota) 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, Falls City.

