Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

* * *

Class B boys first round

Bennington (17-0) vs. Conestoga (13-4), noon: A team looking to the take the next step against a team taking its first. Bennington has reached the state semifinals each of the last two seasons. They’ve made no bones about their intentions of getting further this time around. And have backed up those plans, entering the state tournament as the lone unbeaten boys team. The Badgers will get a Conestoga group that has won 11 of its last 12. Included in that is a 3-2 win over Norris in the District Final round on Saturday, which clinched the first state tournament appearance in in over 20 years for the Cougars. They’ll certainly have their work cut out to get the program’s first win, though.

South Sioux City (14-3) vs. Schuyler (14-2), 2 p.m.: The most evenly-matched opener is between a pair of teams that come in to state with a bit of history. Since March 28th, they’ve gone a combined 25-3, with two of those losses coming to Bennington and Skutt, the top two ranked teams in Class B. South Sioux City has reached the state finals in four of their last five Class B appearances dating back to 2012, with last year’s opening round loss to Lexington as the lone exception. Schuyler is back in the field for the first time since 2018, then lost a first round match to South Sioux City. The last loss at state for the Warriors before that one? It came a year earlier in the championship match against — you guessed it — South Sioux City.

Omaha Skutt (16-1) vs. Elkhorn North (11-6), 5:30 p.m.: Teams at different ends of the spectrum in terms of state tournament history. Skutt is looking to become the first boys program in Nebraska to win four straight titles. The SkyHawks could match Omaha Creighton Prep at the top for most total championships with a ninth this year. Elkhorn North is in its second state tournament in program history, after losing to the same Skutt group in last year’s opening round. After starting the season 9-2, the Wolves scuffled a bit down the stretch, losing four of five. But a 2-0 win over Ralston in the District Final round has them back in the mix at state.

Lexington (15-3) vs. Columbus Scotus (13-4), 7:30 p.m.: Both are back and looking for more, but in different ways. Lexington has reached the state finals each of the last two seasons, losing both. The next logical step for a program that hadn’t ever been to a championship match before 2021 is to win the whole thing. Scotus has some history doing just that. The Shamrocks won their third straight title — and sixth in program history — in 2016. Since then, they’ve reached state just once, though (losing in the first round in 2021). One of the two will play in a Saturday semifinal, with a chance to get back to the last match of the season on the line.

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 1