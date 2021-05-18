Everything you need to know for the Class A state track and field meet

When, Where: Wednesday-Thursday, Burke Stadium
Wednesday schedule—Field events: 3 p.m., Boys high jump, discus, long jump; Girls pole vault, shot, triple jump. Running prelims (girls, then boys; 3,200 events are finals): 4:30 p.m., 3,200 relay; 5, high hurdles; 5:20, 100; 5:50, 400; 6:10 p.m., 3,200; 6:40, 300 hurdles; 7:20, 200.
Thursday schedule—Field events: 3 p.m., Boys pole vault, shot, triple jump; Girls high jump, discus, long jump. Running finals: 4:30 p.m., 800; 4:50, 400 relay; 5:10, high hurdles; 5:20, 100; 5:40, 400; 5:55, 1,600; 6:15, 300 hurdles; 6:25, 200; 6:45, 1,600 relay.
2019 team champions: Fremont boys, Lincoln Southwest girls (two-time)
Returning individual champions – Boys: Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, high jump and long jump. Girls: Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 100 and 200; Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, 400; Jenna Muma, Lincoln East, 1,600; Elli Dahl, Fremont, 3,200; Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, long jump.
Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)
Boys Class A: Elkhorn South 69, Fremont 59.5, Kearney 58.5, North Platte 42, Papillion-La Vista South 39, Lincoln East 35.5, Millard West 31.5, Lincoln Pius X 32, Omaha Creighton Prep 31.5, Omaha North 26.5, Lincoln NE 24, Gretna 24, Omaha Central 23, Omaha Burke 22, Lincoln North Star 19.5, Lincoln SE 19.5, Lincoln SW 18.
Boys Grand Championship all-class: Elkhorn South 57, Fremont 49, North Platte 40, Papillion-La Vista South 29, Omaha Creighton Prep 27, Kearney 26, Lincoln Northeast 24, Millard West 22, Omaha Burke 20, Omaha North 19, Lincoln Southwest 18, Lincoln North Star 17, Omaha Central 17, Boys Town 16, Gretna 16, Lincoln East 16, Lincoln Southeast 16.
Comments: While some of Fremont’s athletes were on the 2019 title team, Elkhorn South’s are after the school’s first track title. Kearney’s bid for a first title since 2014 was dimmed by a hamstring injury to hurdler D’Andre Ndugwa, Kearney. North Platte’s only track titles came in 1936 and 1952.
Girls Class A: Lincoln Southwest 81.5, Fremont 73, Millard West 59, Papillion-La Vista South 55, Kearney 42, Lincoln Pius X 41.5, Lincoln High 35, Omaha Marian 33, Papillion-La Vista 28, Millard South 26, Omaha Westside 24.5.
Grand Championship all-class: Lincoln Southwest 60, Fremont 48.33, Millard West 43.5, Papillion-La Vista South 41.83, Lincoln High 33, Lincoln Pius X 31.5, Omaha Marian 31.5, Arlington 28, Omaha Westside 27, Millard South 23, Sidney 23, Kearney 21.
Comments: Fremont may have a little more room for improvement since it had 18 entries score in the projections to 15 for two-time champion Southwest. The Tigers never have won a girls track title. Same for Papio South. Millard West went back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.
Boys to watch
Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South senior: Class A’s returning high jump and long jump champion hopes to mine all-class gold in least the high jump, in which he’s cleared 6-10, and also will contend in the 200. Teammate Brian Kardell will press him in the high jump.
Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South junior: Has the No. 2 times in the state in all three distance races and is eighth all-time in the 800 (1:52.61).
Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast junior: Leads the state in the 800 with the No. 7 all-time mark of 1:52.51 and the 1,600. No one has won all three boys distance golds since Bellevue West’s Tim Wakeland in 1982.
Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke junior: His speed — he leads in the 100 and 200 — is a reason he’s a Power Five outside linebacker prospect.
Tristen Gray, Omaha North senior: The South Dakota-bound thrower has marks of 62-0 in the shot — he needs to add 10 inches to make the all-time chart — and 177-4 in the discus.
Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star senior: Temple signee and three-time Class A cross country champion has the fastest 3,200 of the season (9:14.51).
Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker and Carter Waters, Fremont juniors: The core of the Tigers’ distance corps is the key to the Tigers’ repeat title hopes.
Brady Koolen, Lincoln Southeast senior: Husker recruit owns the Class A pole vault record of 16-4¼ and with good weather is after the state record of 16-7¼.
Others: Kymani Sterling (100-400) and Vince Genatone (100-200), North Platte; Luke Davis (100-200-LJ), Papio South; J’Dyn Bullion (discus), Omaha Central.
Girls to watch
Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High junior: Her 11.67 in the 100 is the state’s fastest electronic time on record (it didn’t meet the wind standards for a state record) and her 24.36 in the 200 ranks third.
Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest junior: Her 2:13.07 at districts ranks her sixth all-time in the 800.
Stella Miner, Omaha Marian freshman: Last fall’s cross country gold medalist suffered a stress fracture during the season, but qualified in the 800 and 3,200. She’ll be in the slow heat of the 800.
Lauren Harris, Marian senior: Like her teammate, Harris bypassed Metros because of an injury but is back to go for a third title in the 400. The Princeton commit also will run the 200 and a leg on a relay or two.
Elli Dahl, Fremont junior: The only freshman winner in 2019, when she captured gold in the 3,200, joins freshman sister Maris Dahl and 400 state leader Lucy Dillon as the heart of the Tigers’ title hopes. Dahl’s 5:02.07 is No. 2 in the 1,600.
Kaylie Crews, Papillion-La Vista South senior: The state’s 2018 Gatorade cross country runner of the year has the fastest 1,600 time (5:02.04) and is second to Miner in the 3,200 (10:59.85).
Others: Kate Campos (hurdles) and Anna Vedral (hurdles-pole vault), Lincoln Pius X; Kate Dilsaver (sprints), Lincoln Southwest; Lademi Davies (100-LJ), Omaha Westside.