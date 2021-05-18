Everything you need to know for the Class A state track and field meet

Boys to watch

Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South senior: Class A’s returning high jump and long jump champion hopes to mine all-class gold in least the high jump, in which he’s cleared 6-10, and also will contend in the 200. Teammate Brian Kardell will press him in the high jump.

Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South junior: Has the No. 2 times in the state in all three distance races and is eighth all-time in the 800 (1:52.61).

Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast junior: Leads the state in the 800 with the No. 7 all-time mark of 1:52.51 and the 1,600. No one has won all three boys distance golds since Bellevue West’s Tim Wakeland in 1982.

Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke junior: His speed — he leads in the 100 and 200 — is a reason he’s a Power Five outside linebacker prospect.

Tristen Gray, Omaha North senior: The South Dakota-bound thrower has marks of 62-0 in the shot — he needs to add 10 inches to make the all-time chart — and 177-4 in the discus.

Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star senior: Temple signee and three-time Class A cross country champion has the fastest 3,200 of the season (9:14.51).