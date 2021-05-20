Everything you need to know for the Class B state track and field meet

When, Where: Friday-Saturday, Burke Stadium
Friday schedule: Field events: 3 p.m., Boys high jump, discus, long jump; Girls pole vault, shot, triple jump. Running prelims (girls, then boys; 3,200 events are finals): 4:30 p.m., 3,200 relay; 5, high hurdles; 5:20, 100; 5:50, 400; 6:10 p.m., 3,200; 6:40, 300 hurdles; 7:20, 200.
Saturday schedule: Field events: 3 p.m., Boys pole vault, shot, triple jump; Girls high jump, discus, long jump. Running finals: 4:30 p.m., 800; 4:50, 400 relay; 5:10, high hurdles; 5:20, 100; 5:40, 400; 5:55, 1,600; 6:15, 300 hurdles; 6:25, 200; 6:45, 1,600 relay.
2019 team champions: Lexington boys, Syracuse girls
Returning individual champions: Girls: Brynn Hirschfeld, York, 1,600; Jessie Moss, Syracuse (in Class C this year)
Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)
Boys: Waverly 50, Aurora 44, Boys Town 42, Hastings 40.5, St. Paul 34, Sidney 33, Boone Central 32, Seward 30.5, Omaha Skutt 28.5, Bennington 25, McCook 22.5, Pierce 22, Norris 21.
Comments: Waverly, which never has won a boys track title, remains the favorite even without injured hurdlers Preston Harms and Hogan Wingrove. Aurora last won in 2000, Boys Town in 2011, St. Paul never and Sidney in 2015.
Girls: York 59, Elkhorn North 55.5, Sidney 54.5, Blair 54, Arlington 43, Waverly 39, McCook 30.5, Grand Island NW 26.5, Cozad 26.
Comments: For York to win its first title since 1993, the Dukes will have to have it clinched ahead of the closing 1,600 relay – the next three teams in the projections have teams but York doesn’t. Elkhorn North is in the hunt as a new school. Sidney would be a first-time champion. Same for Arlington. Blair’s only title was at the first girls meet 50 years ago.
Boys to watch
Conner Wells, St. Paul junior: Leads the state in the 400 and also tops the Class B chart in the 800.
Travon Smith, Boys Town senior: His 23-3¼ long jump at districts took the state lead.
Will Armatys, Waverly senior: Class B’s leader in the 100 and 200 needs wins for the injured-depleted Vikings to be in contention.
Girls to watch
Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington junior: She’s cleared 5-10 in the high jump to tie for fourth all-time and her 14.52 in the 100 hurdles is tied for eighth on the electronic all-time chart.
RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City sophomore: Her school never has had a girl win at state track, but she could end that drought as the season leading in the 100 (12.15).
Karly Sylvester, Sidney senior: It could be double gold for Class B’s leader in both throws (43-8 shot, 135-11 discus).
Julia Karmazin and Britt Prince, Elkhorn North freshmen: Karmazin has the fastest Class B time in the 3,200 and Prince, already an All-Nebraska basketball player, ran the fastest 800 time in districts.
Brynn Hirschfeld, York freshman: Leads Class B in the 800 and 1,600.