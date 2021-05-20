Everything you need to know for the Class B state track and field meet

Girls: York 59, Elkhorn North 55.5, Sidney 54.5, Blair 54, Arlington 43, Waverly 39, McCook 30.5, Grand Island NW 26.5, Cozad 26.

Comments: For York to win its first title since 1993, the Dukes will have to have it clinched ahead of the closing 1,600 relay – the next three teams in the projections have teams but York doesn’t. Elkhorn North is in the hunt as a new school. Sidney would be a first-time champion. Same for Arlington. Blair’s only title was at the first girls meet 50 years ago.

Boys to watch

Conner Wells, St. Paul junior: Leads the state in the 400 and also tops the Class B chart in the 800.

Travon Smith, Boys Town senior: His 23-3¼ long jump at districts took the state lead.

Will Armatys, Waverly senior: Class B’s leader in the 100 and 200 needs wins for the injured-depleted Vikings to be in contention.

Girls to watch

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington junior: She’s cleared 5-10 in the high jump to tie for fourth all-time and her 14.52 in the 100 hurdles is tied for eighth on the electronic all-time chart.