Everything you need to know for the Class C state track and field meet

Comments: While Norfolk Catholic is the returning champion, Grand Island Central Catholic and Freeman never have won a boys track title and it’s been since 2005 for Aquinas.

Girls: Chase County 63.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Clarkson/Leigh 39.2, North Bend 31, Syracuse 30, Crofton 28, Battle Creek 27, Norfolk Catholic 27, Lincoln Lutheran 25, Wisner-Pilger 24.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Superior 23.5, Wahoo Neumann 23.5.

Comments: Chase County is seeking its first title since going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. St. Cecilia has been shut out since 1980 after winning the first seven in Class C. Clarkson/Leigh and North Bend are after their first titles.

Boys to watch

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic sophomore: Last fall’s gold medalist at state cross country has the fastest Class C 3,200 time and is second in the 1,600.

Connor Bradley, Southern junior: The leader in the 200 and 400 is from a school that lacks an all-weather track.

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan junior: The FBS prospect, already with an offer from Army, will be a contender in the 100 and 200.