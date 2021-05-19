 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know for the Class C state track and field meet
TRACK AND FIELD

Norris downs Omaha Duchesne in state tournament

When, Where: Friday-Saturday, Burke Stadium

Thursday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys high jump, discus, long jump; Girls pole vault, shot, triple jump. Running prelims (girls, then boys; 3,200 events are finals): 10:30 a.m., 3,200 relay; 11 a.m., high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:50, 400; 12:10 p.m., 3,200: 12:40, 300 hurdles; 1:20, 200.

Friday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys pole vault, shot, triple jump; Girls high jump, discus, long jump. Running finals: 10:30 a.m., 800; 10:50, 400 relay; 11:10, high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:40, 400; 11:55, 1,600; 12:15, 300 hurdles; 12:25, 200; 12:45, 1,600 relay.

2019 team champions: Norfolk Catholic boys, Lincoln Lutheran girls

Returning individual champions: Girls: Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County, 3,200; Ally Pojar, North Bend, high jump; Hunter Wiebelhaus, North Central, high jump (Class D in 2019); Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, triple jump. Boys: none.

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

Boys: Grand Island Central Catholic 50.25, David City Aquinas 49, Freeman 36, Norfolk Catholic 29, Wahoo Neumann 28.5, Southern 26, Ainsworth 25.75, Wilber-Clatonia 25, Fillmore Central 23, Lincoln Lutheran 23, Hartington Cedar Catholic 22, Battle Creek 21.

Comments: While Norfolk Catholic is the returning champion, Grand Island Central Catholic and Freeman never have won a boys track title and it’s been since 2005 for Aquinas.

Girls: Chase County 63.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Clarkson/Leigh 39.2, North Bend 31, Syracuse 30, Crofton 28, Battle Creek 27, Norfolk Catholic 27, Lincoln Lutheran 25, Wisner-Pilger 24.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Superior 23.5, Wahoo Neumann 23.5.

Comments: Chase County is seeking its first title since going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. St. Cecilia has been shut out since 1980 after winning the first seven in Class C. Clarkson/Leigh and North Bend are after their first titles.

Boys to watch

Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic sophomore: Last fall’s gold medalist at state cross country has the fastest Class C 3,200 time and is second in the 1,600.

Connor Bradley, Southern junior: The leader in the 200 and 400 is from a school that lacks an all-weather track.

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan junior: The FBS prospect, already with an offer from Army, will be a contender in the 100 and 200.

Blake Brown, Wakefield senior: After golfing for the Trojans as a freshman and sophomore, he switched sports and his 10.78 is the fastest 100 time of the season in Class C.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth freshman: The leader in the high jump (6-8¼) also is on the season charts in the discus and pole vault.

Payton Davis, David City Aquinas senior: Has the fastest 1,600 time and is second in the other two distance races.

Holden Ruse, Freeman senior: Tops the charts in the 400 and 800.

Girls to watch

Bryn McNair, Chase County sophomore: Leads the 400 and 800 charts, with her 57.69 in the 400 the third-best time regardless of class.

Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran junior: Her 14.88 in the high hurdles is No. 2 all-class and she also is tied for the class lead in the 300 hurdles.

Jordyn Arens, Crofton freshman: Class D’s cross country champion leads Class C in the 1,600 and 3,200 and could score all-class points in both.

Emily Loseke, Clarkson/Leigh senior: Has the fastest Class C times in the 100 and 200.

Shayla Meyer, Superior junior: The Mississippi volleyball recruit is trying to be the sixth gold-medal champion from her family in the past eight years in the discus.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

