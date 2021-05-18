Everything you need to know for the Class D state track and field meet

Girls: Mullen 38, Sterling 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Pender 32, Bloomfield 30.14, Fullerton 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26, Wynot 25, Exeter-Milligan 22, Ansley-Litchfield 21, McCool Junction 20, Wausa 20. Notes: St. Francis, with titles in 2006 and 2008, is the only one of the top four contenders with a girls track crown.

Boys to watch

Tyler Neville, McCool Junction senior: A threat for a distance triple — he leads in the 800 and 1,600 — also could score in the pole vault.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola sophomore: The sprinter is the key to a Bulldog team title. He has the fastest 400 time.

Girls to watch

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis senior: The All-Nebraska basketball co-captain and Husker recruit will defend her two middle-distance titles, try for a third title in the triple jump and a fourth could be with her 3,200 relay.

Ashley Ostrand, Pender senior: Enters state as the leader in the 100 and second in the 200 and 400.

Macy Richardson, Sterling sophomore: Has the fastest electronic times in the high and low hurdles.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.