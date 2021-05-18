 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know for the Class D state track and field meet
TRACK AND FIELD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

When, Where: Wednesday-Thursday, Burke Stadium

Wednesday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys high jump, discus, long jump; Girls pole vault, shot, triple jump. Running prelims (girls, then boys; 3,200 events are finals): 10:30 a.m., 3,200 relay; 11 a.m., high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:50, 400; 12:10 p.m., 3,200: 12:40, 300 hurdles; 1:20, 200.

Thursday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys pole vault, shot, triple jump; Girls high jump, discus, long jump. Running finals: 10:30 a.m., 800; 10:50, 400 relay; 11:10, high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:40, 400; 11:55, 1,600; 12:15, 300 hurdles; 12:25, 200; 12:45, 1,600 relay.

2019 team champions: Axtell boys, Giltner girls

Returning individual champions – Girls: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 400, 800. Boys: Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley, 200.

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

Boys: Osceola 43.5, Pawnee City 35, Riverside 34, Bertrand 32.5, McCool Junction 32, Mullen 27, Axtell 24, Elmwood-Murdock 23, Winside 23, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22.5, Wausa 20.75. Notes: The last track title for Osceola was 2003; Pawnee City, 2008; McCool Junction, 2009; Riverside, never.

Girls: Mullen 38, Sterling 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Pender 32, Bloomfield 30.14, Fullerton 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26, Wynot 25, Exeter-Milligan 22, Ansley-Litchfield 21, McCool Junction 20, Wausa 20. Notes: St. Francis, with titles in 2006 and 2008, is the only one of the top four contenders with a girls track crown.

Boys to watch

Tyler Neville, McCool Junction senior: A threat for a distance triple — he leads in the 800 and 1,600 — also could score in the pole vault.

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola sophomore: The sprinter is the key to a Bulldog team title. He has the fastest 400 time.

Girls to watch

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis senior: The All-Nebraska basketball co-captain and Husker recruit will defend her two middle-distance titles, try for a third title in the triple jump and a fourth could be with her 3,200 relay.

Ashley Ostrand, Pender senior: Enters state as the leader in the 100 and second in the 200 and 400.

Macy Richardson, Sterling sophomore: Has the fastest electronic times in the high and low hurdles.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

