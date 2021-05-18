Everything you need to know for the Class D state track and field meet

When, Where: Wednesday-Thursday, Burke Stadium
Wednesday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys high jump, discus, long jump; Girls pole vault, shot, triple jump. Running prelims (girls, then boys; 3,200 events are finals): 10:30 a.m., 3,200 relay; 11 a.m., high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:50, 400; 12:10 p.m., 3,200: 12:40, 300 hurdles; 1:20, 200.
Thursday schedule—Field events: 9 a.m., Boys pole vault, shot, triple jump; Girls high jump, discus, long jump. Running finals: 10:30 a.m., 800; 10:50, 400 relay; 11:10, high hurdles; 11:20, 100; 11:40, 400; 11:55, 1,600; 12:15, 300 hurdles; 12:25, 200; 12:45, 1,600 relay.
2019 team champions: Axtell boys, Giltner girls
Returning individual champions – Girls: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 400, 800. Boys: Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley, 200.
Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)
Boys: Osceola 43.5, Pawnee City 35, Riverside 34, Bertrand 32.5, McCool Junction 32, Mullen 27, Axtell 24, Elmwood-Murdock 23, Winside 23, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22.5, Wausa 20.75. Notes: The last track title for Osceola was 2003; Pawnee City, 2008; McCool Junction, 2009; Riverside, never.
Girls: Mullen 38, Sterling 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Pender 32, Bloomfield 30.14, Fullerton 27, North Platte St. Patrick’s 26, Wynot 25, Exeter-Milligan 22, Ansley-Litchfield 21, McCool Junction 20, Wausa 20. Notes: St. Francis, with titles in 2006 and 2008, is the only one of the top four contenders with a girls track crown.
Boys to watch
Tyler Neville, McCool Junction senior: A threat for a distance triple — he leads in the 800 and 1,600 — also could score in the pole vault.
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola sophomore: The sprinter is the key to a Bulldog team title. He has the fastest 400 time.
Girls to watch
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis senior: The All-Nebraska basketball co-captain and Husker recruit will defend her two middle-distance titles, try for a third title in the triple jump and a fourth could be with her 3,200 relay.
Ashley Ostrand, Pender senior: Enters state as the leader in the 100 and second in the 200 and 400.
Macy Richardson, Sterling sophomore: Has the fastest electronic times in the high and low hurdles.