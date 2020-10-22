Everything you need to know for the Nebraska cross country state meet

The Nebraska high school cross country state meet takes place Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Schedule
*Girls, then boys, and awards to follow
Class D at noon
Class C at 1:30 p.m.
Class B at 3 p.m.
Class A at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets/COVID-19 restrictions
Fans must purchase tickets online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. Online tickets must be on your phone, either through the app or your email, for redemption. There will be no printed tickets. Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing (6 feet) is not possible.
Class A boys
The rankings: 1, Millard West. 2, Lincoln North Star. 3, Fremont. 4, Omaha Creighton Prep. 5, Papillion-La Vista South. 6, Elkhorn South. 7, Lincoln East. 8, Gretna. 9, Lincoln Southwest. 10, Norfolk.
Storylines: Two-time champion Liem Chot hopes to lead North Star to a first state title. He was the fastest in the two districts held at Lincoln’s Pioneers Park. Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South was the fastest in the two districts at Papillion-La Vista South. Fremont is trying for its second title in three years.
Class A girls
The rankings: 1, Fremont. 2, Lincoln Southwest. 3, Lincoln East. 4, Papillion-La Vista South. 5, Omaha Marian. 6, Millard West. 7, Millard North. 8, Omaha Westside. 9, Kearney. 10, Elkhorn South.
Storylines: Neither defending champion Elli Dahl of Fremont nor runner-up Berlyn Schutz have been at top speed this season. Thus there seems to be an opening to snag the title for Marian freshman Stella Miner, the fastest from the two Pioneers districts, or Southwest junior Brianna Rinn, the fastest at Papio South. Kaylie Crews, the Papio South senior who won two years ago, was slightly behind Rinn’s time while winning her district. Senior Shelby Bracker is leading No. 1 Fremont currently.
Class B boys
The rankings: 1, Omaha Skutt. 2, Plattsmouth. 3, Norris. 4, Bennington. 5, Gering. 6, Hastings. 7, Lexington. 8, Elkhorn Mount Michael. 9, South Sioux City. 10, Elkhorn.
Storylines: Could be a repeat of the District B-1 meet, where three-time state champion Skutt outscored Plattsmouth 15-27 on a 1-3-4 finish. Isaac Richards of Skutt won, with Samuel Campin of the Blue Devils second and UNK champion Ryan Zavadil of Skutt third. Jaydon Welsh of Hastings ran the fastest district time.
Class B girls
The rankings: 1, Elkhorn. 2, Omaha Duchesne. 3, Omaha Skutt. 4, Seward. 5, Blair. 6, McCook. 7, Elkhorn North. 8, Norris. 9, Gering. 10, York.
Storylines: Defending champion Chelsey Espinosa of Hastings was hurt at midseason. Madison Seiler of defending team champion Gering ran the fastest district time. Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince, who holds basketball offers from Creighton and Nebraska, won her district against the Duchesne contingent. Top-ranked Elkhorn, which put all six district runners in the top nine, last won state in 1983.
Class C boys
The rankings: 1, Lincoln Christian. 2, Sidney. 3, Milford. 4, Aurora. 5, Columbus Scotus. 6, Broken Bow. 7, Pierce. 8, tie, Fort Calhoun and Wilber-Clatonia. 10, St. Paul.
Storylines: Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker is the defending champion and also ran the fastest time overall at the UNK meet last month. He and Pierce senior Mason Sindelar, who finished second to him in districts, ran the two fastest times last week. Lincoln Christian will run as a pack in search of a first state title. Sidney’s top five runners are juniors.
Class C girls
The rankings: 1, Boone Central. 2, Douglas County West. 3, Lincoln Christian. 4, Chadron. 5, Pierce. 6, Sidney. 7, Milford. 8, Ogallala. 9, Aurora. 10, Minden.
Storylines: Defending champion Boone Central must fend off youthful Douglas County West, which had freshman twins Olivia and Maria Malousek lead it in districts. Platteview freshman Olivia Lawrence won that district with the best time in Class C, with Olivia Malousek second and defending state champion Danie Parriott of Conestoga third. Boone Central’s leader is district champion Alexus Sindelar.
Class D boys
Storylines (no coaches rankings): Scoring has changed from fastest four of a maximum six runners to fastest three of five. Defending champion Payton Davis, a David City Aquinas senior, had the best district time. Defending team champion Axtell got pushed by North Platte St. Patrick’s in districts but can’t be counted out for a repeat.
Class D girls
Storylines (no coaches rankings): Scoring has changed from fastest four of a maximum six runners to fastest three of five. Only three runners broke 20 minutes in districts — in order, Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens, defending champion and sophomore Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia and Nebraska Christian freshman Hannah Swanson. Ainsworth was its district’s runner-up and will be able to go for a fourth consecutive team title.
