Everything you need to know for the Nebraska cross country state meet

Class A girls

Storylines: Neither defending champion Elli Dahl of Fremont nor runner-up Berlyn Schutz have been at top speed this season. Thus there seems to be an opening to snag the title for Marian freshman Stella Miner, the fastest from the two Pioneers districts, or Southwest junior Brianna Rinn, the fastest at Papio South. Kaylie Crews, the Papio South senior who won two years ago, was slightly behind Rinn’s time while winning her district. Senior Shelby Bracker is leading No. 1 Fremont currently.