Ex-Husker Steffon Bradford brings a world of experience to Brownell Talbot coaching job

He did. The bulk of his European career was in France, but there were hoops opportunities all over the world for a consistent rebounder and scorer like Bradford. He saw the world while he played the sport he loved. Other American players can, too, he said.

It’s one reason why on Saturday and Sunday he’s inviting multiple international clubs to Brownell Talbot for the Nebraska International Pro Showcase.

Prospects will be able to play in front of international scouts and coaches Bradford knows. There will be a 3-point contest, a dunk contest, plenty of 5-on-5 and an all-star game. Bradford is investing most of the money to stage the event while prospects from all over the nation pay a small entry fee. In April, there will be a Nebraska College Showcase and in July, a week of basketball camps at Brownell Talbot, too. All are sponsored by Lifeline Elite Sports.

“Playing overseas taught me how to really respect and accept someone else’s culture and someone else’s perspective on life,” Bradford said. “Because I see life one way, that doesn’t make it right, that doesn’t make it wrong, as long as you understand someone else’s perspective, too, and respect them.”

Bradford brought a similar mindset to the Brownell coaching job, Rohrig said.