Ex-Husker Steffon Bradford brings a world of experience to Brownell Talbot coaching job

When the new boys basketball coach at Omaha Brownell Talbot met his team for the first time, he had an important question.
Do you want me to coach you like you’re in high school — or in the pros? Like pros, the boys said.
That’s the answer Steffon Bradford wanted to hear.
“I said, ‘Cool, this is what’ll be — since we’re coaching like pros, do not bring your mother or your dad and have them ask me why you’re not playing,” Bradford said. “I care about basketball, and you.”
The former Husker — who now has a consulting firm, Lifeline Elite Sports — knows all about pro basketball.
He played internationally for 21 years, often in Europe, where the defense, he said, is better than it is in the U.S. Bradford can talk about the “old on the outside, but redone on the inside” basketball palaces of France. Or he can tell you that in South America, the pace is so fast “if you’re not in shape, they will run your ass into the ground.”
He played in Seoul, South Korea, which he said is a lot like New York City. And he played in Israel during part of the Gaza War, where exploding rockets a few miles away shook the team hotel in Ashkelon. His least favorite spot was Finland, where it gets dark early and seems to always be freezing.
“They have their cars outside connected to a heater to keep the battery warm — that’s how cold it is,” Bradford said.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder remains so good at the game — and so in shape at 43 years old — that he could still be playing full time as a pro. He’ll play in one more tournament league, the United Cup, this summer. He could easily get a coaching job overseas, too, given his résumé and connections.
Bradford chooses to coach at Brownell Talbot. His daughter attends the private school, for one, and he’s retiring from playing basketball full time for her.
But Bradford sees coaching — and mentoring — as a way of giving back.
He “loves” Nebraska, thinks basketball is better in the state than outsiders realize, and next weekend will bring several international basketball clubs to Omaha for a showcase — at Brownell Talbot — that will help players land opportunities to get paid for the sport they love. He’s trying to encourage Creighton to accept a couple of his soon-to-graduate players as walk-ons. Bradford has coached them, he said, to be tough.
It’s a new hoops identity for the Class C-2 school best known for academics.
“Breaking some bad habits of some of those kids is a hard task, but they’re smart kids, very willing, and they literally improved each and every single day,” said Bradford, whose team finished 9-13 this season after losing to No. 2 Yutan in subdistrict play.
Brownell Talbot Activities Director Jeff Rohrig, who hired Bradford, was excited about the first season and worldly experience Bradford brings.
“We’re trying to advertise ourselves as a global community, there’s no better coach who has all that, than him,” Rohrig said.
It’s been a lifelong journey for Bradford, who grew up in Florida and played junior college basketball in California before then-Husker coach Danny Nee signed Bradford in the 1999 recruiting class.
During two seasons at NU — one playing for Nee and one for Barry Collier — Bradford averaged 12 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, and hit 55.5% of his shots. Bradford came to love the state, too.
“I tell people straightforward, man, Nebraska is one of the best places to live,” Bradford said. “The people are kind. You need to come here.”
Bradford would spend much of the next two decades after his Husker career playing overseas after a coach named Brian Mackey — who led Cleveland State to that famous upset over Indiana in the 1980s — showed him how a basketball life could be made for guys just an inch or two short for the NBA.
“You’re a kid, you have tunnel vision, you don’t see anything outside of the NBA,” Bradford said. “And that man told me, ‘You can waste your years chasing the NBA, but is it chasing you? If it isn’t chasing you, you’re going to waste your years, and you’re not going to establish yourself in Europe. And you will succeed in Europe.’ ”
He did. The bulk of his European career was in France, but there were hoops opportunities all over the world for a consistent rebounder and scorer like Bradford. He saw the world while he played the sport he loved. Other American players can, too, he said.
It’s one reason why on Saturday and Sunday he’s inviting multiple international clubs to Brownell Talbot for the Nebraska International Pro Showcase.
Prospects will be able to play in front of international scouts and coaches Bradford knows. There will be a 3-point contest, a dunk contest, plenty of 5-on-5 and an all-star game. Bradford is investing most of the money to stage the event while prospects from all over the nation pay a small entry fee. In April, there will be a Nebraska College Showcase and in July, a week of basketball camps at Brownell Talbot, too. All are sponsored by Lifeline Elite Sports.
“Playing overseas taught me how to really respect and accept someone else’s culture and someone else’s perspective on life,” Bradford said. “Because I see life one way, that doesn’t make it right, that doesn’t make it wrong, as long as you understand someone else’s perspective, too, and respect them.”
Bradford brought a similar mindset to the Brownell coaching job, Rohrig said.
“He’s all about the kids, and they respond to him — absolutely,” Rohrig said. “And he’s a coach who wants everyone to feel valued, from the last kid on the bench to the managers. To build that chemistry in basketball is vital. He wants them to be valued, and he wants to be straight up with them. These kids are still living with their parents, but eventually, they’re going to be on their own, and they’ll have to bring their own work ethic.”
Which is why Bradford’s question at the beginning of the season — due to COVID, Brownell Talbot had little practice time — was so important. Like high schoolers or like pros? He wants to give back to the sport that gave so much to him.
“I’ve got to start developing opportunities for kids around here — anyone who’s a student of the game, anyone who has a love for the game,” Bradford said. “If I keep that to myself — ‘I’m a 21-year pro, my life is good’ — then I become selfish.”
