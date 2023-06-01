Bill Fitzgerald was back to his favorite place, Estes Park, Colorado.

The executive director of the state’s athletic directors association and his wife, Anne, were settling in at their cabin May 25 for their most recent stay.

Estes Park was where his childhood vacations were spent. The couple’s honeymoon destination. The place he enjoyed every summer with his family.

Fitz spent some time on Twitter in the morning. A devoted Baltimore Orioles fan, he retweeted about their comeback win the night before.

Later that morning, son Trevor Fitzgerald said, his father died, apparently from a heart attack.

Bill Fitzgerald was 66.

“He was a servant leader,’’ said Nate Larsen, the president of the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. “The guy had time for everybody.

“He did everything within his power to help, especially other athletic administrators as they were getting started in the profession, to make their job easier, to connect them with mentors or be a mentor himself, to teach them how to get involved and how to do their job better. That's Bill Fitzgerald to a T.”

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Fitzgerald grew up in Peru, Nebraska, where his father, Tom, was the Peru State athletic director. The younger Fitzgerald graduated from Peru State.

He taught and coached for the Central Heights School District in Richmond, Kansas, for three years and 24 years at Louisville, where he was athletic director from 1997 to 2005. He began there coaching volleyball, boys basketball and girls track and field. The Lions were Class C runners-up in girls track in 1984 and 1985.

His last 12 years in education were at Fremont as activities director and assistant principal.

In 2014 and 2018, the NSIAAA chose Fitzgerald as its state athletic director of the year. In 2016, he was honored with a national distinguished service award and in 2020 received the NFHS Citation from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

​Larsen, the athletic director at Logan View, said Fitzgerald was devoted to the state association, at which he became executive director in June 2020.

“We had a Google Drive with everything shared for everybody, our meeting agendas, every resource that we needed, was always at everyone's fingertips,’’ Larsen said. “He was organized. If you needed something for your particular office (on the association’s executive board), he was there.

“I'm going to remember my friend, the guy that I traveled with to and from national conferences, the guy that I shared a room at national conferences, the guy that was my mentor my first year as an A.D. and became a very good friend, and is in large part responsible for me being involved at the level I am right now. I'm going to remember my friend.”

The Fitzgeralds, who lived in Fremont, were married 45 years. Besides son Trevor, survivors include daughter Abby, of Omaha; mother Sue, of Americus, Georgia; and sister Peggy Scott of Haleyville, Alabama.

At Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler’s West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road, visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday.