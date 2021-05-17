Expect a 'chess match' when Lincoln Southwest and Omaha South face off in Class A boys soccer final

They’ll officially be playing soccer Tuesday night for the Class A boys state title.
Just don’t be surprised if a chess match breaks out.
When top-ranked Lincoln Southwest and No. 2 Omaha South meet in the 8 p.m. championship at Morrison Stadium, it’ll be a meeting between two of the most technical teams in the state.
“I think what people want to see is two fighters going to the center of the ring, touch gloves and throw haymakers at each other,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “I think it’s going to be more of that chess match aspect.”
Both teams have the kind of flexibility and dynamic pieces that can allow its coach to play the strategy game. Expect changes to shape and adjustments galore.
“I think it will be a great battle,” Scheich said. “Different kind of battle.”
His Silver Hawks are into the title match on the heels of a 1-0 win over fourth-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep in the semifinals. They’ll make the second finals appearance in program history, and first since winning it all in 2014.
And they’ll do so with a Division I keeper between the pipes.
Northern Illinois recruit Nolan Fuelberth has 13 clean sheets, including in both wins at the state tournament.
Scheich said the senior isn’t just the final line of defense for the Silver Hawks. He becomes the first line of offense at times.
Like a good point guard in basketball, Fuelberth can spark things for Southwest through his distribution. Scheich called him a “modern keeper.”
“I think that’s ultimately what sets him apart from most other keepers,” he said. “The kid can punt the ball 70 yards, can ping it 50 yards on a rope. If you can break a line of defense and start an attack from the back, that’s huge.”
He’s a field general in other ways, too, Scheich said. Between his command of the defense and his communication throughout the field, Fuelberth is a problem-solver.
“He deals with issues before they become issues,” Scheich said.
Fuelberth credited the group in front of him, saying giving up four goals this season is a team effort.
“We always say ‘side over self,’” Fuelberth said. “We always put the team first. It’s all about playing for each other, playing as a family, rather than playing for ourselves.”
He called the opportunity to play South in a state final an “awesome opportunity.”
“It'll be fired up,” Fuelberth said.
South coach Joe Maass said the Silver Hawks remind him of a classic Creighton Prep team.
“It’s hard to look at them and pick out a weakness,” Maass said.
His side is going for a fourth title in eight seasons. After 3-1 wins over both Millard West and Gretna in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Packers are looking to become only the third program in state history to win back-to-back championships.
A team that lost only once all season — in overtime to Prep in the Metro Conference tournament — would also notch a 20th win for the second straight season, something that hasn’t been done since 2012.
South has done it the way South typically does, with possession and touch at a level rarely matched.
But they’ve generated offense during the state tournament in a way they hadn’t much throughout the course of the season.
From out wide.
“We need to get our outside backs into the attack, connect in the middle, create some chances through that,” Maass said. “We’ve worked on that quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. We had been really emphasizing the near post runs, and we got one because of it (on Saturday).”
Both forward Edwin Cisneros and speedy sub Rufay Enow have scored in each of the state tournament matches. Leading scorer Kevin Becerril tallied his 25th of the season in the Packers' opening-round win.
It’s the kind of disbursed attack that can give a coach nightmares trying to match up with. And while Scheich knows it could be more about brain than brawn Tuesday night, he’s looking forward to being a part of either.
“We’re definitely looking at it as an opportunity,” Scheich said. “I know people will probably be tired of hearing that term by the end of the tournament, but it’s the truth. We’re just excited to play South. Since about the midway point of the season it’s seemed a bit like we were on this collision course.”
TUESDAY’S CLASS A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
8 p.m.: No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (17-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha South (19-1): The only two teams to hold the top spot in the ratings this season meet to decide who will end there. A match-up of styles, with Southwest’s organization against South’s high-level possession. How that plays out will be worth the price of admission. Southwest has given up four goals all season. Three of those came in the span of three days to open the season — each against eventual state tournament qualifiers — and the other was in a district championship victory. South has averaged 3.7 goals per game over the past month, a stretch that includes five wins over state tournament teams. South coach Joe Maass said Southwest reminds him of some of the quality Omaha Creighton Prep teams his Packers have battled. If that’s the case, he should have a blueprint to unlock the Silver Hawk back line. While most may be talking about that end of the pitch, it may be what happens on the other end that decides things. Can South keep its wits defensively for a full 80 minutes (or more)? Two very equal teams, with the man in goal for Southwest being the trump card. The Silver Hawks put themselves at the table with Class A’s best program with a second title in seven seasons.