Expect a 'chess match' when Lincoln Southwest and Omaha South face off in Class A boys soccer final

TUESDAY’S CLASS A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

8 p.m.: No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (17-0) vs. No. 2 Omaha South (19-1): The only two teams to hold the top spot in the ratings this season meet to decide who will end there. A match-up of styles, with Southwest’s organization against South’s high-level possession. How that plays out will be worth the price of admission. Southwest has given up four goals all season. Three of those came in the span of three days to open the season — each against eventual state tournament qualifiers — and the other was in a district championship victory. South has averaged 3.7 goals per game over the past month, a stretch that includes five wins over state tournament teams. South coach Joe Maass said Southwest reminds him of some of the quality Omaha Creighton Prep teams his Packers have battled. If that’s the case, he should have a blueprint to unlock the Silver Hawk back line. While most may be talking about that end of the pitch, it may be what happens on the other end that decides things. Can South keep its wits defensively for a full 80 minutes (or more)? Two very equal teams, with the man in goal for Southwest being the trump card. The Silver Hawks put themselves at the table with Class A’s best program with a second title in seven seasons.