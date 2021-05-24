Expect fierce competition between Gretna and Lincoln Pius X at Nebraska state golf

NORFOLK, Neb. — The two deepest teams in Class A golf can only take five into the final battle of the season.

Lincoln Pius X and Gretna are considered the co-favorites in the 36-hole Class A state tournament that starts Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

Each has had internal competition just to make the varsity for the next event.

At districts last week, Gretna was even-par at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. Pius X did even better the next day at Holmes in Lincoln, firing an 8-under 280 that was one stroke off the state record of 9-under, also at Holmes by Omaha Creighton Prep in the first round of the 2014 Class A tournament.

Pius X is believed to be the first team to have three golfers break par in the same round. Charlie Hoiberg at districts shot a 4-under 68 at Holmes in Lincoln. Jason Kolbas had a 3-under 69 and Kody Sander a 2-under 70. NU basketball walk-on Sam Hoiberg had a 1-over 73 and Kaiden Bedient a 76 in the all-senior lineup for coach Steph Kolbas.

The Hoibergs are the twin sons of NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

In Class B at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Iowa State-bound Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael is the only past champion playing in the four classes. The senior won as a sophomore.