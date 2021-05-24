 Skip to main content
Expect fierce competition between Gretna and Lincoln Pius X at Nebraska state golf
GOLF

NORFOLK, Neb. — The two deepest teams in Class A golf can only take five into the final battle of the season.

Lincoln Pius X and Gretna are considered the co-favorites in the 36-hole Class A state tournament that starts Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

Each has had internal competition just to make the varsity for the next event.

At districts last week, Gretna was even-par at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. Pius X did even better the next day at Holmes in Lincoln, firing an 8-under 280 that was one stroke off the state record of 9-under, also at Holmes by Omaha Creighton Prep in the first round of the 2014 Class A tournament.

Pius X is believed to be the first team to have three golfers break par in the same round. Charlie Hoiberg at districts shot a 4-under 68 at Holmes in Lincoln. Jason Kolbas had a 3-under 69 and Kody Sander a 2-under 70. NU basketball walk-on Sam Hoiberg had a 1-over 73 and Kaiden Bedient a 76 in the all-senior lineup for coach Steph Kolbas.

The Hoibergs are the twin sons of NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

In Class B at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Iowa State-bound Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn Mount Michael is the only past champion playing in the four classes. The senior won as a sophomore.

Class C is at Kearney Country Club and Class D at Lake Maloney in North Platte. Tee times in all four classes start at 9 a.m. daily.

Two Class C district champions shot under par. Ethan Smith of Doniphan-Trumbull was 4-under at Indianhead in Grand Island and Brady Davis of Fremont Bergan was 2-under at Oakland Golf Club.

These are the first state tournaments in boys golf since 2019. Last year’s season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 tournaments were shortened to 18 holes because of weather.

The 2019 team winners were Omaha Creighton Prep in A, North Platte in B, Grand Island Central Catholic in C and West Holt in D. Prep and West Holt qualified this year, with West Holt competing in C.

CLASS A

Teams (*--district champion): *Elkhorn South, Grand Island, *Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln East, *Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, *Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South

District champions: A-1, Christopher Atkinson, Gretna, 4-under; A-2, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 1-under; A-3, Charlie Hoiberg, Pius X, 4-under; A-4, Luke Strako, Prep, 2-over.

CLASS B

Teams: Alliance, Beatrice, Bennington, Elkhorn, *Elkhorn Mount Michael, Norris, *Ogallala, Omaha Gross, *Omaha Skutt, Pierce, *York

District champions: B-1, Ben Hastreiter, Elkhorn, Even; B-2, Luke Gutschewski, Mount Michael, Even; B-3, Ryan Seevers, York, 4-over; B-4, Jakeb Scherer, Gothenburg, 1-over.

CLASS C

Teams: Battle Creek, Bridgeport, Columbus Scotus, David City Aquinas, *Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island Central Catholic, *Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran, *Mitchell, *Oakland-Craig, Ord, Valentine, *Wahoo Neumann, West Holt, Yutan

District champions: C-1, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, Even; C-2, Brady Davis, Fremont Bergan, 2-under; C-3, Riley Kuehn, Cedar Catholic, Even; C-4, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 4-under; C-5, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 4-over.

CLASS D

Teams: *Burwell, Creek Valley, *Creighton, Elm Creek, Elmwood-Murdock, *Franklin, Hartington-Newcastle, Hastings St, Cecilia, *Hyannis, *North Platte St. Patrick's, Overton, Paxton, Randolph, Shelby-Rising City, Thayer Central.

District champions: D-1, Levi Lennemann, Franklin, 9-over; D-2, Jack Lubischer, Humphrey St. Francis, 6-over; D-3, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 3-over; D-4, Teegan Sonneman, NPSP, 5-over; D-5, Brendon Walker, Mullen, 2-over.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

