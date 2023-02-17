Paasch was put to her back midway through the first period in her semifinal with South Sioux City’s Jackie Zamora.
But a reversal - of both position and fortunes - and pin late in the frame put the defending champion back in the finals.
Paasch said was emotional prior to the match, taking time to soak in the atmosphere alongside her parents in the stands. This one just felt a little different.
“I kind of knew where I was,” she said of her second state tournament experience. “Last year I kind of just went out there and wrestled like a wrestler.”
Schramm knows the feeling.
The No. 7 wrestler in the nation at her weight according to USA Wrestling/FloWrestling, her run ended in a bit of a blur a year ago.
“I really don’t remember much about the wrestling,” she said, “all I remember is getting up after losing.”
Asked about her brutally honest self-assessments, Schramm added: “I can’t deny it. I can’t lie, I made a mistake.”
She knows she’ll need to be on top of her game on Saturday with a gold medal again on the line.
Schramm just isn’t going to let that pressure get to her like it did a season ago.
“I know what to expect now,” she said. “I’ll just go with the flow. That’s been my gameplan all year. Everyone always asks ‘what do you do? How do you prepare?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know, we’ll just see when I go.’ Can’t rush anything, just gotta go with it.”
Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinals