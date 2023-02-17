Makena Schramm doesn’t mince words about how her state tournament ended 12 months ago.

“I made it last year and I choked in the finals,” the Fairbury senior said.

Redemption awaits on Saturday.

Schramm punched her ticket to a second straight state championship with a win in the 190-pound semifinal Friday night at the state wrestling tournament.

Waiting there is a familiar opponent with a similar resume - fellow nationally-ranked Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer.

The two have wrestled three times this season - all wins by the top-ranked Schramm.

“Leave it all on the mat, honestly,” Paasch said of her plan in the fourth installment, “because whatever happens, happens.”

What happened Friday night may be one she won’t forget.

Paasch was put to her back midway through the first period in her semifinal with South Sioux City’s Jackie Zamora.

But a reversal - of both position and fortunes - and pin late in the frame put the defending champion back in the finals.

Paasch said was emotional prior to the match, taking time to soak in the atmosphere alongside her parents in the stands. This one just felt a little different.

“I kind of knew where I was,” she said of her second state tournament experience. “Last year I kind of just went out there and wrestled like a wrestler.”

Schramm knows the feeling.

The No. 7 wrestler in the nation at her weight according to USA Wrestling/FloWrestling, her run ended in a bit of a blur a year ago.

“I really don’t remember much about the wrestling,” she said, “all I remember is getting up after losing.”

Asked about her brutally honest self-assessments, Schramm added: “I can’t deny it. I can’t lie, I made a mistake.”

She knows she’ll need to be on top of her game on Saturday with a gold medal again on the line.

Schramm just isn’t going to let that pressure get to her like it did a season ago.

“I know what to expect now,” she said. “I’ll just go with the flow. That’s been my gameplan all year. Everyone always asks ‘what do you do? How do you prepare?’ I’m like ‘I don’t know, we’ll just see when I go.’ Can’t rush anything, just gotta go with it.”

Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinals