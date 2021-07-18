Falls City Sacred Heart wins first outright Class D All-Sports Award since 2014

Falls City Sacred Heart was short on seniors this year, but the Irish pulled off their first outright Class D All-Sports Award since 2014.
Paced by a state championship in boys basketball, the school scored in all four of its fall and winter sports to turn back 2020 champion Humphrey St. Francis by a half-point.
“We had only one girl athlete in the senior class and only three for boys," Sacred Heart superintendent Doug Goltz said. “And I don’t know if we’ve ever had more district champion teams.”
Football, volleyball, both basketball teams and boys track brought home district crowns. In fine arts, Goltz said, the speech team also was a district winner.
Sacred Heart, which tied for the 2018 All-Sports title, finished with 68 points to 67.5 for St. Francis, which led the girls standings with a Class D-2 state title in basketball, a runner-up finish in Class D and a No. 5 final ranking in volleyball.
The Flyers, who tied for the girls title in 2020 and have gotten at least a share of the title three of the past four years, scored 45.5 points to 38 for 2020 co-champ Pleasanton and 34 for Sacred Heart.
In boys scoring, the top three teams — champion Burwell (44.5), McCool Junction (35) and Osceola (34.5) — each posted its best All-Sports finish.
Burwell lost in double overtime in the Eight Man-1 football final and finished with a No. 2 ranking, was fourth in Class D golf, was ranked fifth in Class D-1 basketball and placed sixth in Class D wrestling.
Scoring
Combined boys-girls scoring: Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Humphrey St. Francis 67.5, Mullen 62.5, North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, BDS 52, McCool Junction 45, Burwell 44.5, Pleasanton 42, Wynot 42, Sterling 39, Osceola 34.5, Howells-Dodge 32, Humphrey/LHF 32, Chambers/Wheeler Central 30, Diller-Odell 28, Weeping Water 26, Central Valley 24.5, Sandhills/Thedford 24, Maywood/Hayes Center 22, Overton 22, Southern Valley 18.75, North Central 18, Elmwood-Murdock 17.5, Arthur County 16, Fullerton 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Mead 16, Bertrand 14.5, Clarkson/Leigh 14, Cody-Kilgore 14, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14, Ansley/Litchfield 13, Palmer 12.75, Southwest 12.75, Exeter-Milligan 12, Johnson-Brock 12, Loomis 12, Nebraska City Lourdes 12, Potter-Dix 12, Riverside 12, Thayer Central 11, Kenesaw 10, Paxton 10, Red Cloud 10, Elm Creek 9, Bloomfield 8.5, Franklin 8, Nebraska Christian 8, Stanton 8, Walthill 8, Axtell 7, Creek Valley 6, South Platte 6, Wausa 4.75, Creighton 4, Sandhills Valley 4, Sumner-EM 4, Garden County 2, Shelton 2, Spalding Academy 2, Wauneta-Palisade 2, East Butler 1.5, Osmond 0.75.
Boys: Burwell 44.5, McCool Junction 35, Osceola 34.5, Falls City SH 34, Mullen 31.5, North Platte SP 31.5, BDS 28, Sandhills/Thedford 24, Central Valley 23, Humphrey SF 22, Howells-Dodge 20, Humphrey/LHF 20, Sterling 18, Southern Valley 16.75, Arthur County 16, Lincoln Parkview 16, Cody-Kilgore 14, O’Neill SM 14, Palmer 12.75, Southwest 12.75, Loomis 12, Potter-Dix 12, Riverside 12, Wynot 12, Bertrand 10.5, Ansley/Litchfield 10, Kenesaw 10, Paxton 10, Red Cloud 10, Elmwood-Murdock 9.5, Elm Creek 9, Franklin 8, Stanton 8, Walthill 8, Axtell 7, Creek Valley 6, Nebraska City Lourdes 6, Overton 6, Weeping Water 6, Creighton 4, Diller-Odell 4, Pleasanton 4, Sandhills Valley 4, Sumner-EM 4, North Central 3, Thayer Central 3, Garden County 2, Spalding Academy 2, East Butler 1.5, Osmond 0.75, Wausa 0.75.
Girls: Humphrey SF 45.5, Pleasanton 38, Falls City SH 34, Mullen 31, Chambers/WC 30, Wynot 30, BDS 24, Diller-Odell 24, NPSP 22.5, Maywood/HC 22, Sterling 21, Weeping Water 20, Fullerton 16, Mead 16, Overton 16, North Central 15, Clarkson/Leigh 14, Exeter-Milligan 12, Howells-Dodge 12, Humphrey/LHF 12, Johnson-Brock 12, McCool Junction 10, Bloomfield 8.5, Elmwood-Murdock 8, Nebraska Christian 8, Thayer Central 8, Nebraska City Lourdes 6, South Platte 6, Bertrand 4, Wausa 4, Ansley/Litchfield 3, Shelton 2, Southern Valley 2, Wauneta-Palisade 2, Central Valley 1.5.
Class D team champions: Girls cross country, McCool Junction. Boys cross country, David City Aquinas. Volleyball, Diller-Odell (D-1), Pleasanton (D-2). Football, Dundy County-Stratton (8M-1), Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (8M-2), McCool Junction (6M). Wrestling, Aquinas. Girls basketball, Weeping Water (D-1), Humphrey St. Francis (D-2). Boys basketball, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (D-1), Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Girls track, Sterling. Boys track, Osceola. Boys golf, North Platte St. Patrick’s.