FBS talent trickled down to the All-Nebraska second team — and smaller classes — in 2022

Major college-level talent extended beyond the All-Nebraska first team.

On the second team are linebacker Kade McIntyre of Fremont Bergan, committed to Oklahoma; offensive lineman Brock Knutson of Scottsbluff, committed to Nebraska; and youngsters holding Power Five offers that include junior wide receivers Dae’Vonn Hall of Bellevue West and Carter Nelson of Ainsworth along with sophomore defensive lineman Tyson Terry of Omaha North.

Another junior on the prospect list is quarterback Anthony Rezac of state champion Omaha Westside. The two-year starter put up more than 3,000 yards of total offense and led the winning drive in the 43-41 championship game win over Gretna.

Also on the second team are Class C-1 running back Carlos Collazo of Aurora and Class C-2 linebacker Ryan Gabriel of Ord, each an honorary all-state captain in his class.

Collazo, a three-year 1,000-yard rusher, Jake Garcia of Omaha Gross and Sebastien Boyle of Scottsbluff filled the running back spots.

Of the 24 players on the second team, 14 are from schools not in Class A.

Class A

With players from the state’s largest class taking 21 of the 24 spots on the All-Nebraska first team, rounding out the Class A team are offensive lineman Max Hogan of Millard North, linebacker Ahmar Brown of Omaha Creighton Prep and North’s Terry.

Class B

Two-year state championship quarterback Trey Bird is among five selections from Bennington, winners of 26 games in a row. Isaac Conner at wide receiver, Nick Colbert at running back, Vaughn Anderson as placekicker and defensive lineman Ethan Nguyen are the other honored Badgers.

Bird and All-Nebraska defensive lineman Victor Isele from Grand Island Northwest are the honorary captains.

Offensive lineman Aiden Betz of Elkhorn made the team for the third consecutive year.

Class C-1

Like Bennington, Pierce pulls down five all-class selections, topped by Ben Brahmer. At linebacker on the All-Nebraska team, he’s the tight end in his third C-1 all-state season.

Pierce’s other all-staters are offensive lineman Carter Meier, running back Keenan Valverde, defensive lineman Dawson Raabe and record-setting quarterback Abram Scholting. Raabe and Scholting are repeaters.

Brahmer and Collazo are the honorary captains. Also picked for a second time are Ashland-Greenwood lineman Braxton Buck and defensive lineman Jack Roberts of Boone Central.

Class C-2

Ord’s Gabriel and running back Karter Kerkman from state champion Norfolk Catholic are the honorary captains. Kerkman is a two-time all-stater along with Battle Creek junior linebacker Trent Uhlir, Norfolk Catholic senior defensive lineman Kade Pieper, Oakland-Craig junior defensive lineman JT Brands and Bergan’s McIntyre.

Norfolk Catholic’s other all-stater is offensive lineman Nolan Fenessey. State runner-up Hartington Cedar Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia also have three all-staters.

Eight Man-1

Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale, who set national eight-man records for yardage and touchdowns, makes the all-class team for the third time but the first at quarterback. He and linebacker Drew Beeson from state champion Clarkson/Leigh are the honorary captains.

Three of Beeson’s teammates also are selected — offensive lineman Korbin Lemburg, running back Kyle Kasik and defensive lineman Jackson Koehn.

Alex Noyd of Cross County is a two-time pick.

Eight Man-2

Hitchcock County’s stellar defense, which allowed 18 points with three shutouts in five playoff games, has three players selected and Keynan Gaston chosen as the quarterback. The Falcons’ other all-staters are linebacker Keegan Shuler, an honorary captain, defensive back Kolyn Gaston and lineman Trent Kisker.

Two-time all-staters are Aandy Dominguez and Jestin Bayer from Howells-Dodge, Isaiah Zelasney from Osceola, Easton Weber from BDS and Evan Keithley from Falls City Sacred Heart. Howells-Dodge running back Lance Brester is the other honorary captain.

Six Man

The Nebraska Six Man Coaches Association selected state champion Lincoln Parkview’s Chandler Page and Luke Kasten from Potter-Dix as its players of the year, and thus are honorary captains.

Kasten and center Dylan Naslund from Cody-Kilgore are repeat selections. Parkview’s other all-stater is defensive lineman Jaxton Supencheck.

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004