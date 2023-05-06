There isn’t quite a word in the English language that could best describe Lauren Mueller’s emotions Saturday afternoon.

Somewhere between bittersweet and motivated — with a heaping helping of proud — is where Mueller resided after her Class B No. 4 Omaha Duchesne team put together a complete effort in a 5-0 win over ninth-ranked Elkhorn in the District Finals.

It means that a year of turbulation will end at next week’s state tournament, the fourth consecutive season that Mueller and company have made the march to Morrison Stadium.

“The amount of adversity that we’ve faced since this summer, it’s unfathomable,” the Cardinals coach said. “And I’m so proud of the way the girls have come together. Words just cannot describe it, how hard they work.”

Her side was playing for the first time since losing senior forward Kate Stratman to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the week.

That pales in comparison to the loss that those around the program experienced last summer, though, when sophomore Ali Tupper died in a car accident.

The team wears Tupper's No. 6 on the backs of their warm-ups, but her memory is always front and center, Mueller said.

“Our ‘why’ and our reason for motivation is just so great,” she said. “And Ali is a huge part of that.”

Going through tragedy together has only fortified the Cardinals, who spent time at No. 1 in Class B after winning their first ten matches of the season.

So when they face adversity on the pitch, there’s a strength that Duchesne feels comfortable leaning on.

“When terrible things like that happen — and they are terrible,” Mueller said of Stratman’s injury, “we still have the perspective that we know that worse things have happened to us and we’re still standing. And we’re not just surviving, we’re thriving. So there’s nothing that can stop us.”

Elkhorn certainly couldn’t on Saturday, although the Antlers had a prime chance early on that could have certainly made things a bit more interesting.

A penalty near the midway point of the first half was stuffed by Duchesne keeper Izzy Johnson, as was the follow-up attempt.

“That is what got us going,” Mueller said of Johnson’s saves. “We talk about it…big players step up and make big plays in big games. And Izzy, she stepped up and made a huge play when we needed it.”

They were two of Johnson’s 11 saves on the day.

Just a couple of minutes later the Cardinals got on the board first, with Sophie Owens’ fourth of the season. Duchesne scored two more times before halftime on goals from Anne Cooper and Claire Quattrocchi.

Paige Miller and Jane Mullen added second-half scores, and the Cardinals registered a 12th shutout of the season.

“We were really confident coming into it,” Mueller said. “We knew Elkhorn would give us a good game, because they’re a good team. But we were ready to go.”

They’ll now ride the hot hand of Johnson and the momentum of Saturday’s effort into the state tournament, beginning Monday at Morrison Stadium in downtown Omaha. Class B girls will open play on Thursday. Pairings and game times are expected to be released on Saturday evening.

Elkhorn (9-9) 0 0 - 0

At Omaha Duchesne (14-3) 3 2 - 5

GOALS: OD, Sophie Owens, Anne Cooper, Claire Quattrocchi, Paige Miller, Jane Mullen.

Omaha Gross 1, Grand Island Northwest 0

Lauren Stuhr scored in the 16th minute and Gross made it stand up for the upset of third-ranked — and previously unbeaten — Northwest.

It is the first victory by a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 since Class B went to its current postseason format in 2017.

Gross (8-6) reaches the state tournament for the first time since 2016. It’s only the program’s second appearance since 2000.

Omaha Skutt 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Tess Behrens scored twice and four others found the back of the net for two-time defending state champion Skutt.

The second-ranked SkyHawks advance to their 26th consecutive state tournament, looking to match their own Class B record of three-straight titles.

Columbus Scotus 4, Conestoga 0

A brace from Libbie Brezenski was supported by a goal and an assist by Isabella Kadavy, more than enough for the fifth-ranked Shamrocks to clinch a spot in the state tournament. The goals were the 25th and 26th of the season for Brezenski.

It will be the third straight trip to state for Scotus.

Norris 10, Lexington 0

Hat tricks from Kennedy Sullivan and Clare Macklin paced top-ranked Norris in the victory. Each also had an assist as the Titans reached the state tournament for the third consecutive season. They’ve finished as runner-up each of the last two years, and are seeking the first soccer title in school history.

Bennington 2, Omaha Roncalli 0

Mallory Minturn scored both goals and the sixth-ranked Badgers won their fifth straight — and fourth in a row via a shutout — to advance to the state tournament. It will be the second consecutive appearance — and third in program history — for Bennington, which reached last year’s state semifinals.

Elkhorn North 7, Kearney Catholic 0

The eighth-ranked Wolves spread the wealth offensively, getting a pair of goals from Ava Spies and Meghan Coe on the way to the win. Kailey Marshall added a goal and two assists as

Elkhorn North advanced to their second straight state tournament.