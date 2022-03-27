Final 2021-22 Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders

Check out the final Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders for the 2021-22 season.
* * *
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 495, 23.6
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 465, 19.4
Johnston, North Platte, 22, 423, 19.2
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 22, 397, 18.0
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 23, 412, 17.9
Dawson, Omaha Central, 27, 474, 17.6
Green, Millard North, 28, 487, 17.4
Moore, Norfolk, 24, 415, 17.3
Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 397, 17.3
People are also reading…
Pokorski, Gretna, 26, 440, 16.9
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 433, 16.7
Davis, Omaha Central, 27, 442, 16.4
Strong, Omaha North, 25, 401, 16.0
McNair, Omaha Benson, 22, 348, 15.8
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 456, 15.7
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 791, 28.3
Holtz, Bennington, 25, 448, 17.9
Nachtigal, Aurora, 26, 432, 16.6
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 405, 15.6
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 420, 15.6
Humphrey, McCook, 27, 418, 15.5
Muhr, Alliance, 23, 356, 15.5
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 325, 15.5
Limback, Seward, 25, 381, 15.2
Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 18, 267, 14.8
Jurgens, Beatrice, 22, 323, 14.7
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 25, 361, 14.4
Harre, Scottsbluff, 27, 377, 14.0
Ladwig, Blair, 24, 335, 14.0
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 356, 13.7
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 407, 18.5
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 483, 17.9
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 28, 480, 17.1
Gines, Omaha Christian, 20, 335, 16.8
Simones, Conestoga, 24, 399, 16.6
Travis, Douglas County West, 24, 398, 16.6
Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 22, 338, 15.4
Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 25, 347, 13.9
Covington, Boys Town, 22, 304, 13.8
Pickworth, Mead, 27, 370, 13.7
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 287, 11.0
Green, Millard North, 28, 284, 10.1
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 22, 193, 8.8
Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 177, 8.5
John, Omaha Benson, 22, 180, 8.2
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 196, 8.2
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 20, 159, 8.0
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 167, 7.3
Kyle, Bellevue West, 29, 206, 7.1
Mohr, North Platte, 22, 153, 7.0
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 271, 9.7
Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 203, 9.2
Paul, South Sioux City, 23, 202, 8.8
Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 210, 8.4
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 204, 7.9
Wubbels, Norris, 23, 180, 7.8
Phinney, York, 25, 193, 7.7
Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 18, 136, 7.6
Shonka, Schuyler, 22, 166, 7.5
Hoehne, Norris, 25, 182, 7.3
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 316, 14.4
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 28, 255, 9.1
Spanke, Douglas County West, 24, 206, 8.6
Jenkins, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 22, 154, 7.0
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Stenger, Millard South, 23, 131, 5.7
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 131, 4.5
McPhail, Lincoln East, 23, 96, 4.2
Moore, Millard West, 20, 80, 4.0
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 25, 99, 4.0
Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 98, 3.8
Pokorski, Gretna, 26, 95, 3.7
Miller, Kearney, 20, 73, 3.7
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 86, 3.6
Loftin, Omaha South, 23, 81, 3.5
CLASS B
Schaefer, Seward, 25, 142, 5.7
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 25, 129, 5.2
Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 122, 4.9
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 130, 4.8
Ivey, York, 25, 100, 4.0
Dickman, Sidney, 27, 103, 3.8
Mondi, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 20, 63, 3.2
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 65, 3.1
Tupa, Blair, 25, 77, 3.1
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 23, 70, 3.0
Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 65, 3.0
Ladwig, Blair, 24, 73, 3.0
OMAHA AREA
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 164, 6.1
Mathsen, Concordia, 25, 104, 4.1
Kulus, Concordia, 25, 92, 3.7
Fox, Conestoga, 24, 84, 3.5
Ahl, Louisville, 22, 75, 3.4
Lopeman, Douglas County West, 24, 79, 3.3
Poteet, Boys Town, 22, 70, 3.2
Spank, Douglas County West, 24, 76, 3.2
Simon, Wahoo, 26, 82, 3.2
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 232, 67-104, .644
Kyle, Bellevue West, 29, 148-231, .641
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 153-244, .627
Thaden, Millard West, 22, 86-139, .619
Burt, Elkhorn South, 24, 120-194, .619
Rucker, Millard South, 24, 116-191, .607
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 22, 63-105, .600
Green, Millard North, 28, 193-327, .590
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 26, 147-252, .586
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 23, 97-167, .584
CLASS B
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 25, 143-216, .662
Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 95-153, .621
Mickey, Scottsbluff, 27, 73-118, .619
Ramaekers, Aurora, 26, 109-178, .612
Wubbels, Norris, 23, 89-150, .593
Schwarz, Roncalli, 25, 123-209, .589
Casart, Bennington, 25, 80-141, .572
Dowse, Sidney, 112-198, .563
Paul, South Sioux City, 23, 114-208, .548
Gardiner, Crete, 25, 128-234, .547
OMAHA AREA
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 172-279, .620
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 28, 156-255, .612
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 93-157, .592
A. Carritt, Mead, 27, 78-132, .579
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, NA, .570
Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, NA, .570
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Davis, Omaha Westside, 27, 47-96, .490
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 45-97, .464
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 26, 62-138, .453
James, Norfolk, 21, 26-58, .448
Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 34-76, .447
Hill, Elkhorn South, 25, 41-92, .446
Wilson, Omaha Westside, 27, 26-59, .441
Inselman, Bellevue West, 26, 31-71, .437
Anderson, Elkhorn South, 25, 27-63, .429
Cauble, Millard West, 13, 20-47, .426
CLASS B
Humphrey, McCook, 27, 94-209, .450
Holtz, Bennington, 25, 76-172, .442
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 25, 33-75, .440
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 63-149, .423
Wempen, Bennington, 25, 33-80, .413
Bird, Bennington, 20, 19-47, .404
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 26, 71-176, .403
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 22-55, .400
Buettenback, Ralston, 23, 39-100, .390
Ivey, York, 25, 29-75, .392
OMAHA AREA
Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 44-92, .485
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 33-72, .458
Glock, Wahoo, 26, 40-88, .455
Simones, Conestoga, 24, 63-140, .450
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 26-58, .448
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 23, 59-67, .881
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 26, 69-79, .873
Johnston, North Platte, 22, 102-120, .850
Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 147-173, .850
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 92-109, .844
J. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 43-52, .827
Beard, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 59-72, .819
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 25, 68-84, .810
InGreenwooderson, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 78-99, .788
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 121-155, .781
CLASS B
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 20, 44-51, .863
Harris, Scottsbluff, 27, 64-75, .853
Millikan, Platteview, 28, 185-224, .826
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 69-87, .793
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 81-103, .786
McDowell, Crete, 25, 93-120, .775
Humphrey, McCook, 27, 60-78, .769
Holtz, Bennington, 25, 58-76, .763
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 23, 54-71, .761
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 38-50, .760
OMAHA AREA
Welch, Conestoga, 24, 47-57, .825
Glock, Wahoo, 26, 65-79, .823
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 28, 125-155, .806
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 125-158, .794
L. Carritt, Mead, 27, 43-54, .778
Kirk, Arlington, 20, 48-63, .762
Travis, Douglas County West, 24, 68-91, .747
No report: Class B: Elkhorn North, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Omaha Concordia (shooting stats), Weeping Water (stats issues).