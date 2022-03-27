 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Final 2021-22 Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders

  • 0

Check out the final Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders for the 2021-22 season.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 495, 23.6

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 465, 19.4

Johnston, North Platte, 22, 423, 19.2

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 22, 397, 18.0

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 23, 412, 17.9

Dawson, Omaha Central, 27, 474, 17.6

Green, Millard North, 28, 487, 17.4

Moore, Norfolk, 24, 415, 17.3

Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 397, 17.3

Pokorski, Gretna, 26, 440, 16.9

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 433, 16.7

Davis, Omaha Central, 27, 442, 16.4

Strong, Omaha North, 25, 401, 16.0

McNair, Omaha Benson, 22, 348, 15.8

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 456, 15.7

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 28, 791, 28.3

Holtz, Bennington, 25, 448, 17.9

Nachtigal, Aurora, 26, 432, 16.6

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 405, 15.6

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 420, 15.6

Humphrey, McCook, 27, 418, 15.5

Muhr, Alliance, 23, 356, 15.5

Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 325, 15.5

Limback, Seward, 25, 381, 15.2

Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 18, 267, 14.8

Jurgens, Beatrice, 22, 323, 14.7

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 25, 361, 14.4

Harre, Scottsbluff, 27, 377, 14.0

Ladwig, Blair, 24, 335, 14.0

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 356, 13.7

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 22, 407, 18.5

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 483, 17.9

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 28, 480, 17.1

Gines, Omaha Christian, 20, 335, 16.8

Simones, Conestoga, 24, 399, 16.6

Travis, Douglas County West, 24, 398, 16.6

Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 22, 338, 15.4

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 25, 347, 13.9

Covington, Boys Town, 22, 304, 13.8

Pickworth, Mead, 27, 370, 13.7

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 287, 11.0

Green, Millard North, 28, 284, 10.1

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 22, 193, 8.8

Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 177, 8.5

John, Omaha Benson, 22, 180, 8.2

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 196, 8.2

Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 20, 159, 8.0

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 167, 7.3

Kyle, Bellevue West, 29, 206, 7.1

Mohr, North Platte, 22, 153, 7.0

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 28, 271, 9.7

Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 203, 9.2

Paul, South Sioux City, 23, 202, 8.8

Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 210, 8.4

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 26, 204, 7.9

Wubbels, Norris, 23, 180, 7.8

Phinney, York, 25, 193, 7.7

Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 18, 136, 7.6

Shonka, Schuyler, 22, 166, 7.5

Hoehne, Norris, 25, 182, 7.3

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 22, 316, 14.4

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 28, 255, 9.1

Spanke, Douglas County West, 24, 206, 8.6

Jenkins, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 22, 154, 7.0

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Stenger, Millard South, 23, 131, 5.7

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 29, 131, 4.5

McPhail, Lincoln East, 23, 96, 4.2

Moore, Millard West, 20, 80, 4.0

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 25, 99, 4.0

Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 98, 3.8

Pokorski, Gretna, 26, 95, 3.7

Miller, Kearney, 20, 73, 3.7

Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 86, 3.6

Loftin, Omaha South, 23, 81, 3.5

CLASS B

Schaefer, Seward, 25, 142, 5.7

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 25, 129, 5.2

Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 122, 4.9

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 130, 4.8

Ivey, York, 25, 100, 4.0

Dickman, Sidney, 27, 103, 3.8

Mondi, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 20, 63, 3.2

Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 65, 3.1

Tupa, Blair, 25, 77, 3.1

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 23, 70, 3.0

Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 65, 3.0

Ladwig, Blair, 24, 73, 3.0

OMAHA AREA

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 164, 6.1

Mathsen, Concordia, 25, 104, 4.1

Kulus, Concordia, 25, 92, 3.7

Fox, Conestoga, 24, 84, 3.5

Ahl, Louisville, 22, 75, 3.4

Lopeman, Douglas County West, 24, 79, 3.3

Poteet, Boys Town, 22, 70, 3.2

Spank, Douglas County West, 24, 76, 3.2

Simon, Wahoo, 26, 82, 3.2

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 232, 67-104, .644

Kyle, Bellevue West, 29, 148-231, .641

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 153-244, .627

Thaden, Millard West, 22, 86-139, .619

Burt, Elkhorn South, 24, 120-194, .619

Rucker, Millard South, 24, 116-191, .607

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 22, 63-105, .600

Green, Millard North, 28, 193-327, .590

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 26, 147-252, .586

Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 23, 97-167, .584

CLASS B

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 25, 143-216, .662

Petersen, Elkhorn, 22, 95-153, .621

Mickey, Scottsbluff, 27, 73-118, .619

Ramaekers, Aurora, 26, 109-178, .612

Wubbels, Norris, 23, 89-150, .593

Schwarz, Roncalli, 25, 123-209, .589

Casart, Bennington, 25, 80-141, .572

Dowse, Sidney, 112-198, .563

Paul, South Sioux City, 23, 114-208, .548

Gardiner, Crete, 25, 128-234, .547

OMAHA AREA

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 172-279, .620

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 28, 156-255, .612

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 93-157, .592

A. Carritt, Mead, 27, 78-132, .579

Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, NA, .570

Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, NA, .570

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Davis, Omaha Westside, 27, 47-96, .490

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 45-97, .464

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 26, 62-138, .453

James, Norfolk, 21, 26-58, .448

Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 34-76, .447

Hill, Elkhorn South, 25, 41-92, .446

Wilson, Omaha Westside, 27, 26-59, .441

Inselman, Bellevue West, 26, 31-71, .437

Anderson, Elkhorn South, 25, 27-63, .429

Cauble, Millard West, 13, 20-47, .426

CLASS B

Humphrey, McCook, 27, 94-209, .450

Holtz, Bennington, 25, 76-172, .442

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 25, 33-75, .440

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 63-149, .423

Wempen, Bennington, 25, 33-80, .413

Bird, Bennington, 20, 19-47, .404

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 26, 71-176, .403

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 22-55, .400

Buettenback, Ralston, 23, 39-100, .390

Ivey, York, 25, 29-75, .392

OMAHA AREA

Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 44-92, .485

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 33-72, .458

Glock, Wahoo, 26, 40-88, .455

Simones, Conestoga, 24, 63-140, .450

Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 28, 26-58, .448

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 23, 59-67, .881

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 26, 69-79, .873

Johnston, North Platte, 22, 102-120, .850

Traudt, Grand Island, 21, 147-173, .850

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 26, 92-109, .844

J. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 26, 43-52, .827

Beard, Lincoln Northeast, 25, 59-72, .819

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 25, 68-84, .810

InGreenwooderson, Papillion-La Vista, 23, 78-99, .788

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 24, 121-155, .781

CLASS B

Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 20, 44-51, .863

Harris, Scottsbluff, 27, 64-75, .853

Millikan, Platteview, 28, 185-224, .826

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 27, 69-87, .793

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 26, 81-103, .786

McDowell, Crete, 25, 93-120, .775

Humphrey, McCook, 27, 60-78, .769

Holtz, Bennington, 25, 58-76, .763

Yungtum, Elkhorn, 23, 54-71, .761

Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 38-50, .760

OMAHA AREA

Welch, Conestoga, 24, 47-57, .825

Glock, Wahoo, 26, 65-79, .823

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 28, 125-155, .806

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 27, 125-158, .794

L. Carritt, Mead, 27, 43-54, .778

Kirk, Arlington, 20, 48-63, .762

Travis, Douglas County West, 24, 68-91, .747

No report: Class B: Elkhorn North, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Omaha Concordia (shooting stats), Weeping Water (stats issues).

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

