Final 2021-22 Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders

Check out the final Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders for the 2021-22 season.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
McCabe, Fremont, 29, 616, 21.2
Webb, Omaha Central, 27, 488, 18.1
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 462, 17.8
Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 472, 17.5
Brown, North Platte, 17, 296, 17.4
Giddings, Omaha South, 20, 311, 15.6
Lemon, Millard South, 26, 400, 15.4
Wayne, Omaha Central, 28, 405, 14.5
Purdy, North Platte, 20, 288, 14.4
Lockett, Omaha Benson, 22, 309, 14.0
Jensen, Bellevue East, 26, 358, 13.8
Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 324, 13.5
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 626, 24.1
Treffer, Lexington, 23, 460, 20.0
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 501, 17.9
Long, Hastings, 22, 321, 14.6
Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 302, 13.7
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 22, 300, 13.6
Wilkinson, McCook, 24, 321, 13.4
Winkler, Gering, 23, 300, 13.0
Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 194, 12.9
White, Norris, 26, 315, 12.1
Ladwig, Blair, 25, 300, 12.0
Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 288, 12.0
OMAHA AREA
Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 440, 18.3
Thaden, Brownell Talbot, 20, 331, 16.6
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22, 315, 14.3
Leu, Wahoo, 25, 343, 13.7
Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 281, 12.2
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 208, 11.6
Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 193, 11.4
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 261, 11.3
Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 305, 11.3
Bench, Fort Calhoun, , 23, 258, 11.2
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 300, 11.1
B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 232, 11.0
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Schaefer, Bellevue West, 24, 263, 11.0
Purdy, North Platte, 20, 210, 10.5
Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 27, 272, 10.1
Egan, Bellevue East, 26, 244, 9.4
Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 196, 8.9
Golden, Omaha Northwest, 20, 162, 8.1
Peterson, Bellevue West, 24, 171, 7.1
Smith, Millard North, 25, 176, 7.0
Bryant, Fremont, 29, 199, 6.9
Brown, North Platte, 17, 115, 6.8
CLASS B
Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 22, 305, 13.9
Todd, Gering, 22, 206, 9.4
John, Bennington, 23, 188, 8.2
Scheierman, York, 25, 200, 8.0
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 146, 7.3
Johnson, Ralston, 18, 131, 7.3
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 183, 7.0
Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 169, 7.0
Pszanka, Gering, 22, 150, 6.8
White, Norris, 26, 175, 6.7
Steggall, Alliance, 24, 160, 6.7
OMAHA AREA
Lemke, Mead, 23, 206, 9.0
B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 183, 8.7
Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 196, 8.5
Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 20, 155, 7.8
Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 163, 7.1
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 161, 7.0
Buckman, Boys Town, 21, 146, 7.0
Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 188, 7.0
Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 23, 146, 6.3
Gaston, Louisville, 24, 149, 6.2
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Finkenbiner, Millard South, 24, 142, 5.9
Jones, Omaha Central, 23, 104, 4.5
Keaton, Fremont, 29, 109, 3.8
Campbell, Lincoln East, 22, 74, 3.4
McCabe, Fremont, 29, 93, 3.2
Williams, Omaha Central, 25, 78, 3.1
Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 80, 3.0
Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 71, 3.0
Harvey, North Platte, 22, 64, 2.9
Kelley, Millard West, 22, 58, 2.6
CLASS B
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 113, 4.3
Winkler, Gering, 23, 88, 3.8
Shepherd, York, 26, 89, 3.4
Heineman, South Sioux City, 24, 80, 3.3
Doucet, McCook, 24, 76, 3.2
Benedict, Seward, 25, 73, 2.9
Kircher, Norris, 26, 75, 2.9
Henning, Crete, 24, 69, 2.9
Cushing, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 71, 2.8
Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 23, 63, 2.7
OMAHA AREA
B. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 104, 3.9
Golladay, Wahoo, 25, 90, 3.6
C. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 69, 3.3
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 68, 3.0
Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 62, 2.6
Comstock, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 62, 2.6
D. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 68, 2.5
Leach, Louisville, 23, 57, 2.5
Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 50, 2.2
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 60, 2.2
Steckler, Conestoga, 22, 49, 2.2
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 27, 129-177, .730
Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 72-128, .560
Bryant, Fremont, 29, 96-172, .560
Green, Omaha Benson, 22, 99-179, .550
Lemon, Millard South, 26, 148-263, .563
Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 92-170, .540
Olsen, Millard South, 21, 82-160, .513
Smith, Millard North, 25, 72-142, .510
Jensen, Bellevue East, 26, 121-242, .500
Chambers, Millard North, 25, 94-188, .500
CLASS B
Thompson, Elkhorn North, 26, 94-161, .583
Johnson, Ralston, 18, 75-129, .580
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 224-389, .575
Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 95-181, .520
Todd, Gering, 22, 92-188, .490
Clarke, Alliance, 23, 65-133, .490
Scheierman, York, 25, 82-168, .490
Burbach, Norris, 25, 88-184, .480
Landgren, Hastings, 21, 77-162, .480
Briggs, York, 26, 114-247, .460
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 79-172, .460
Steggall, Alliance, 24, 70-153, .460
OMAHA AREA
Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 140-224, .630
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 108-202, .530
Quinn, Mead, 24, 78-169, .460
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 75-162, .460
Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 69-154, .450
Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 87-198, .440
Iversen, Wahoo, 25, 83-197, .420
Leu, Wahoo, 25, 117-283, .410
B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 98-252, .390
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 96-251, .380
Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 25, 57-150, .380
Watson, Conestoga, 20, 54-144, .380
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 28-65, .430
McCabe, Fremont, 29, 104-255, .410
Belt, Millard South, 28, 71-174, .408
Murphy, Fremont, 22, 61-154, .400
Thompson, Omaha Westside, 23, 27-67, .400
Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 84-217, .387
Wayne, Omaha Central, 28, 55-144, .380
Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 30-79, .380
Hoffman, Millard West, 23, 44-118, .370
Ne. Gessert, Millard West, 22, 44-121, .360
Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 46-128, .360
Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 39-109, .360
CLASS B
Tejral, Ralston, 18, 21-44, .480
White, Norris, 26, 34-77, .440
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 92-215, .428
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 55-137, .401
Waters, Norris, 19, 30-80, .380
Trout, Omaha Skutt, 28, 44-117, .376
Dick, Bennington, 24, 23-62, .370
Laux, Hastings, 22, 42-113, .370
Portwine, York, 26, 46-112, .370
Burt, Omaha Skutt, 28, 24-66, .364
OMAHA AREA
Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 29-64, .450
Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 40-98, .410
Iversen, Wahoo, 25, 37-93, .400
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 46-133, .350
Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 21-60, .350
Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 22-65, .340
Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 33-96, .340
Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 22-70, .310
Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22, 40-134, .300
Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 53-175, .300
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
McCabe, Fremont, 29, 90-107, .840
Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 68-87, .780
Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 39-50, .780
Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 48-63, .760
Melcher, Bellevue West, 24, 47-62, .760
Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 60-79, .759
No. Gessert, Millard West, 23, 48-65, .740
Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 68-93, .730
Bryant, Fremont, 29, 59-81, .730
Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 42-58, .720
Krause, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 38-53, .720
Webb, Omaha Central, 27, 93-130, .720
CLASS B
McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 67-78, .859
Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 123-147, .836
Treffer, Lexington, 23, 156-190, .820
Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 23, 57-72, .790
Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 55-70, .790
Long, Hastings, 22, 73-94, .780
Pohl, York, 22, 43-56, .770
White, Norris, 26, 83-117, .760
Rowe, Lexington, 23, 39-55, .710
Winkler, Gering, 23, 92-132, .700
OMAHA AREA
Quinn, Mead, 24, 61-76, .800
Heilig, Louisville, 18, 44-59, .750
Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 47-64, .730
Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 105-150, .700
Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 100-145, .690
Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli, 20, 36-52, .690
Malousek, Douglas County West, 17, 43-62, .690
Comstock, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 49-71, .690
Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 77-113, .680
Leu, Wahoo, 25, 52-80, .650
Golladay, Wahoo, 25, 33-51, .650