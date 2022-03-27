 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Final 2021-22 Nebraska high school girls basketball stats leaders

  • 0

Check out the final Nebraska high school girls basketball statistical leaders for the 2021-22 season.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

McCabe, Fremont, 29, 616, 21.2

Webb, Omaha Central, 27, 488, 18.1

Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 462, 17.8

Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 472, 17.5

Brown, North Platte, 17, 296, 17.4

Giddings, Omaha South, 20, 311, 15.6

Lemon, Millard South, 26, 400, 15.4

Wayne, Omaha Central, 28, 405, 14.5

Purdy, North Platte, 20, 288, 14.4

Lockett, Omaha Benson, 22, 309, 14.0

Jensen, Bellevue East, 26, 358, 13.8

Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 324, 13.5

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 626, 24.1

Treffer, Lexington, 23, 460, 20.0

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 501, 17.9

Long, Hastings, 22, 321, 14.6

Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 302, 13.7

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 22, 300, 13.6

Wilkinson, McCook, 24, 321, 13.4

Winkler, Gering, 23, 300, 13.0

Palmer, Elkhorn North, 15, 194, 12.9

White, Norris, 26, 315, 12.1

Ladwig, Blair, 25, 300, 12.0

Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 288, 12.0

OMAHA AREA

Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 440, 18.3

Thaden, Brownell Talbot, 20, 331, 16.6

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22, 315, 14.3

Leu, Wahoo, 25, 343, 13.7

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 281, 12.2

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 208, 11.6

Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 193, 11.4

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 261, 11.3

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 305, 11.3

Bench, Fort Calhoun, , 23, 258, 11.2

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 300, 11.1

B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 232, 11.0

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Schaefer, Bellevue West, 24, 263, 11.0

Purdy, North Platte, 20, 210, 10.5

Lopuyu, Omaha Central, 27, 272, 10.1

Egan, Bellevue East, 26, 244, 9.4

Ryan, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 196, 8.9

Golden, Omaha Northwest, 20, 162, 8.1

Peterson, Bellevue West, 24, 171, 7.1

Smith, Millard North, 25, 176, 7.0

Bryant, Fremont, 29, 199, 6.9

Brown, North Platte, 17, 115, 6.8

CLASS B

Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 22, 305, 13.9

Todd, Gering, 22, 206, 9.4

John, Bennington, 23, 188, 8.2

Scheierman, York, 25, 200, 8.0

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 146, 7.3

Johnson, Ralston, 18, 131, 7.3

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 183, 7.0

Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 169, 7.0

Pszanka, Gering, 22, 150, 6.8

White, Norris, 26, 175, 6.7

Steggall, Alliance, 24, 160, 6.7

OMAHA AREA

Lemke, Mead, 23, 206, 9.0

B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 183, 8.7

Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 196, 8.5

Thaden, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 20, 155, 7.8

Je. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 23, 163, 7.1

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 161, 7.0

Buckman, Boys Town, 21, 146, 7.0

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 188, 7.0

Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 23, 146, 6.3

Gaston, Louisville, 24, 149, 6.2

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Finkenbiner, Millard South, 24, 142, 5.9

Jones, Omaha Central, 23, 104, 4.5

Keaton, Fremont, 29, 109, 3.8

Campbell, Lincoln East, 22, 74, 3.4

McCabe, Fremont, 29, 93, 3.2

Williams, Omaha Central, 25, 78, 3.1

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 80, 3.0

Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 71, 3.0

Harvey, North Platte, 22, 64, 2.9

Kelley, Millard West, 22, 58, 2.6

CLASS B

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 113, 4.3

Winkler, Gering, 23, 88, 3.8

Shepherd, York, 26, 89, 3.4

Heineman, South Sioux City, 24, 80, 3.3

Doucet, McCook, 24, 76, 3.2

Benedict, Seward, 25, 73, 2.9

Kircher, Norris, 26, 75, 2.9

Henning, Crete, 24, 69, 2.9

Cushing, Grand Island Northwest, 25, 71, 2.8

Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 23, 63, 2.7

OMAHA AREA

B. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 104, 3.9

Golladay, Wahoo, 25, 90, 3.6

C. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 69, 3.3

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 68, 3.0

Clark, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24, 62, 2.6

Comstock, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 62, 2.6

D. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 68, 2.5

Leach, Louisville, 23, 57, 2.5

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 50, 2.2

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 60, 2.2

Steckler, Conestoga, 22, 49, 2.2

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 27, 129-177, .730

Navrkal, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 72-128, .560

Bryant, Fremont, 29, 96-172, .560

Green, Omaha Benson, 22, 99-179, .550

Lemon, Millard South, 26, 148-263, .563

Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 92-170, .540

Olsen, Millard South, 21, 82-160, .513

Smith, Millard North, 25, 72-142, .510

Jensen, Bellevue East, 26, 121-242, .500

Chambers, Millard North, 25, 94-188, .500

CLASS B

Thompson, Elkhorn North, 26, 94-161, .583

Johnson, Ralston, 18, 75-129, .580

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 224-389, .575

Rasgorshek, Crete, 24, 95-181, .520

Todd, Gering, 22, 92-188, .490

Clarke, Alliance, 23, 65-133, .490

Scheierman, York, 25, 82-168, .490

Burbach, Norris, 25, 88-184, .480

Landgren, Hastings, 21, 77-162, .480

Briggs, York, 26, 114-247, .460

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 20, 79-172, .460

Steggall, Alliance, 24, 70-153, .460

OMAHA AREA

Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 140-224, .630

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 108-202, .530

Quinn, Mead, 24, 78-169, .460

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 24, 75-162, .460

Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 69-154, .450

Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 87-198, .440

Iversen, Wahoo, 25, 83-197, .420

Leu, Wahoo, 25, 117-283, .410

B. Wirges, Omaha Christian, 21, 98-252, .390

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 96-251, .380

Jo. Skradski, Omaha Gross, 25, 57-150, .380

Watson, Conestoga, 20, 54-144, .380

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 28-65, .430

McCabe, Fremont, 29, 104-255, .410

Belt, Millard South, 28, 71-174, .408

Murphy, Fremont, 22, 61-154, .400

Thompson, Omaha Westside, 23, 27-67, .400

Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 84-217, .387

Wayne, Omaha Central, 28, 55-144, .380

Hodge, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 30-79, .380

Hoffman, Millard West, 23, 44-118, .370

Ne. Gessert, Millard West, 22, 44-121, .360

Skoff, Bellevue East, 26, 46-128, .360

Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 39-109, .360

CLASS B

Tejral, Ralston, 18, 21-44, .480

White, Norris, 26, 34-77, .440

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 92-215, .428

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 55-137, .401

Waters, Norris, 19, 30-80, .380

Trout, Omaha Skutt, 28, 44-117, .376

Dick, Bennington, 24, 23-62, .370

Laux, Hastings, 22, 42-113, .370

Portwine, York, 26, 46-112, .370

Burt, Omaha Skutt, 28, 24-66, .364

OMAHA AREA

Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 29-64, .450

Holm, Douglas County West, 17, 40-98, .410

Iversen, Wahoo, 25, 37-93, .400

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 46-133, .350

Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 21-60, .350

Bench, Fort Calhoun, 23, 22-65, .340

Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 33-96, .340

Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 22-70, .310

Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22, 40-134, .300

Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 53-175, .300

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

McCabe, Fremont, 29, 90-107, .840

Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 25, 68-87, .780

Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 39-50, .780

Mauch, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 48-63, .760

Melcher, Bellevue West, 24, 47-62, .760

Babbitt, Millard South, 27, 60-79, .759

No. Gessert, Millard West, 23, 48-65, .740

Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 27, 68-93, .730

Bryant, Fremont, 29, 59-81, .730

Wharton, Bellevue West, 24, 42-58, .720

Krause, Papillion-La Vista South, 23, 38-53, .720

Webb, Omaha Central, 27, 93-130, .720

CLASS B

McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 28, 67-78, .859

Prince, Elkhorn North, 26, 123-147, .836

Treffer, Lexington, 23, 156-190, .820

Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 23, 57-72, .790

Rice, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 55-70, .790

Long, Hastings, 22, 73-94, .780

Pohl, York, 22, 43-56, .770

White, Norris, 26, 83-117, .760

Rowe, Lexington, 23, 39-55, .710

Winkler, Gering, 23, 92-132, .700

OMAHA AREA

Quinn, Mead, 24, 61-76, .800

Heilig, Louisville, 18, 44-59, .750

Meier, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 47-64, .730

Hebenstreit, Mead, 24, 105-150, .700

Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, 23, 100-145, .690

Dropinski, Omaha Roncalli, 20, 36-52, .690

Malousek, Douglas County West, 17, 43-62, .690

Comstock, Ashland-Greenwood, 24, 49-71, .690

Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 27, 77-113, .680

Leu, Wahoo, 25, 52-80, .650

Golladay, Wahoo, 25, 33-51, .650

