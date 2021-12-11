Final 2021 Nebraska high school football statistics leaders

The final Nebraska high school football statistics leaders of the 2021 season.
* * *
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Richardson, Bellevue West, 238, 2180, 181.7, 35
Pederson, Millard West, 200, 1390, 173.8, 13
Porter, Omaha North, 265, 1610, 134.2, 18
Brown, Creighton Prep, 154, 1201, 133.4, 15
Moore, Fremont, 177, 1070, 118.9, 15
Jones, Papio South, 138, 830, 118.6, 11
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 211, 1411, 117.6, 17
Nash, Millard South, 122, 1126, 112.6, 13
Petry, Millard North, 142, 884, 110.5, 5
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 190, 1207, 109.7, 23
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Walters, Lincoln East, 187-281-5, 3402, 340.2, 44
Johannsen, Bell. West, 173-253-4, 2700, 225.0, 29
Flores, Gretna, 232-331-7, 2885, 221.9, 29
Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13
Sintek, Fremont, 113-180-3, 1627, 180.8, 12
Stenger, Millard South, 72-111-0, 1385, 173.1, 17
Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 95-182-5, 1542, 171.3, 13
Chanez, Papillion-LV, 126-211-9, 1641, 164.1, 16
Katskee, Omaha Burke, 130-219-7, 1674, 152.2, 17
Fyfe, Grand Island, 116-213-10, 1589, 144.5, 19
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Erikson, Lincoln East, 54, 1161, 116.1, 14
Sellon, Fremont, 38, 827, 103.4, 3
Thomas, Omaha South, 51, 825, 91.7, 7
K. Williams, Omaha North, 52, 1073, 89.4, 14
Helms, Bellevue West, 51, 944, 78.7, 11
Sterling, Omaha Benson, 36, 627, 78.4, 4
Stephenson, Lincoln East, 42, 614, 76.8, 8
K. Miller, Kearney, 34, 734, 73.4, 12
Mejia, Omaha South, 44, 645, 71.7, 6
Guyett, Omaha Westside, 54, 834, 69.5, 17
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Richardson, Bellevue West, 36, 0, 2, 218, 18.2
Ballard, Elkhorn South, 23, 0, 0, 138, 12.5
Moore, Fremont, 19, 0, 0, 114, 12.7
D. Rezac, Westside, 23, 0, 2, 140, 11.7
Brown, Prep, 16, 0, 0, 96, 10.7
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
McClannan, Millard South, 22, 41.4, 75
Fyfe, Grand Island, 35, 38.0, 60
Barton, Bellevue East, 38, 38.0, x
Moreno, Lincoln High, 16, 37.7, 47
Mormino, Westside, 16, 37.7, 48
Fenton, Creighton Prep, 27, 37.0, 57
Sander, Lincoln SW, 25, 36.9, 74
Gozo, Lincoln NE, 30, 36.0, 58
Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 30, 36.0, 58
Johnson, Kearney, 28, 35.2, x
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Limbach, Fremont, 76, 28, 180, 20.0
Genatone, North Platte, 43, 93, 179, 17.9
Ma. Chandler, Bellevue East, 62, 27, 151, 16.8
Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 43, 25, 111, 15.9
Perry, Lincoln East, 45, 52, 149, 15.8
Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 60, 19, 139, 15.4
Interceptions: 5, Moore, Gretna. 4, Ames, BW; Greisen, LE; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE; Pargo, CP; Blaser, Col.; Benning, T. Rezac, WS.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bellevue West, 2840, 3438, 523.2
Lincoln East, 830, 3475, 430.5
Millard South, 2386, 1743, 412.9
Elkhorn South, 2879, 1356, 385.0
North Platte, 3433, 627, 369.1
Millard North, 2209, 734, 367.9
Gretna, 1649, 2912, 350.8
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2282, 1174, 345.6
Omaha Westside, 2130, 1943, 339.4
Millard West, 2047, 954, 333.4
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Mostek, Bennington, 323, 3089, 237.6, 44
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 237, 2054, 205.4, 30
Madden, Ralston, 149, 1279, 182.7, 12
Kracl, Crete, 152, 1069, 178.2, 13
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 223, 1808, 164.4, 25
Collazo, Aurora, 257, 2021, 155.5, 28
Young, South Sioux, 183, 1174, 146.8, 11
Mains, Elkhorn North, 148, 1136, 142.0, 10
Garcia, Omaha Gross, 155, 1185, 131.7, 12
Nelson, Beatrice, 168, 1097, 122.9, 14
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Sukup, Seward, 177-267-9, 2106, 191.5, 17
Hartman, GINW, 114-201-8, 1623, 180.3, 18
Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7
Bird, Bennington, 117-184-3, 2181, 167.8, 24
Hausmann, Norris, 114-210-9, 1612, 161.2, 20
Becker, Omaha Skutt, 66-156-2, 1238, 154.8, 7
McGill, Roncalli, 75-153-9, 1380, 153.3, 13
Soukup, Blair, 98-189-11, 1290, 143.3, 11
Brewster, Mt. Michael, 106-226-13, 1210, 134.4, 8
Burroughs, Beatrice, 69-133-7, 1233, 123.3, 9
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 45, 907, 90.7, 11
Bluhm, Bennington, 43, 1013, 84.4, 12
Jurgens, Beatrice, 33, 680, 68.0, 6
Carpenter, Lexington, 32, 556, 55.6, 4
Staehr, Aurora, 52, 697, 53.6, 4
Marsh, Waverly, 26, 482, 53.6, 6
Hackbart, Seward, 33, 452, 50.2, 9
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Mostek, Bennington, 44, 0, 0, 264, 20.3
Meneses, Plattsmouth, 30, 0, 0, 180, 18.0
Collazo, Aurora, 33, 0, 4, 202, 15.5
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 25, 0, 2, 152, 15.2
Kracl, Crete, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 23, 38.3, 56
Stone, Norris, 22, 37.4, 54
O’Brien, Ralston, 23, 36.6, 47
Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 13, 35.6, 50
Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 23, 35.5, 52
Nelson, Beatrice, 15, 35.3, 45
McDonald, McCook, 22, 35.2, 45
Vargas, Lexington, 38, 35.1, 54
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
M. Jensen, York, 39, 114, 192, 19.2
Nagaki, Alliance, 67, 35, 169, 18.8
Sanders, Alliance, 61, 34, 156, 17.3
Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3
Awiszus, Gering, 36, 33, 105, 15.0
Ruth, Seward, 27, 64, 118, 14.8
Interceptions: 9, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 5, Prince, P’mouth; Holtz, Andersen, Benn.; Carpenter, Lex.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Bennington, 3962, 2226, 476.0
Scottsbluff, 3717, 1063, 434.5
Grand Island NW, 2074, 1898, 397.2
Aurora, 3358, 1698, 388.9
Omaha Skutt, 2482, 1604, 371.5
Plattsmouth, 2907, 1152, 369.0
Omaha Gross, 2033, 1265, 366.8
Omaha Roncalli, 1342, 2322, 366.4
Crete, 2118, 1078, 355.1
Beatrice, 2173, 1248, 342.1
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 155, 1626, 203.3, 19
Mortimer, Weeping Water, 199, 1626, 162.6, 26
Covington, Boys Town, 174, 1422, 142.2, 19
Klein, Louisville, 151, 1121, 124.6, 13
Christensen, Yutan, 159, 1266, 122.6, 11
Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 152, 1067, 106.7, 15
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Carritt, Mead, 113-189-7, 1741, 174.1, 30
Mathsen, Concordia, 131-239-16, 1543, 171.4, 12
Kuhl, Platteview, 113-192-4, 1376, 152.9, 11
Fletcher, Elm.-Murd., 64-131-6, 1150, 143.8, 18
D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 110-173-5, 1509, 137.2, 19
Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 105-185-10, 1308, 130.8, 12
Schutt, W. Neumann, 81-144-8, 1113, 123.7, 6
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 55, 827, 91.9, 6
Pickworth, Mead, 51, 894, 89.4, 15
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 50, 735, 73.5, 11
Petersen, Yutan, 35, 671, 67.1, 9
Shepard, Ashland-GW, 39, 718, 65.3, 8
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 27, 0, 22, 184, 23.0
Mortimer, W. Water, 28, 0, 38, 206, 20.6
Covington, Boys Town, 19, 0, 0, 114, 11.4
Pickworth, Mead, 16, 0, 16, 112, 11.2
McDonald, W. Water, 15, 0, 22, 112, 11.2
PUNTING, No., Avg., Long
Sobota, Ashland-GW, 18, 38.6, 59
Elgert, Yutan, 22, 38.3, 50
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 36.5, 60
Swahn, Wahoo, 26, 35.9, 65
Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 34.8, 56
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Ballard, Boys Town, 99, 59, 257, 28.6
Lacroix, Mead, 60, 68, 188, 18.8
Mortimer, W. Water, 54, 71, 179, 17.9
Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0
Krajicek, Yutan, 60, 29, 149, 14.9
Interceptions: 10, Daniell, Yutan. 7, Washburn, A-G; Essary, WW. 6, Wohlers, DCW. 5, Wilson, E-M; Pickworth, Lihs, Mead.
TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.
Weeping Water, 3042, 996, 403.8
Elmwood-Murdock, 2220, 1169, 376.6
Fort Calhoun, 2303, 1421, 372.4
Ashland-Greenwood, 2286, 1514, 345.5
Platteview, 1674, 1390, 340.4
No report: Omaha Christian.