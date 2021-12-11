 Skip to main content
Final 2021 Nebraska high school football statistics leaders
FOOTBALL

Check out the final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

The final Nebraska high school football statistics leaders of the 2021 season.

* * *

CLASS A

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Richardson, Bellevue West, 238, 2180, 181.7, 35

Pederson, Millard West, 200, 1390, 173.8, 13

Porter, Omaha North, 265, 1610, 134.2, 18

Brown, Creighton Prep, 154, 1201, 133.4, 15

Moore, Fremont, 177, 1070, 118.9, 15

Jones, Papio South, 138, 830, 118.6, 11

Rezac, Omaha Westside, 211, 1411, 117.6, 17

Nash, Millard South, 122, 1126, 112.6, 13

Petry, Millard North, 142, 884, 110.5, 5

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 190, 1207, 109.7, 23

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Walters, Lincoln East, 187-281-5, 3402, 340.2, 44

Johannsen, Bell. West, 173-253-4, 2700, 225.0, 29

Flores, Gretna, 232-331-7, 2885, 221.9, 29

Tolbert, Omaha South, 91-167-5, 1397, 199.6, 13

Sintek, Fremont, 113-180-3, 1627, 180.8, 12

Stenger, Millard South, 72-111-0, 1385, 173.1, 17

Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 95-182-5, 1542, 171.3, 13

Chanez, Papillion-LV, 126-211-9, 1641, 164.1, 16

Katskee, Omaha Burke, 130-219-7, 1674, 152.2, 17

Fyfe, Grand Island, 116-213-10, 1589, 144.5, 19

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Erikson, Lincoln East, 54, 1161, 116.1, 14

Sellon, Fremont, 38, 827, 103.4, 3

Thomas, Omaha South, 51, 825, 91.7, 7

K. Williams, Omaha North, 52, 1073, 89.4, 14

Helms, Bellevue West, 51, 944, 78.7, 11

Sterling, Omaha Benson, 36, 627, 78.4, 4

Stephenson, Lincoln East, 42, 614, 76.8, 8

K. Miller, Kearney, 34, 734, 73.4, 12

Mejia, Omaha South, 44, 645, 71.7, 6

Guyett, Omaha Westside, 54, 834, 69.5, 17

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Richardson, Bellevue West, 36, 0, 2, 218, 18.2

Ballard, Elkhorn South, 23, 0, 0, 138, 12.5

Moore, Fremont, 19, 0, 0, 114, 12.7

D. Rezac, Westside, 23, 0, 2, 140, 11.7

Brown, Prep, 16, 0, 0, 96, 10.7

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

McClannan, Millard South, 22, 41.4, 75

Fyfe, Grand Island, 35, 38.0, 60

Barton, Bellevue East, 38, 38.0, x

Moreno, Lincoln High, 16, 37.7, 47

Mormino, Westside, 16, 37.7, 48

Fenton, Creighton Prep, 27, 37.0, 57

Sander, Lincoln SW, 25, 36.9, 74

Gozo, Lincoln NE, 30, 36.0, 58

Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 30, 36.0, 58

Johnson, Kearney, 28, 35.2, x

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Limbach, Fremont, 76, 28, 180, 20.0

Genatone, North Platte, 43, 93, 179, 17.9

Ma. Chandler, Bellevue East, 62, 27, 151, 16.8

Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 43, 25, 111, 15.9

Perry, Lincoln East, 45, 52, 149, 15.8

Castillo, Lincoln Pius X, 60, 19, 139, 15.4

Interceptions: 5, Moore, Gretna. 4, Ames, BW; Greisen, LE; Moore, Gretna; Martin, LSE; Pargo, CP; Blaser, Col.; Benning, T. Rezac, WS.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bellevue West, 2840, 3438, 523.2

Lincoln East, 830, 3475, 430.5

Millard South, 2386, 1743, 412.9

Elkhorn South, 2879, 1356, 385.0

North Platte, 3433, 627, 369.1

Millard North, 2209, 734, 367.9

Gretna, 1649, 2912, 350.8

Omaha Creighton Prep, 2282, 1174, 345.6

Omaha Westside, 2130, 1943, 339.4

Millard West, 2047, 954, 333.4

CLASS B

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Mostek, Bennington, 323, 3089, 237.6, 44

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 237, 2054, 205.4, 30

Madden, Ralston, 149, 1279, 182.7, 12

Kracl, Crete, 152, 1069, 178.2, 13

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 223, 1808, 164.4, 25

Collazo, Aurora, 257, 2021, 155.5, 28

Young, South Sioux, 183, 1174, 146.8, 11

Mains, Elkhorn North, 148, 1136, 142.0, 10

Garcia, Omaha Gross, 155, 1185, 131.7, 12

Nelson, Beatrice, 168, 1097, 122.9, 14

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Sukup, Seward, 177-267-9, 2106, 191.5, 17

Hartman, GINW, 114-201-8, 1623, 180.3, 18

Schwarz, Roncalli, 67-124-4, 898, 179.6, 7

Bird, Bennington, 117-184-3, 2181, 167.8, 24

Hausmann, Norris, 114-210-9, 1612, 161.2, 20​

Becker, Omaha Skutt, 66-156-2, 1238, 154.8, 7

McGill, Roncalli, 75-153-9, 1380, 153.3, 13

Soukup, Blair, 98-189-11, 1290, 143.3, 11

Brewster, Mt. Michael, 106-226-13, 1210, 134.4, 8

Burroughs, Beatrice, 69-133-7, 1233, 123.3, 9

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 45, 907, 90.7, 11

Bluhm, Bennington, 43, 1013, 84.4, 12

Jurgens, Beatrice, 33, 680, 68.0, 6

Carpenter, Lexington, 32, 556, 55.6, 4

Staehr, Aurora, 52, 697, 53.6, 4

Marsh, Waverly, 26, 482, 53.6, 6

Hackbart, Seward, 33, 452, 50.2, 9

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Mostek, Bennington, 44, 0, 0, 264, 20.3

Meneses, Plattsmouth, 30, 0, 0, 180, 18.0

Collazo, Aurora, 33, 0, 4, 202, 15.5

Boyle, Scottsbluff, 25, 0, 2, 152, 15.2

Kracl, Crete, 14, 0, 0, 84, 14.0

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Roepke, Elkhorn MM, 23, 38.3, 56

Stone, Norris, 22, 37.4, 54

O’Brien, Ralston, 23, 36.6, 47

Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 13, 35.6, 50

Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 23, 35.5, 52

Nelson, Beatrice, 15, 35.3, 45

McDonald, McCook, 22, 35.2, 45

Vargas, Lexington, 38, 35.1, 54

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

M. Jensen, York, 39, 114, 192, 19.2

Nagaki, Alliance, 67, 35, 169, 18.8

Sanders, Alliance, 61, 34, 156, 17.3

Johnson, Elkhorn North, 47, 27, 121, 17.3

Awiszus, Gering, 36, 33, 105, 15.0

Ruth, Seward, 27, 64, 118, 14.8

Interceptions: 9, Fitzpatrick, P’mouth. 5, Prince, P’mouth; Holtz, Andersen, Benn.; Carpenter, Lex.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Bennington, 3962, 2226, 476.0

Scottsbluff, 3717, 1063, 434.5

Grand Island NW, 2074, 1898, 397.2

Aurora, 3358, 1698, 388.9

Omaha Skutt, 2482, 1604, 371.5

Plattsmouth, 2907, 1152, 369.0

Omaha Gross, 2033, 1265, 366.8

Omaha Roncalli, 1342, 2322, 366.4

Crete, 2118, 1078, 355.1

Beatrice, 2173, 1248, 342.1

OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS

RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 155, 1626, 203.3, 19

Mortimer, Weeping Water, 199, 1626, 162.6, 26

Covington, Boys Town, 174, 1422, 142.2, 19

Klein, Louisville, 151, 1121, 124.6, 13

Christensen, Yutan, 159, 1266, 122.6, 11

Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 152, 1067, 106.7, 15

PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD

Carritt, Mead, 113-189-7, 1741, 174.1, 30

Mathsen, Concordia, 131-239-16, 1543, 171.4, 12

Kuhl, Platteview, 113-192-4, 1376, 152.9, 11

Fletcher, Elm.-Murd., 64-131-6, 1150, 143.8, 18

D. Jacobsen, Ash.-GW, 110-173-5, 1509, 137.2, 19

Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 105-185-10, 1308, 130.8, 12

Schutt, W. Neumann, 81-144-8, 1113, 123.7, 6

RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD

Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 55, 827, 91.9, 6

Pickworth, Mead, 51, 894, 89.4, 15

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 50, 735, 73.5, 11

Petersen, Yutan, 35, 671, 67.1, 9

Shepard, Ashland-GW, 39, 718, 65.3, 8

SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.

Hosier, Elmwood-Murd., 27, 0, 22, 184, 23.0

Mortimer, W. Water, 28, 0, 38, 206, 20.6

Covington, Boys Town, 19, 0, 0, 114, 11.4

Pickworth, Mead, 16, 0, 16, 112, 11.2

McDonald, W. Water, 15, 0, 22, 112, 11.2

PUNTING, No., Avg., Long

Sobota, Ashland-GW, 18, 38.6, 59

Elgert, Yutan, 22, 38.3, 50

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 36.5, 60

Swahn, Wahoo, 26, 35.9, 65

Mommens, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 34.8, 56

TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.

(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)

Ballard, Boys Town, 99, 59, 257, 28.6

Lacroix, Mead, 60, 68, 188, 18.8

Mortimer, W. Water, 54, 71, 179, 17.9

Eversole, Om. Br. Talbot, 26, 28, 80, 16.0

Krajicek, Yutan, 60, 29, 149, 14.9

Interceptions: 10, Daniell, Yutan. 7, Washburn, A-G; Essary, WW. 6, Wohlers, DCW. 5, Wilson, E-M; Pickworth, Lihs, Mead.

TEAM OFFENSE, Rush, Pass, Avg.

Weeping Water, 3042, 996, 403.8

Elmwood-Murdock, 2220, 1169, 376.6

Fort Calhoun, 2303, 1421, 372.4

Ashland-Greenwood, 2286, 1514, 345.5

Platteview, 1674, 1390, 340.4

No report: Omaha Christian.

 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

