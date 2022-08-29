Final American Legion stat leaders

Here are the final statistical leaders for the 2022 American Legion baseball season.

* * *

Hitting

BATTING AVERAGE

Miller, Waverly, .510; Buettenback, J.C. Brager, .490; Baxter, J.C. Brager, .487; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, .480; Ohlrich, PDG Storm, .478; Jensen, Central City, .467; Washburn, Ashland, .450; Parry, PDG Storm, .449; Michaud, Union Pizzeria, .442; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 438; Mooney, Five Points Bank, .437; Weigel, Union Bank, .436; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, .434; Clough, Lincoln Christian, .433; Nelson, Central City, .432; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, .431; Harrington, Jordan’s Studio, .431; Thiele, Five Points Bank, .427; Brewster, Mount Michael, .426; Harsin, Minden, .425; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, .421; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, .417; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, .416; Nottlemann, Union Bank, .415; Barton, Springfield, .415; Johnson, Lincoln Christian, .412; McKenzie, Junior Bluejays, .407; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, .400; Mains, Equitable Bank, .400; Stogdill, Millard Sox Gold, .400; Hodoly, Jordan’s Studio, .400.

HITS

Thiele, Five Points Bank, 70; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 62; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 61; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 61; Weigel, Union Bank, 61; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 56; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 56; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 55; Brewster, Mount Michael, 55; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 54; Heard, 52s Patriots, 53; Petsche, Union Bank, 53; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 53; Miller, Waverly, 52; Grego, DC Electric, 52; Conant, Hastings, 51; Riggs, DC Electric, 50; Buettenback, JC Brager, 50; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 49; Washburn, Ashland, 49; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 48; Parry, PDG Storm, 48; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 48; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 47; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 47; Jeffus, DC Electric, 47; Graham, Gretna, 46; Chaney, Gretna, 46; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, 46; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 46; Smith, 52s Patriots, 45; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 45; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 44.

RBIs

Thiele, Five Points Bank, 46; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 45; Miller, Waverly, 44; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 43; Broderick, Mount Michael, 41; Kortum, Union Bank, 40; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 39; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 39; Petsche, Union Bank, 38; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 38; Grego, DC Electric, 37; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 36; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 36; Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 36; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 36; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 36; Heard, 52s Patriots, 35; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 34; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 34; Graham, Gretna, 34; Harsin, Minden, 34; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 34; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 33; Elshire, Plattsmouth, 33; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 33; McGill, Kelly Ryan Pride, 32; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, 32; Smith, 52s Patriots, 32; Steele, DC Electric, 32; Buettenback, JC Brager, 32.

RUNS

Mooney, Five Points Bank, 62; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 54; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 52; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 49; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 48; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 48; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 47; Petsche, Union Bank, 47; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 45; Buettenback, JC Brager, 44; Grego, DC Electric, 43; Riggs, DC Electric, 43; Heard, 52s Patriots, 42; Sweet, 52s Patriots, 42; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 41; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 41; Ryberg, Five Points Bank, 40; Graham, Gretna, 40; Chaney, Gretna, 40; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 40; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 40; Lakin, Four Aces Eagles, 40.

DOUBLES

Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 18; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 18; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 17; Grego, DC Electric, 17; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 15; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 15; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 13; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 13; Parry, PDG Storm, 13; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 12; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 15; Waring, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 15; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 14; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 14; Petsche, Union Bank, 13; Heard, 52s Patriots, 13; Conant, Hastings, 13; Jensen, Central City, 13; Smith, 52s Patriots, 12; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 12; Strizek, Union Bank, 12; Weigel, Union Bank, 12; Elshire, Plattsmouth, 12; Buettenback, JC Brager, 12; Thiessen, Equitable Bank, 12; Wells, Equitable Bank, 12; Shaffer, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 12; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, 12; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, 12; Miller Waverly, 12.

TRIPLES

Bertsch, PDG Storm, 8; Schnell, Gretna, 8; Chaney, Gretna, 7; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 7; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 7; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 6; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 6; Draper, Springfield, 6; Weigel, Union Bank, 6; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 5; Lester, DC Electric, 5; Petsche, Union Bank, 5; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 5; Mains, Equitable Bank, 5; Janecek, Mount Michael, 5; Lakin, Four Aces Eagles, 5; St. Cyr, Four Aces Eagles, 5; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 5; Wilken, Judds Brothers, 4; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; Heard, 52s Patriots, 4; Rauner, PDG Storm, 4; Weber, Gretna, 4; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 4; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 4; Baxter, JC Brager, 4; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 4; Brewster, Mount Michael, 4.

HOME RUNS

Broderick, Mount Michael, 9; Coulter, Millard Sox Black, 9; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 7; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 7; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 6; Grego, DC Electric, 6; Smith, 52s Patriots, 5; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 5; Miller, Waverly, 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Ryberg, Junior Bluejays, 4; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; Meier, Peitzmeier Demolition, 4; Riggs, DC Electric, 4; Petsche, Union Bank, 4; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, 3; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 3; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 3; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 3; Parry, PDG Storm, 3; Graham, Gretna, 3; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Gragg, Central City, 3; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 3; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Sorensen, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 3; Tyler, Millard Sox Black, 3; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 3; Peterson, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Bruns, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Cam Newell, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Cal Newell, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Waring, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3.

STOLEN BASES

Chaney, Gretna, 44; Johnson, Minden, 39; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 35; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 32; Washburn, Ashland, 32; Hermsen, Gretna, 30; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 29; Grimm, Millard Sox Gold, 28; Brau, Wolfe Electric, 26; Andringa, Gene’s Auto, 26; Tillman, Equitable Bank, 25; Chamberlain, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 25; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 24; Sweet, 52s Patriots, 24; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 24; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 24; Cain, PDG Storm, 23; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 22; Barrett, JC Brager, 22; Harsin, Minden, 22; Mains, Equitable Bank, 22; Edwards, Equitable Bank, 22; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 21; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 21; Butler, Ashland, 21; Hugelman, Union Pizzeria, 20; Draper, Springfield, 20; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 20.

Pitching

WINS

Cannon, 52s Patriots, 12; Toman, DC Electric, 9; Gragg, Central City, 9; Thomas, Gretna, 8; Kaps, Mount Michael, 8; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 8; Bauer, Five Points Bank, 7; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 7; Grady, 52s Patriots, 7; Spreitzer, Wolfe Electric, 7; Huff, Equitable Bank, 7; Wickham, JC Brager, 6; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 6; Courtney, Ralston SOS 6; Bespoyasny, Junior Bluejays, 6; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Petty, Union Pizzeria, 6; Gutta, KB Building Services, 6; Ripley, Equitable Bank, 6; Hanson, Equitable Bank, 6; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 6; Brewster, Mount Michael, 6; Miller, Gretna, 6; O’Malley, Five Points Bank, 6; Diederich, PDG Storm, 6; Riggs, DC Electric, 6; Ojeda, Union Bank, 6; Drake, Union Bank, 6; Leiden, Five Points Bank, 5; Zimmerman, Arbor Bank, 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Buettenback, JC Brager, 5; Silvain, Kelly Ryan Pride, 5; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 5; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 5; Nodes, Four Aces Eagles, 5; Drumheller, Gene’s Auto, 5; Wilbeck, Wolfe Electric, 5; Dirks, Millard Sox Black, 5; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 5; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 5; Jurgensmier, Grand Island Home Federal, 5; Schlecht, West Point, 5; Campin, Plattsmouth, 5; Harris, Five Points Bank, 5; Renken, 52s Patriots, 5; Ohlrich, PDG Storm, 5; Sullivan, DC Electric, 5; Kennedy, Ashland, 5; Wenta, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 5; Graham, Gretna, 5; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 5; Gum, Union Pizzeria, 5.

ERA

Grego, DC Electric, 0.85; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 0.95; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 0.96; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 1.05; Thiessen, Equitable Bank, 1.07; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 1.13; Riggs, DC Electric, 1.15; Schlecht, West Point, 1.18; Toman, DC Electric, 1.21; Brewster, Mount Michael, 1.27; Rief, West Point, 1.41; Broderick, Mount Michael, 1.43; Tyler, Millard Sox Black, 1.44; Park, Millard Sox Black, 1.47; Thomas, Gretna, 1.47; Drake, Union Bank, 1.47; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 1.47; Lodge, Judds Brothers, 1.48; Lester, DC Electric, 1.50; DeVries, 52s Patriots, 1.55; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 1.56; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 1.59; Teal, Arbor Bank, 1.65; Wood, DC Electric, 1.69; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 1.75; Courtney, Ralston SOS, 1.75; Ojeda, Union Bank, 1.77; Richeson, Union Bank, 1.83; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 1.84; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 1.87; Kaps, Mount Michael, 1.91; Apgar, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 1.95; Miller, Equitable Bank, 1.97; Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 1.97; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 2.00; Briceno, Jordan’s Studio, 2.00.

STRIKEOUTS

Iverson, Plattsmouth, 101; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 77; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 75; Riggs, DC Electric, 74; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 72; Wood, DC Electric, 72; Schlecht, West Point, 72; Broderick, Mount Michael, 70; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 68; O’Malley, Five Points Bank, 65; Grady, 52 Patriots, 59; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 59; Thomas, Gretna, 58; Bridges, Ashland, 58; Kaps, Mount Michael, 57; Jensen, Central City, 55; Hanson, Equitable Bank, 54; Gragg, Central City, 54; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 54; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 53; Rief, West Point, 53; Hinton, Plattsmouth, 52; Brooks, Hastings, 52; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 51; Miller, Gretna, 51; Mueller, Fremont First State Bank, 51; Jacobitz, Hastings, 50; Campin, Plattsmouth, 49; Sudeta, Millard Sox Black, 49; Diederich, PDG Storm, 48; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 48; Bauer, Five Points Bank, 47; Miller, Hastings, 47; Richeson, Union Bank, 47; Ojeda, Union Bank, 46; Lester, DC Electric, 46; Wenta, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 45; Krenzer, Springfield, 45; Miller, Equitable Bank, 45; Boynton, Four Aces Eagles, 44; Van Cleave, Waverly, 44; Kuusela, Grand Island Home Federal, 44; Kennedy, Ashland, 43; Huff, Equitable Bank, 43; Poore, Kelly Ryan Pride, 42; Chamberlain, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 42; Wingender, Four Aces Eagles, 42; Hartnett, Wolfe Electric, 42; Sullivan, DC Electric, 42; Dugan, Junior Bluejays, 41; Bespoyasny, Junior Bluejays, 41; Barton, Springfield, 41; Grego, DC Electric, 40; Phillips, Fremont First State Bank, 40; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 40.

SAVES

Park, Millard Sox Black, 8; Roberts, Judds Brothers, 4; Harris, Waverly, 4; Collins, Five Points Bank, 3; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 3; Riggs, DC Electric, 3; Sullivan, DC Electric, 3; Washburn, Ashland, 3; Peterson, Five Points Bank, 2; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 2; Clark, Millard Sox Gold, 2; Teal, Arbor Bank, 2; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 2; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 2; Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 2; Harsin, Minden, 2; Miller, Hastings, 2.