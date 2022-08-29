 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Final American Legion stat leaders

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the final statistical leaders for the 2022 American Legion baseball season.

* * *

Hitting

BATTING AVERAGE

Miller, Waverly, .510; Buettenback, J.C. Brager, .490; Baxter, J.C. Brager, .487; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, .480; Ohlrich, PDG Storm, .478; Jensen, Central City, .467; Washburn, Ashland, .450; Parry, PDG Storm, .449; Michaud, Union Pizzeria, .442; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 438; Mooney, Five Points Bank, .437; Weigel, Union Bank, .436; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, .434; Clough, Lincoln Christian, .433; Nelson, Central City, .432; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, .431; Harrington, Jordan’s Studio, .431; Thiele, Five Points Bank, .427; Brewster, Mount Michael, .426; Harsin, Minden, .425; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, .421; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, .417; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, .416; Nottlemann, Union Bank, .415; Barton, Springfield, .415; Johnson, Lincoln Christian, .412; McKenzie, Junior Bluejays, .407; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, .400; Mains, Equitable Bank, .400; Stogdill, Millard Sox Gold, .400; Hodoly, Jordan’s Studio, .400.

People are also reading…

HITS

Thiele, Five Points Bank, 70; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 62; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 61; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 61; Weigel, Union Bank, 61; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 56; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 56; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 55; Brewster, Mount Michael, 55; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 54; Heard, 52s Patriots, 53; Petsche, Union Bank, 53; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 53; Miller, Waverly, 52; Grego, DC Electric, 52; Conant, Hastings, 51; Riggs, DC Electric, 50; Buettenback, JC Brager, 50; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 49; Washburn, Ashland, 49; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 48; Parry, PDG Storm, 48; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 48; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 47; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 47; Jeffus, DC Electric, 47; Graham, Gretna, 46; Chaney, Gretna, 46; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, 46; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 46; Smith, 52s Patriots, 45; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 45; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 44.

RBIs

Thiele, Five Points Bank, 46; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 45; Miller, Waverly, 44; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 43; Broderick, Mount Michael, 41; Kortum, Union Bank, 40; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 39; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 39; Petsche, Union Bank, 38; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 38; Grego, DC Electric, 37; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 36; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 36; Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 36; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 36; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 36; Heard, 52s Patriots, 35; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 34; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 34; Graham, Gretna, 34; Harsin, Minden, 34; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 34; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 33; Elshire, Plattsmouth, 33; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 33; McGill, Kelly Ryan Pride, 32; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, 32; Smith, 52s Patriots, 32; Steele, DC Electric, 32; Buettenback, JC Brager, 32.

RUNS

Mooney, Five Points Bank, 62; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 54; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 52; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 49; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 48; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 48; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 47; Petsche, Union Bank, 47; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 45; Buettenback, JC Brager, 44; Grego, DC Electric, 43; Riggs, DC Electric, 43; Heard, 52s Patriots, 42; Sweet, 52s Patriots, 42; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 41; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 41; Ryberg, Five Points Bank, 40; Graham, Gretna, 40; Chaney, Gretna, 40; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 40; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 40; Lakin, Four Aces Eagles, 40.

DOUBLES

Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 18; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 18; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 17; Grego, DC Electric, 17; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 15; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 15; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 13; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 13; Parry, PDG Storm, 13; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 12; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 15; Waring, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 15; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 14; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 14; Petsche, Union Bank, 13; Heard, 52s Patriots, 13; Conant, Hastings, 13; Jensen, Central City, 13; Smith, 52s Patriots, 12; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 12; Strizek, Union Bank, 12; Weigel, Union Bank, 12; Elshire, Plattsmouth, 12; Buettenback, JC Brager, 12; Thiessen, Equitable Bank, 12; Wells, Equitable Bank, 12; Shaffer, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 12; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, 12; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, 12; Miller Waverly, 12.

TRIPLES

Bertsch, PDG Storm, 8; Schnell, Gretna, 8; Chaney, Gretna, 7; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 7; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 7; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 6; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 6; Draper, Springfield, 6; Weigel, Union Bank, 6; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 5; Lester, DC Electric, 5; Petsche, Union Bank, 5; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 5; Mains, Equitable Bank, 5; Janecek, Mount Michael, 5; Lakin, Four Aces Eagles, 5; St. Cyr, Four Aces Eagles, 5; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 5; Wilken, Judds Brothers, 4; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; Heard, 52s Patriots, 4; Rauner, PDG Storm, 4; Weber, Gretna, 4; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 4; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 4; Baxter, JC Brager, 4; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 4; Brewster, Mount Michael, 4.

HOME RUNS

Broderick, Mount Michael, 9; Coulter, Millard Sox Black, 9; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 7; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 7; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 6; Grego, DC Electric, 6; Smith, 52s Patriots, 5; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 5; Miller, Waverly, 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Ryberg, Junior Bluejays, 4; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; Meier, Peitzmeier Demolition, 4; Riggs, DC Electric, 4; Petsche, Union Bank, 4; Shafer, Kelly Ryan Pride, 3; C. Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 3; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 3; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 3; Parry, PDG Storm, 3; Graham, Gretna, 3; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Gragg, Central City, 3; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 3; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Sorensen, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 3; Tyler, Millard Sox Black, 3; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 3; Peterson, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Bruns, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Cam Newell, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Cal Newell, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Waring, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3.

STOLEN BASES

Chaney, Gretna, 44; Johnson, Minden, 39; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 35; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 32; Washburn, Ashland, 32; Hermsen, Gretna, 30; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 29; Grimm, Millard Sox Gold, 28; Brau, Wolfe Electric, 26; Andringa, Gene’s Auto, 26; Tillman, Equitable Bank, 25; Chamberlain, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 25; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 24; Sweet, 52s Patriots, 24; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 24; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 24; Cain, PDG Storm, 23; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 22; Barrett, JC Brager, 22; Harsin, Minden, 22; Mains, Equitable Bank, 22; Edwards, Equitable Bank, 22; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 21; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 21; Butler, Ashland, 21; Hugelman, Union Pizzeria, 20; Draper, Springfield, 20; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 20.

Pitching

WINS

Cannon, 52s Patriots, 12; Toman, DC Electric, 9; Gragg, Central City, 9; Thomas, Gretna, 8; Kaps, Mount Michael, 8; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 8; Bauer, Five Points Bank, 7; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 7; Grady, 52s Patriots, 7; Spreitzer, Wolfe Electric, 7; Huff, Equitable Bank, 7; Wickham, JC Brager, 6; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 6; Courtney, Ralston SOS 6; Bespoyasny, Junior Bluejays, 6; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Petty, Union Pizzeria, 6; Gutta, KB Building Services, 6; Ripley, Equitable Bank, 6; Hanson, Equitable Bank, 6; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 6; Brewster, Mount Michael, 6; Miller, Gretna, 6; O’Malley, Five Points Bank, 6; Diederich, PDG Storm, 6; Riggs, DC Electric, 6; Ojeda, Union Bank, 6; Drake, Union Bank, 6; Leiden, Five Points Bank, 5; Zimmerman, Arbor Bank, 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Buettenback, JC Brager, 5; Silvain, Kelly Ryan Pride, 5; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 5; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 5; Nodes, Four Aces Eagles, 5; Drumheller, Gene’s Auto, 5; Wilbeck, Wolfe Electric, 5; Dirks, Millard Sox Black, 5; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 5; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 5; Jurgensmier, Grand Island Home Federal, 5; Schlecht, West Point, 5; Campin, Plattsmouth, 5; Harris, Five Points Bank, 5; Renken, 52s Patriots, 5; Ohlrich, PDG Storm, 5; Sullivan, DC Electric, 5; Kennedy, Ashland, 5; Wenta, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 5; Graham, Gretna, 5; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 5; Gum, Union Pizzeria, 5.

ERA

Grego, DC Electric, 0.85; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 0.95; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 0.96; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 1.05; Thiessen, Equitable Bank, 1.07; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 1.13; Riggs, DC Electric, 1.15; Schlecht, West Point, 1.18; Toman, DC Electric, 1.21; Brewster, Mount Michael, 1.27; Rief, West Point, 1.41; Broderick, Mount Michael, 1.43; Tyler, Millard Sox Black, 1.44; Park, Millard Sox Black, 1.47; Thomas, Gretna, 1.47; Drake, Union Bank, 1.47; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 1.47; Lodge, Judds Brothers, 1.48; Lester, DC Electric, 1.50; DeVries, 52s Patriots, 1.55; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 1.56; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 1.59; Teal, Arbor Bank, 1.65; Wood, DC Electric, 1.69; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 1.75; Courtney, Ralston SOS, 1.75; Ojeda, Union Bank, 1.77; Richeson, Union Bank, 1.83; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 1.84; Yetter, Kelly Ryan Pride, 1.87; Kaps, Mount Michael, 1.91; Apgar, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 1.95; Miller, Equitable Bank, 1.97; Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 1.97; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 2.00; Briceno, Jordan’s Studio, 2.00.

STRIKEOUTS

Iverson, Plattsmouth, 101; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 77; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 75; Riggs, DC Electric, 74; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 72; Wood, DC Electric, 72; Schlecht, West Point, 72; Broderick, Mount Michael, 70; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 68; O’Malley, Five Points Bank, 65; Grady, 52 Patriots, 59; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 59; Thomas, Gretna, 58; Bridges, Ashland, 58; Kaps, Mount Michael, 57; Jensen, Central City, 55; Hanson, Equitable Bank, 54; Gragg, Central City, 54; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 54; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 53; Rief, West Point, 53; Hinton, Plattsmouth, 52; Brooks, Hastings, 52; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 51; Miller, Gretna, 51; Mueller, Fremont First State Bank, 51; Jacobitz, Hastings, 50; Campin, Plattsmouth, 49; Sudeta, Millard Sox Black, 49; Diederich, PDG Storm, 48; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 48; Bauer, Five Points Bank, 47; Miller, Hastings, 47; Richeson, Union Bank, 47; Ojeda, Union Bank, 46; Lester, DC Electric, 46; Wenta, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 45; Krenzer, Springfield, 45; Miller, Equitable Bank, 45; Boynton, Four Aces Eagles, 44; Van Cleave, Waverly, 44; Kuusela, Grand Island Home Federal, 44; Kennedy, Ashland, 43; Huff, Equitable Bank, 43; Poore, Kelly Ryan Pride, 42; Chamberlain, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 42; Wingender, Four Aces Eagles, 42; Hartnett, Wolfe Electric, 42; Sullivan, DC Electric, 42; Dugan, Junior Bluejays, 41; Bespoyasny, Junior Bluejays, 41; Barton, Springfield, 41; Grego, DC Electric, 40; Phillips, Fremont First State Bank, 40; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 40.

SAVES

Park, Millard Sox Black, 8; Roberts, Judds Brothers, 4; Harris, Waverly, 4; Collins, Five Points Bank, 3; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 3; Riggs, DC Electric, 3; Sullivan, DC Electric, 3; Washburn, Ashland, 3; Peterson, Five Points Bank, 2; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 2; Clark, Millard Sox Gold, 2; Teal, Arbor Bank, 2; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 2; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 2; Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 2; Harsin, Minden, 2; Miller, Hastings, 2.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carriker Chronicles: Four keys to better run-blocking for Nebraska's offensive line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert