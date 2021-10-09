Final day of softball districts highlighted by extra game, teams improving wild card points

One extra game to determine the final berth in the Class C state softball tournament and two teams moving up one spot in the wild card point standings, thus improving their seeds, highlighted Saturday’s final day of district tournament play.
Five berths for the Class B and Class C state tournaments that begins Wednesday in Hastings were up for grabs. Only one of those districts C-8 in Cozad needed a third game to determine the champion.
After dropping a 14-3 decision to Auburn in the opener, the Haymakers landed just enough blows to defeat the Bulldogs 15-12 in the second game before winning the decisive third game 9-8.
Auburn’s reward for holding serve on their home field at Bellamy Park is a first round Class C state tournament game Wednesday at 2 p.m. against top seed and No. 1-ranked Wahoo Neumann.
The other two Class C teams to earn midweek trips to Hastings were Yutan/Mead in C-4 and Freeman in C-7. The Patriots defeated David City Aquinas 12-0 and 7-2 for the C-4 title while Freeman edged Gothenburg 7-3 and 5-3.
Freeman’s two victories moved the Falcons from the No. 7 seed to No. 6 for state, matching them with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the first round. Kearney Catholic is now the No. 7 seed and will play Kearney Catholic in round one. Yutan/Mead will meet Malcolm in the other first round game.
Two berths were available for the Class B tournament, and Scottsbluff and Wahoo earned those spots with two victories apiece on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Gering by identical 8-0 scores in both games.
In doing so, Wahoo moved ahead of Bennington for the No. 3 seed and will play Scottsbluff, which qualified Saturday by twice outslugging Omaha Gross, 11-10 and 14-12. Now the No. 4 seed, the Badgers will play No. 5 Grand Island Northwest Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The other two Class B first round games will pit No. 1 Omaha Skutt against Norris, and No. 2 Hastings against Elkhorn.
Also confirmed Saturday were the pairings for the Class A tournament, which kicks off the first day of the three-day event at the Smith Softball Complex. Lincoln Southwest secured the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South.
The other half of that bracket pits No. 4 Millard South against No. 5 Millard North. Gretna is the No. 2 seed after earning the lone wild card and will play Norfolk, which is making its first state tournament appearance in 15 years. No. 3 seed Lincoln East meets two-time defending champion Papillion-La Vista.