Final day of softball districts highlighted by extra game, teams improving wild card points

One extra game to determine the final berth in the Class C state softball tournament and two teams moving up one spot in the wild card point standings, thus improving their seeds, highlighted Saturday’s final day of district tournament play.

Five berths for the Class B and Class C state tournaments that begins Wednesday in Hastings were up for grabs. Only one of those districts C-8 in Cozad needed a third game to determine the champion.

After dropping a 14-3 decision to Auburn in the opener, the Haymakers landed just enough blows to defeat the Bulldogs 15-12 in the second game before winning the decisive third game 9-8.

Auburn’s reward for holding serve on their home field at Bellamy Park is a first round Class C state tournament game Wednesday at 2 p.m. against top seed and No. 1-ranked Wahoo Neumann.

The other two Class C teams to earn midweek trips to Hastings were Yutan/Mead in C-4 and Freeman in C-7. The Patriots defeated David City Aquinas 12-0 and 7-2 for the C-4 title while Freeman edged Gothenburg 7-3 and 5-3.