Final Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders

Check out the final statistical leaders for the 2022 Nebraska high school baseball season.
* * *
HITTING
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Nelson, Grand Island, .594; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, .570; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .525; Rich, Kearney, .506; Sintek, Fremont, .500; Bargo, Om. Westside, .486; Small, Elkhorn South, .471; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, .471; Brink, Lincoln East, .464; Barth, Om. Northwest, .458; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, .453; Bell, Columbus, .448; Messina, Om. Northwest, .440; Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, .440; Teinert, Lincoln North Star, .438; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, .435; DiMauro, Papillion-La Vista, .431; Tauber, Millard West, .429; Hartman, Grand Island, .429; Borgmann, Norfolk, .421; Kozeal, Millard South, .420; Cook, Om. Burke, .420; Sweet, Millard South, .418.
Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, .554; Capece, Om. Gross, .524; Frank, Malcolm, .481; Wisnieski, Malcolm, .480; Kreifel, Nebraska City, .479; Lewis, Platte Valley, .468; Gonyea, Malcolm, .455; Te Brink, Crete, .450; Mains, Elkhorn North, .443; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, .442; Caspersen, Central City, .437; Holtam, Om. Skutt, .435; Anderson, Wayne, .434; Gorecki, Central City, .432; Pelican, Nebraska City, .431; Workman, Lincoln Christian, .431; Zegar, Malcolm, .429; Peterson, Platte Valley, .429; Connolly, Om. Skutt, .427; Boring, Om. Gross, .418; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, .417.
HITS
Class A: Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 53; Bargo, Om. Westside, 52; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 49; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 47; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 47; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 44; Yeager, Om. Westside, 44; Barth, Om. Northwest, 44; Borner, Millard West, 44; Rich, Kearney, 43; G. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 43; Kozeal, Millard South, 42; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 42; Gunderson, Om. Westside, 42; Moore, Millard West, 41; Small, Elkhorn South, 41; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 41; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 40.
Class B: Mains, Elkhorn North, 47; Capece, Om. Gross, 43; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 41; Boring, Om. Gross, 41; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 40; Caspersen, Central City, 38; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 38; Bies, Om. Gross, 36; Engel, Waverly, 35; Gorecki, Central City, 35; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 34; Ayala, Elkhorn, 33; Stanley, Elkhorn, 33; Noakes, Central City, 33; Jensen, Central City, 32; Harris, Waverly, 32; Timmerman, Beatrice, 31; Peterson, Platte Valley, 30; Miller, Waverly, 30.
RBIs
Class A: C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 49; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 46; Yeager, Om. Westside, 40; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 39; Moore, Millard West, 39; Bargo, Om. Westside, 37; Kozeal, Millard South, 37; Cannon, Millard South, 34; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Smith, Millard South, 33; Venteicher, Millard West, 32; Barth, Om. Northwest, 30; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 29; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 28; Borner, Millard West, 28.
Class B: Capece, O. Gross, 38; Caspersen, Central City, 36; Mains, Elkhorn North, 34; Gorecki, Central City, 32; Jensen, Central City, 29; Kosse, O. Gross, 28; Brisbois, Om. Skutt, 26; Marsh, Waverly, 26; Boring, Om. Gross, 26; Pelican, Nebraska City, 25; Timmerman, Beatrice, 25; Metzger, Platteview, 25; Dorcey, Wayne, 24; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 23; Barry, Wahoo, 23; Zegar, Malcolm, 22; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 22; Fedde, Elkhorn, 22; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 22; Wendt, Blair, 22.
RUNS
Class A: Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 58; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 52; Borner, Millard West, 44; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 42; Sweet, Millard South, 41; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 39; G. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 38; Smith, Millard South, 37; Moore, Millard West, 37; Stessman, Om. Creighton Prep, 36; Kozeal, Millard South, 36; Cannon, Millard South, 34; Bertsch, Elkhorn South, 34; Johnson, Bellevue East, 33; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Barth, Om. Northwest, 32.
Class B: Noakes, Central City, 38; K. Jensen, Central City, 37; Mains, Elkhorn North, 37; Bies, Om. Gross, 35; B. Jensen, Central City, 32; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 31; Caspersen, Central City, 30; Boring, Om. Gross, 29; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 28; Holtam, Om. Skutt, 28; Lewis, Platte Valley, 27; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 27; Washburn, Platte Valley, 27; Zegar, Malcolm, 27; Hunt, Elkhorn, 26; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 26; Hochstein, Seward, 25; Frank, Malcolm, 25; Miller, Waverly, 25.
DOUBLES
Class A: Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 21; Bargo, Om. Westside, 18; Erikson, Lincoln East, 15; Barth, Om. Northwest, 13; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 12; Moore, Millard West, 12; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 11; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 11; Rich, Kearney, 11; Lundquist, Millard North, 11; Yeager, Om. Westside, 11; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 11; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 10; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 9; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 9; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 9; Waring, Lincoln Southwest, 9; Small, Elkhorn South, 9; Ekland, Om. Central, 9.
Class B: Boring, Om. Gross, 11; Yetter, Om. Roncalli, 10; Gorecki, Central City, 10; Smith, Elkhorn, 10; Stanley, Elkhorn, 10; McElmeel, Om. Gross, 9; Barry, Wahoo, 9; Timmerman, Beatrice, 9; Noakes, Central City, 9; Shafer, Om. Roncalli, 8; Jensen, Central City, 8; Capece, Om. Gross, 8; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 8; Unger, Blair, 8; Miller, Waverly, 8.
TRIPLES
Class A: Moore, Millard West, 7; Brink, Lincoln East, 4; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista, 4; Cooper, Om. Burke, 4; Nottlemann, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Riggs, Bellevue West, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Huber, Gretna, 3; Kozeal, Millard South, 3; Boynton, Om. Central, 3; P. Moore, Millard West, 3; Bertsch, Elkhorn South, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 3; Nuno, Om. Central, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Heard, Millard South, 3; Andersen, Kearney, 3; Lee, Kearney, 3.
Class B: Mains, Elkhorn North, 5; Draper, Platteview, 5; Holtam, Om. Skutt, 5; Hartwig, Crete, 4; Conant, Adams Central, 4; Caspersen, Central City, 3; Capece, Om. Gross, 3; Bies, Om. Gross, 3; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 3; Barry, Wahoo, 3; Moormeier, Wayne, 3; Homolka, Crete, 3; Schmeckpeper, Crete, 3; Swanson, Blair, 3; Nielsen, Blair, 3; Meyer, Adams Central, 3.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Yeager, Om. Westside, 7; Moore, Millard West, 6; Rich, Kearney, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 5; C. Hatcher, 4; Smith, Millard South, 4; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 4; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 4; Graham, Gretna, 4; Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Tauber, Millard West, 3; Anglim, Om. Westside, 3; Wilken, Lincoln Northeast, 3; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; O’Brien, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Bugbee, Lincoln Pius X, 3; Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 3.
Class B: Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 7; Wendt, Blair, 6; Pelican, Nebraska City, 5; Kneifl, Wayne 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Timmerman, Beatrice, 5; Brink, Lincoln East, 4; Tesarek, Nebraska City, 4; Frank, Central City, 4; Lewis, Platte Valley, 4; Mains, Elkhorn North, 3; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 3; Gorecki, Central City, 3.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Sweet, Millard South, 34; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Borner, Millard West, 31; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 26; Holmstrom, Om. Creighton Prep, 25; Chaney, Gretna, 23; Fleck, Millard West, 22; Zurcher, Bellevue East, 21; Tauber, Millard West, 20; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 20. Messina, Om. Northwest, 19; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 18; Cannon, Millard South, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 18.
Class B: Brennan, Om. Gross, 30; Hunt, Elkhorn, 26; Marsh, Waverly, 22; Lewis, Platte Valley, 20; Peterson, Platte Valley, 18; Sobota, Platte Valley, 17; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 17; Schenck, Elkhorn, 17; Te Brink, Crete, 16; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 16; Brown, Blair, 16; Harris, Waverly, 16.
PITCHING
WINS
Class A: Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 8; Grady, Millard South, 8; Cahoy, Millard West, 7; Worthley, Lincoln East, 7; Novotny, Millard West, 7; Urwin, Bellevue East, 6; O’Malley, Om. Creighton Prep, 6; Andersen, Kearney, 5; Madison, Om. Westside, 5; Harris, Om. Creighton Prep, 5; Driessen, Millard West, 5; Fritzsch, Elkhorn South, 4; Cannon, Millard South, 4; Navin, Elkhorn South, 4; Wegner, Kearney, 4; Deremer, Millard West, 4; Chaney, Gretna, 4; Schmidt, Om. Northwest, 4; Lester, Bellevue West, 4; Semin, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Ferrin, Om. Central, 4; Renken, Millard South, 4.
Class B: Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 8; Noakes, Central City, 7; Capece, Om. Gross, 7; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 7; Jensen, Central City, 6; DeNourie, Om. Skutt, 6; Kneifl, Wayne, 5; Smith, Bennington, 5; Engel, Waverly, 4; Gragg, Central City, 4; Otte, Fort Calhoun, 4; Graham, Douglas County West, 4; Brummund, Om. Skutt, 4; Pelican, Nebraska City, 4; Metzger, Platteview, 4; Dorcey, Wayne, 4; Zegar, Malcolm, 4; Kennedy, Platte Valley, 4; Swanson, Blair, 4; Fulton, Platteview, 4; Bouges, Om. Concordia, 4; Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 4.
ERA
Class A: Woodard, Bellevue West, 0.00; Lodge, Lincoln Northeast, 0.86; Zbylut, Bellevue West, 0.91; Koch, Millard West, 1.07; Worthley, Lincoln East, 1.08; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 1.24; Cahoy, Millard West, 1.38; Ferguson, Millard West, 1.54; Deremer, Millard West, 1.62; Schneckenberger, Om. Creighton Prep, 1.62; Grego, Bellevue West, 1.62; Lester, Bellevue West, 1.69; Miller, Gretna, 1.72; Harris, Om. Creighton Prep, 1.78; Wood, Bellevue West, 1.85; Andersen, Kearney, 1.99; Chaney, Gretna, 2.07; Bell, Columbus, 2.08.
Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.24; Bridges, Platte Valley, 0.32; Kneifl, Wayne, 0.53; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 0.85; C. Capece, Om. Gross, 0.88; Swanson, Blair, 0.88; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 1.12; Clough, Lincoln Christian, 1.27; Graham, Douglas County West, 1.40; Caspersen, Central City, 1.42; Redden, Wayne, 1.43; Zimmerman, Om. Skutt, 1.44; Rempe, Om. Gross, 1.59; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 1.62; Eddie, Wahoo, 1.65; McNeely, Falls City, 1.70; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 1.81; Portsche, Wahoo, 1.82.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Cahoy, Millard West, 73; Mueller, Fremont, 72; Andersen, Kearney, 72; Bell, Columbus, 71; Worthley, Lincoln East, 67; Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 57; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 55; Kelley, Om. Burke, 51; Navin, Elkhorn South, 51; O’Malley, Om. Creighton Prep, 50; Novotny, Millard West, 50; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 49; Grady, Millard South, 48; Riggs, Bellevue West, 48; Lester, Bellevue West, 47; Cannon, Millard South, 46; Driessen, Millard West, 46; Ferrin, Om. Central, 45; Fay, Grand Island, 43; Wegner, Kearney, 43; Koch, Millard West, 41; Madison, Om. Westside, 41; Boynton, Om. Central, 41.
Class B: Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 92; Kneifl, Wayne, 74; Noakes, Central City, 69; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 69; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 67; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 67; Zegar, Malcolm, 64; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 59; Engel, Waverly, 57; Timmerman, Beatrice, 53; Jensen, Central City, 53; Metzger, Platteview, 53.
SAVES
Class A: Koch, Millard West, 11; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 3; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Woodard, Bellevue West, 2; Leiden, Om. Creighton Prep, 2; Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 2; Grady, Millard South, 2; Bell, Columbus, 2; Dix, Fremont, 2; Anderson, Millard South, 2; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 2.
Class B: Caspersen, Central City, 4; Camp, Om. Roncalli, 3; Leahy, Elkhorn North, 3; Wempen, Bennington, 3; Ayala, Elkhorn, 2; Hartwig, Crete, 2; Pearson, Om. Gross, 2; Redden, Wayne, 2; Faucher, Fort Calhoun, 2; Bridges, Platte Valley, 2.