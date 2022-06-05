 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Final Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders

  • 0

Check out the final statistical leaders for the 2022 Nebraska high school baseball season.

* * *

HITTING

BATTING AVERAGE

Class A: Nelson, Grand Island, .594; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, .570; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .525; Rich, Kearney, .506; Sintek, Fremont, .500; Bargo, Om. Westside, .486; Small, Elkhorn South, .471; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, .471; Brink, Lincoln East, .464; Barth, Om. Northwest, .458; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, .453; Bell, Columbus, .448; Messina, Om. Northwest, .440; Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, .440; Teinert, Lincoln North Star, .438; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, .435; DiMauro, Papillion-La Vista, .431; Tauber, Millard West, .429; Hartman, Grand Island, .429; Borgmann, Norfolk, .421; Kozeal, Millard South, .420; Cook, Om. Burke, .420; Sweet, Millard South, .418.

Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, .554; Capece, Om. Gross, .524; Frank, Malcolm, .481; Wisnieski, Malcolm, .480; Kreifel, Nebraska City, .479; Lewis, Platte Valley, .468; Gonyea, Malcolm, .455; Te Brink, Crete, .450; Mains, Elkhorn North, .443; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, .442; Caspersen, Central City, .437; Holtam, Om. Skutt, .435; Anderson, Wayne, .434; Gorecki, Central City, .432; Pelican, Nebraska City, .431; Workman, Lincoln Christian, .431; Zegar, Malcolm, .429; Peterson, Platte Valley, .429; Connolly, Om. Skutt, .427; Boring, Om. Gross, .418; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, .417. 

People are also reading…

HITS

Class A: Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 53; Bargo, Om. Westside, 52; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 49; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 47; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 47; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 44; Yeager, Om. Westside, 44; Barth, Om. Northwest, 44; Borner, Millard West, 44; Rich, Kearney, 43; G. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 43; Kozeal, Millard South, 42; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 42; Gunderson, Om. Westside, 42; Moore, Millard West, 41; Small, Elkhorn South, 41; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 41; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 40.

Class B: Mains, Elkhorn North, 47; Capece, Om. Gross, 43; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 41; Boring, Om. Gross, 41; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 40; Caspersen, Central City, 38; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 38; Bies, Om. Gross, 36; Engel, Waverly, 35; Gorecki, Central City, 35; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 34; Ayala, Elkhorn, 33; Stanley, Elkhorn, 33; Noakes, Central City, 33; Jensen, Central City, 32; Harris, Waverly, 32; Timmerman, Beatrice, 31; Peterson, Platte Valley, 30; Miller, Waverly, 30. 

RBIs

Class A: C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 49; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 46; Yeager, Om. Westside, 40; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 39; Moore, Millard West, 39; Bargo, Om. Westside, 37; Kozeal, Millard South, 37; Cannon, Millard South, 34; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Smith, Millard South, 33; Venteicher, Millard West, 32; Barth, Om. Northwest, 30; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 29; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 28; Borner, Millard West, 28.

Class B: Capece, O. Gross, 38; Caspersen, Central City, 36; Mains, Elkhorn North, 34; Gorecki, Central City, 32; Jensen, Central City, 29; Kosse, O. Gross, 28; Brisbois, Om. Skutt, 26; Marsh, Waverly, 26; Boring, Om. Gross, 26; Pelican, Nebraska City, 25; Timmerman, Beatrice, 25; Metzger, Platteview, 25; Dorcey, Wayne, 24; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 23; Barry, Wahoo, 23; Zegar, Malcolm, 22; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 22; Fedde, Elkhorn, 22; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 22; Wendt, Blair, 22. 

RUNS

Class A: Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 58; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 52; Borner, Millard West, 44; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 42; Sweet, Millard South, 41; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 39; G. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 38; Smith, Millard South, 37; Moore, Millard West, 37; Stessman, Om. Creighton Prep, 36; Kozeal, Millard South, 36; Cannon, Millard South, 34; Bertsch, Elkhorn South, 34; Johnson, Bellevue East, 33; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Barth, Om. Northwest, 32.

Class B: Noakes, Central City, 38; K. Jensen, Central City, 37; Mains, Elkhorn North, 37; Bies, Om. Gross, 35; B. Jensen, Central City, 32; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 31; Caspersen, Central City, 30; Boring, Om. Gross, 29; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 28; Holtam, Om. Skutt, 28; Lewis, Platte Valley, 27; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 27; Washburn, Platte Valley, 27; Zegar, Malcolm, 27; Hunt, Elkhorn, 26; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 26; Hochstein, Seward, 25; Frank, Malcolm, 25; Miller, Waverly, 25. 

DOUBLES

Class A: Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 21; Bargo, Om. Westside, 18; Erikson, Lincoln East, 15; Barth, Om. Northwest, 13; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 12; Moore, Millard West, 12; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 11; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 11; Rich, Kearney, 11; Lundquist, Millard North, 11; Yeager, Om. Westside, 11; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 11; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 10; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 9; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 9; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 9; Waring, Lincoln Southwest, 9; Small, Elkhorn South, 9; Ekland, Om. Central, 9.

Class B: Boring, Om. Gross, 11; Yetter, Om. Roncalli, 10; Gorecki, Central City, 10; Smith, Elkhorn, 10; Stanley, Elkhorn, 10; McElmeel, Om. Gross, 9; Barry, Wahoo, 9; Timmerman, Beatrice, 9; Noakes, Central City, 9; Shafer, Om. Roncalli, 8; Jensen, Central City, 8; Capece, Om. Gross, 8; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 8; Unger, Blair, 8; Miller, Waverly, 8.

TRIPLES

Class A: Moore, Millard West, 7; Brink, Lincoln East, 4; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista, 4; Cooper, Om. Burke, 4; Nottlemann, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Riggs, Bellevue West, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Huber, Gretna, 3; Kozeal, Millard South, 3; Boynton, Om. Central, 3; P. Moore, Millard West, 3; Bertsch, Elkhorn South, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 3; Nuno, Om. Central, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Heard, Millard South, 3; Andersen, Kearney, 3; Lee, Kearney, 3.

Class B: Mains, Elkhorn North, 5; Draper, Platteview, 5; Holtam, Om. Skutt, 5; Hartwig, Crete, 4; Conant, Adams Central, 4; Caspersen, Central City, 3; Capece, Om. Gross, 3; Bies, Om. Gross, 3; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 3; Barry, Wahoo, 3; Moormeier, Wayne, 3; Homolka, Crete, 3; Schmeckpeper, Crete, 3; Swanson, Blair, 3; Nielsen, Blair, 3; Meyer, Adams Central, 3. 

HOME RUNS

Class A: Yeager, Om. Westside, 7; Moore, Millard West, 6; Rich, Kearney, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 5; C. Hatcher, 4; Smith, Millard South, 4; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 4; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 4; Graham, Gretna, 4; Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Peterson, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Mooney, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Tauber, Millard West, 3; Anglim, Om. Westside, 3; Wilken, Lincoln Northeast, 3; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; O’Brien, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Bugbee, Lincoln Pius X, 3; Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 3.

Class B: Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 7; Wendt, Blair, 6; Pelican, Nebraska City, 5; Kneifl, Wayne 5; Jensen, Central City, 5; Timmerman, Beatrice, 5; Brink, Lincoln East, 4; Tesarek, Nebraska City, 4; Frank, Central City, 4; Lewis, Platte Valley, 4; Mains, Elkhorn North, 3; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 3; Gorecki, Central City, 3. 

STOLEN BASES

Class A: Sweet, Millard South, 34; Ryberg, Om. Creighton Prep, 33; Borner, Millard West, 31; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 26; Holmstrom, Om. Creighton Prep, 25; Chaney, Gretna, 23; Fleck, Millard West, 22; Zurcher, Bellevue East, 21; Tauber, Millard West, 20; C. Hatcher, Om. Creighton Prep, 20. Messina, Om. Northwest, 19; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 18; Cannon, Millard South, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 18.

Class B: Brennan, Om. Gross, 30; Hunt, Elkhorn, 26; Marsh, Waverly, 22; Lewis, Platte Valley, 20; Peterson, Platte Valley, 18; Sobota, Platte Valley, 17; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 17; Schenck, Elkhorn, 17; Te Brink, Crete, 16; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 16; Brown, Blair, 16; Harris, Waverly, 16. 

PITCHING

WINS

Class A: Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 8; Grady, Millard South, 8; Cahoy, Millard West, 7; Worthley, Lincoln East, 7; Novotny, Millard West, 7; Urwin, Bellevue East, 6; O’Malley, Om. Creighton Prep, 6; Andersen, Kearney, 5; Madison, Om. Westside, 5; Harris, Om. Creighton Prep, 5; Driessen, Millard West, 5; Fritzsch, Elkhorn South, 4; Cannon, Millard South, 4; Navin, Elkhorn South, 4; Wegner, Kearney, 4; Deremer, Millard West, 4; Chaney, Gretna, 4; Schmidt, Om. Northwest, 4; Lester, Bellevue West, 4; Semin, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Ferrin, Om. Central, 4; Renken, Millard South, 4.

Class B: Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 8; Noakes, Central City, 7; Capece, Om. Gross, 7; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 7; Jensen, Central City, 6; DeNourie, Om. Skutt, 6; Kneifl, Wayne, 5; Smith, Bennington, 5; Engel, Waverly, 4; Gragg, Central City, 4; Otte, Fort Calhoun, 4; Graham, Douglas County West, 4; Brummund, Om. Skutt, 4; Pelican, Nebraska City, 4; Metzger, Platteview, 4; Dorcey, Wayne, 4; Zegar, Malcolm, 4; Kennedy, Platte Valley, 4; Swanson, Blair, 4; Fulton, Platteview, 4; Bouges, Om. Concordia, 4; Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 4.

ERA

Class A: Woodard, Bellevue West, 0.00; Lodge, Lincoln Northeast, 0.86; Zbylut, Bellevue West, 0.91; Koch, Millard West, 1.07; Worthley, Lincoln East, 1.08; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 1.24; Cahoy, Millard West, 1.38; Ferguson, Millard West, 1.54; Deremer, Millard West, 1.62; Schneckenberger, Om. Creighton Prep, 1.62; Grego, Bellevue West, 1.62; Lester, Bellevue West, 1.69; Miller, Gretna, 1.72; Harris, Om. Creighton Prep, 1.78; Wood, Bellevue West, 1.85; Andersen, Kearney, 1.99; Chaney, Gretna, 2.07; Bell, Columbus, 2.08.

Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.24; Bridges, Platte Valley, 0.32; Kneifl, Wayne, 0.53; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 0.85; C. Capece, Om. Gross, 0.88; Swanson, Blair, 0.88; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 1.12; Clough, Lincoln Christian, 1.27; Graham, Douglas County West, 1.40; Caspersen, Central City, 1.42; Redden, Wayne, 1.43; Zimmerman, Om. Skutt, 1.44; Rempe, Om. Gross, 1.59; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 1.62; Eddie, Wahoo, 1.65; McNeely, Falls City, 1.70; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 1.81; Portsche, Wahoo, 1.82.

STRIKEOUTS

Class A: Cahoy, Millard West, 73; Mueller, Fremont, 72; Andersen, Kearney, 72; Bell, Columbus, 71; Worthley, Lincoln East, 67; Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 57; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 55; Kelley, Om. Burke, 51; Navin, Elkhorn South, 51; O’Malley, Om. Creighton Prep, 50; Novotny, Millard West, 50; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 49; Grady, Millard South, 48; Riggs, Bellevue West, 48; Lester, Bellevue West, 47; Cannon, Millard South, 46; Driessen, Millard West, 46; Ferrin, Om. Central, 45; Fay, Grand Island, 43; Wegner, Kearney, 43; Koch, Millard West, 41; Madison, Om. Westside, 41; Boynton, Om. Central, 41.

Class B: Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 92; Kneifl, Wayne, 74; Noakes, Central City, 69; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 69; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 67; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 67; Zegar, Malcolm, 64; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 59; Engel, Waverly, 57; Timmerman, Beatrice, 53; Jensen, Central City, 53; Metzger, Platteview, 53.

SAVES

Class A: Koch, Millard West, 11; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 3; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Woodard, Bellevue West, 2; Leiden, Om. Creighton Prep, 2; Bauer, Om. Creighton Prep, 2; Grady, Millard South, 2; Bell, Columbus, 2; Dix, Fremont, 2; Anderson, Millard South, 2; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 2.

Class B: Caspersen, Central City, 4; Camp, Om. Roncalli, 3; Leahy, Elkhorn North, 3; Wempen, Bennington, 3; Ayala, Elkhorn, 2; Hartwig, Crete, 2; Pearson, Om. Gross, 2; Redden, Wayne, 2; Faucher, Fort Calhoun, 2; Bridges, Platte Valley, 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert